Anybody without nerves of steel should avoid the stock as it cannot be fundamentally valued anymore. Those invested should either sell or mentally prepare for the worst.

The crisis is reaching existential dimensions with banks allowed to call up to €2B in loans if audited financial statements are not published until tomorrow.

June 18, 2020, will be sadly remembered for the second-worst single-day stock collapse in the German stock market with the stock of DAX member Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY) collapsing over 70% intra-day and closing down more than -60%.

This seismic event has sent shockwaves throughout the German marketplace with hundreds of thousands of investors literally getting wiped out. But what happened?

June 18 should have been a great day for Wirecard with the company finally expected to release its 2019 audited financial statements after multiple delays and a series of serious allegations raised over the last couple of quarters. Instead, it was Black Thursday for Wirecard and Friday could be "Game Over". At this stage, it is not possible to value the stock anymore as anything between €0 and €100 is easily possible and thus the only thing investors can do is either sell or mentally prepare themselves for the worst while hoping for the company to survive this scandal.

What is going on at Wirecard?

Today was meant to be the day Wirecard investors have been waiting for a long time with the company scheduled to present its audited 2019 financial statements. This could have put an end to the scandalous rollercoaster ride launched in January 2019 after the Financial Times brought forward a series of serious allegations.

In May 2020, a devastating KPMG special audit report painted a very bleak picture on Wirecard in terms of accounting, reporting, and transparency despite not finding any evidence for substantial fraud or balance sheet manipulation. Back then, the stock plummeted into the €70 area but actually managed to recover up to €108 as of yesterday.

However, the seismic shock delivered today caused the stock to absolutely collapse and reach pricing levels as low as €29, wiping out years of gains. Worse than a monumental unrealized loss in investors' portfolios though is the fact that this new course of events endangers Wirecard as a going-concern.

Today marks a day that will long be remembered as one of the darkest days in the German stock market. The day started in a very strange manner already with Wirecard not releasing results prior to the market's opening which already led to some topsy-turvy pricing in the pre-market but what happened after 10:43 AM CET can only be described as a total disaster.

At that point in time, Wirecard released an adhoc statement informing the general public about yet another delay in the publication of its 2019 financial statements due to substantial doubts regarding the confirmation of escrow accounts balances.

Wirecard AG has been informed by the auditor EY that an audit certificate for the annual financial statements for the past fiscal year 2019 requires additional audits. This is due to recent communications from the two banks that have been managing the escrow accounts since 2019, according to which the account numbers in question could not be assigned

Source: Wirecard Investor Relations

Unfortunately, those irregularities are not peanuts at all given that it casts serious doubt on security deposits into these accounts totaling €1.9B or around a quarter of Wirecard's entire balance sheet sum and more than half of its entire €3.3B liquidity position as of 9/29/2019.

Wirecard itself believes it is the victim here and is going to file a complaint against unknown persons but the real deal is that this event casts serious doubt about Wirecard's entire survival.

We are in contact with the trustee present on site. Previously issued confirmations by the banks were no longer recognised by the auditor. All parties involved are endeavouring to clarify the matter as quickly as possible. It is currently unclear whether fraudulent transactions to the detriment of Wirecard AG have occurred. Wirecard AG will file a complaint against unknown persons.

Source: Wirecard Investor Relations

What does this all mean for investors?

Today raises a series of questions and provides no real answers:

Ernst & Young, a big 4 auditor, was unable to confirm almost €2B in cash with the adhoc message spooking investors. How is that possible? Why does EY suddenly hold back on approving Wirecard's statements when it has never done that in the past despite the fact that Wirecard has been using these trust accounts and third-party partners for a long time? Even though an audit is not really suited to discover large-scale fraud, it is absolutely stunning that the revelation that €1.9B in cash is missing only became public on the very same day the audited financial statements were scheduled to be released.

Is Wirecard the victim or part of a potentially massive balance sheet fraud? Has Wirecard been betrayed on a magnitude of €1.9B or has that money never existed? And if it was just "invented", then how is it possible that Wirecard's sales and EBITDA figures were positively reviewed by EY?

Can Wirecard continue as a going concern? While massive stock market losses are detrimental to investors and can totally damage trust in the company, they do not endanger the company immediately. However, what's worse is that Wirecard warned that if it cannot publish its audited 2019 financial statements by June 19 (which is tomorrow), loans up to €2B could be terminated by its lenders. By end of Q3/2019, Wirecard held cash and cash equivalents of $3.3B but given that it has not been publishing any more recent figures ever since we do not know its current liquidity position. If, in fact, that €1.9B cannot be retrieved, i.e. they probably never existed, Wirecard's Q3/2019 liquidity would be enough to cover the €2B in loans which could be terminated. Naturally, I would expect Wirecard to seek covenant waivers on the €2B given that it is next to impossible that it will be able publish its audited statements by tomorrow. If the loans get called, Wirecard should be able to pay them but overall the entire situation is insupportable.

How will Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) react? How will the customers of Wirecard's bank react? And how will the German financial market regulators, BaFin, react? Will Wirecard lose its banking license?

These are the most serious questions. If the BaFin withdraws Wirecard's banking license, it is surely game over for the company. If Visa and Mastercard retract Wirecard's licenses to use their payment network, this would almost certainly mean game over for Wirecard as well. What's more, Wirecard also has contracts with services such as American Express (NYSE:AXP), Alipay, WeChat Pay (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL), and I would fully expect them to follow suit if the heavyweights, Visa and Mastercard, go ahead. In practice, I don't expect this to happen in a short time given that there is no final evidence (yet) that Wirecard's balance sheet has been intentionally manipulated, but I am convinced that these companies are monitoring the situation very closely.

Investor Takeaway

Those not invested in Wirecard yet should completely avoid the stock unless they have nerves of steel. For those invested today was a really sad day and there is not much hope or optimism I can offer at this stage.

In a nutshell, if these €1.9B have never existed, then basically Wirecard's entire financial statements for the last couple of years would have to be restated and its profitability would collapse. On top of that, Wirecard now faces existential threats from its creditors, financial market regulators, its partners, and, ultimately, its customers if they stop using Wirecard's services.

If this €1.9B did exist but Wirecard has indeed been betrayed by a third party, it would show that compliance at Wirecard is basically not existing at all and could lead to similar permanent erosion of trust and customers.

In the late afternoon, Wirecard sacked board member and COO Jan Marsalek and appointed Dr. James H. Freis as a board member for the new "Integrity, Legal and Compliance" department. To say he has a lot of work to do and is thrown into cold water is a big understatement but Wirecard investors surely need to hope that he will be able to do that work since otherwise it would mean game over for the company.

Today was Wirecard's Doomsday but tomorrow could be even worse if those loans are called and management does not comment on today's events or gives any update as to what is happening next. More than €20B have been wiped out since Wirecard ascended into the DAX, thousands of jobs are in danger and the entire German financial system has been stunned by what happened today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRCDF, WCAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

