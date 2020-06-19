4 Mortgage REITs Navigating Rough Seas But Positioned For Significant Gains

We take a thorough but understandable look at four unique mortgage REITs with substantial upside potential.

This sector has complex assets and liabilities, making their analysis particularly challenging for those unfamiliar with the asset class.

Mortgage REITs were among the hardest hit sectors during the steep sell-off in March with all losing more than 50% of their end of 2019 share values.

This article was coproduced by Williams Equity Research.

This week, I'm in West Palm Beach where I'll be over the next few months, working to finish up my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor. The theme of this article today is the result of my latest fishing expedition with my son, as we ventured out to the ocean in an effort to reel in a few big fish. This was my son's first ocean excursion, and he was not prepared for the "rough seas."

For similar reasons, anyone investing in the mortgage REIT sector today should be prepared for enhanced volatility. It's our goal at iREIT on Alpha to assist readers with navigating the commercial mortgage REIT sector in hopes of creating a less-stressed investment portfolio. Happy REIT fishing!

Source

Mortgage Vs. Equity REITs

Mortgage REITs, also known as mREITs, fall under the REIT taxation umbrella but are very different to the equity REITs that own many of the fast food restaurants, retail, shopping centers, and hotels around where you live. Instead of physical real estate assets like an office building, mREITs own real estate debt. Both are required to pay at least 90% of taxable income to investors.

The collateral behind mortgage REIT loans are the buildings owned by equity REITs. In that sense, many of the aspects of proper due diligence are the same. As crises often do, the last few months have thoroughly tested the underwriting, asset quality, and industry allocations of equity and mortgage REITs alike.

In this article, we highlight four mortgage REITs we consider attractive with special attention paid to their most important similarities and differences. Specifically, we share components of our in-depth analysis of each REIT's property type exposures, leverage profile, and liquidity.

Industry Snapshot

Before we dive into the individual analyses, let's set the stage with a few key industry statistics. Mortgage REITs range in market capitalization from under $100 million with Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) to over $4 billion for Starwood Property Trust (STWD).

The largest firms tend to be externally managed, and while we are generally cautious about this type of management structure, mortgage REITs managed by the likes of Apollo (APO), Ares (ARES), and Blackstone (BX) derive substantial benefits from their parent company's scale, financial resources, and relationship network.

Source

Unlike equity REITs, mortgage REITs derive the majority of their income from the spread between loan income and interest expense. These firms naturally carry meaningful leverage but their construction varies considerably.

Some, like Ladder Capital (LADR), tap into traditional bond markets for capital, while others, like Blackstone Mortgage Trust, use credit facilities and the loan repurchase (or "repo") market for the majority of their debt. Each strategy comes with its own plusses and minuses.

For multiple reasons, mortgage REITs tend to react disproportionately to a heightened risk of a recession as we've seen occur lately. Pre-payment risk increases as interest rates decline and the ability of landlords to make their mortgage payments erodes as the economy weakens. Combine these variables with significant leverage and this is what investors experienced in 2020:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) is down nearly 50% from its 2020 high. At lows, the ETF shed 69% of its value in less than eight weeks. These are eye-opening losses even in the context of the S&P 500's (SPY) dramatic ~40% decline over the same period.

But the performance data points that really matter are shown below.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Mortgage REITs have massively underperformed the recovery in the REIT industry, represented here as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the broader equity markets. A contributing factor is the complexity of mortgage REITs assets and liabilities. Uncertainty causes market participants to discount potential upside and overweight potential risks.

As we discuss the positive and negative aspects of the four mortgage REITs selected for this article, we aim to provide a balanced perspective. All these investments come with substantial risk and reward potential.

#1 Ladder Capital

Source: Ladder Capital

Ladder has experienced a very challenging few months despite its internal management structure, significant portfolio size, and generally positive reputation. Ladder generated core EPS of $0.26 in Q1 and ended the quarter with $830 million in unrestricted cash.

The cash level is significantly higher than normal, but the EPS figure is down 30%-45% compared to 2019's individual quarter's earnings. Subsequent to 3/31/2020, Ladder closed on another $500 million in CLO financing to further bolster liquidity.

Ladder's ability to access the challenging CLO market in this environment is nothing less than impressive. The firm struck a deal with Koch Industries' real estate arm and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to augment its financial position.

Source: Ladder

The above chart shows Ladder's balance sheet metrics at the end of Q1 compared to their anticipated metrics on May 1. This shows a manageable 3.4x debt-to-equity ratio and an even lower 2.8x net debt figure.

Source: Ladder

Ladder moved ~$550 million in Q2 maturities farther out and reduced approximately the same amount of the remainder of 2020 maturities into future years. This makes a big difference for Ladder's ability to withstand the current crisis and unexpected negative externalities in the future.

Book value per share declined from $15.23 to $14.01, which is a comparably positive given the current reality and almost double the current stock price of ~$8. Ladder has worked quickly and diligently to de-risk the portfolio and shore up liquidity.

Ladder was either forced or heavily incentivized to sell certain assets and locked in realized losses as a result. Unlike most Business Development Companies ("BDCs") we follow, the aforementioned decline in Q1's book value is unlikely to reverse anytime soon.

Since Q4 financials were released, LADR's M&A activity has reduced their hotel and retail exposure closer to 20.0%. I have a feeling management is very happy with that decision.

Like the other quality mREITs, effectively all (98%) of Ladder's loans are senior secured at the top of the capital structure. Within its conduit loans division, the firm has had great success with 62 out of 63 transactions profitable. 98% of the portfolio is CMBS, all of which are investment grade and 86% AAA rated. Two thirds of commercial real estate exposure is structured as net lease. This lease term is ideal in the current environment.

Source: LADR

81% of Ladder's outstanding debt is fixed term and spread out over many years. Leverage has consistently been between 2x-3x since the firm's inception and 2.5x-2.6x in recent quarters.

The 1.6x unencumbered asset/unsecured debt ratio was $470 million in excess of the 1.2x covenant as of the end of the year. It's difficult estimate where the ratio stands today, but Ladder had a significant cushion going into the crisis.

Source: LADR

In line with our original thesis, this mREIT has maintained asset level LTV below 70%.

Source: LADR

The firm's derivative profile protects but does not profit from interest rate declines. Ladder paid its standard $0.34 quarterly dividend on April 1 but reduced distributions by 41% going forward. We consider this a prudent move in the current environment.

Other Key Portfolio and Balance Sheet Metrics

If we add up Ladder's $830 million in cash (numerator) and divide it by whole loan drawn balances of $414 million plus commercial real estate debt investment repurchase drawn balances of $1.05 billion (denominator), Ladder's liquidity is 57%. The only other mortgage REIT even close to this is Colony Credit Real Estate's (CLNC) 48%.

All other mortgage REITs we track are below 20%. Add in funding commitments in the next 12 months of $303 million for an even more complete picture, and Ladder's liquidity vs. liabilities measure is still best in class at 43%. For context, a metric of 10% means an mREIT with $1.0 billion in lines of credit outstanding and anticipated funding liabilities has $100 million in cash. Higher is better.

While there's not a perfect way to assign risk by property type, we have common sense at our disposal (at least we hope). A simple yet effective way to gauge risk is to add up lodging, retail, and condo exposure and compare that to the rest of the portfolio.

In Ladder's case, the most troubled sectors represent 22% of the overall portfolio. We've calculated this percentage for over a dozen mortgage REITs and Ladder falls right in the middle. Ladder is unusually well diversified vs. the peer group with 21% Mixed Use, 23% Office, 22 Multi-family, and 12% in the broad category of Other.

With above average liquidity and favorable property type exposures, we consider Ladder attractive at current levels on an absolute and relative basis.

#2 Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Source: Granite Point

Granite Point (GPMT) is on the smaller side with a market capitalization of $401 million compared to Ladder's $977 million. In a recent announcement, and in line with all the mREITs in this article, Granite Point confirmed it satisfied margin calls. Granite Point already was modestly over distributing as discussed in Williams Equity Research's ("WER") January 2020 article on GPMT located here.

Granite Point's Q1 portfolio allocations are listed below.

24.9% Hotel & Retail (weakest)

42.5% Office (stable)

7.3% Industrial (stable)

24.9% Multi-family (strongest)

$80 million in immediate liquidity

~$750 million in total liquidity

Source: GPMT

GPMT, like all the other mREITs we are focusing on in this article, are well diversified geographically but has unique property exposures. GPMT is primarily allocated to office with medium exposure to multi-family and a modest but still challenging 15% and 9.4% exposure to hotel and retail, respectively.

All loans are Senior and Floating rate, which is favorable. Total leverage at the end of 2019 was 3.3x through recourse leverage, or the projects GPMT can't walk away from if needed, was significantly lower at 2.2x.

Source: GPMT

GMPT also is structured to benefit from lower rates, all other things equal. We like this smaller internally managed mREIT at current valuations. It trades at a steep 59% discount to its book value per share of $17.43. GPMT's 25% exposure to Hotel/Retail/Condo property loans is similar in level and construction to Ladder's 22%.

Where GPMT suffers versus Ladder and nearly all its peer group is immediate liquidity against drawn down balances. The firm's $83 million in cash as of the end of Q1 represents only 4% of the $2.07 billion in whole loan drawn down balances. We still consider GPMT's overall liquidity position as adequate, but it has less room for error compared to the other mREITs discussed here.

#3 Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

Arbor is internally managed and heavily weighted toward multi-family properties, both attributes we like.

14.0% Hotel and Retail (weakest)

6.0% Land (weakest)

3.0% Office (stable)

4.0% Healthcare (strongest)

6.0% Self-storage (strongest)

77.0% Multi-family (strongest)

$300 million in immediate liquidity

$1billion-plus in total liquidity (varies depending on asset type involved)

Source: 10-K

We can see a significant portion of bridge loan exposure for Arbor as well with smaller allocations to mezzanine and preferred equity. From a risk perspective, it's beneficial to see the vast majority are multi-family with the second highest concentration of bridge loans backed by healthcare properties. We've written about Arbor several times in recent months, but the most recent articles can be found here and here.

Source: 10-K

This is another breakdown of the portfolio.

Source: 10-K

Arbor maintains a large servicing portfolio which boosts income. Most are Fannie Mae loans though they have meaningful exposure to Freddie Mac as well. The servicing portion of Arbor's business should be resilient in the downturn.

The origination division, however, which did $4.40 billion in 2019, is near frozen. Based on reports from Redfin and others, it seems to be thawing if not normalizing as virtual home showings and the attractiveness of even lower mortgage interest rates offsets the decline in the overall economy.

Arbor is combating the share price decline through a $100 million repurchase plan announced recently in mid-March. That's approximately 20% of the current market cap and is not insignificant.

Source: 10-K

Arbor's greatest weakness is its contractual debt obligations due in 2020. Arbor has successfully raised capital in a variety of environments, but 2020 will be tough. On the plus side, Arbor's new private label multi-family mortgage loan securitization division successfully completed a $727 million transaction. In addition, Arbor announced a private placement of $40 million in 8.00% Senior Unsecured notes due April 30, 2023, further bolstering liquidity.

Arbor's distressed pricing makes it easy to forget this company raised its distribution from $0.58 in 2015 to $1.14 in 2019. Arbor is positioned for 30%-plus capital gains in the next 12 months plus a double-digit annual yield based on a conservative valuation methodology.

Arbor is one of few mortgage REITs that has not announced a meaningful reduction in the cash dividend. The $8.60 book value is similar to current price levels and management maintains ~20% ownership. We expect a $10 price tag on Arbor's shares in the near term.

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

TPG is the parent company and owner of TRTX's external manager.

14.0% Hotel and Retail (weakest type)

Retail (weakest type) 52.0% Office (stable type)

20.0% Multi-family (strongest type)

$296 million in immediate liquidity (e.g. cash)

$2.0 billion in total liquidity

Source: TRTX

TPG's portfolio is unique in that it contains primarily bridge, moderate, and light transitional loans.

While 99.6% of the portfolio are first lien mortgage loans, the abrupt cessation of all or most construction activity across major cities in the U.S. is particularly painful for TRTX. Offsetting this risk is peer-leading conservative leverage ratios and non-recourse financing.

It will be painful, but TRTX can walk away from most of its project-level liabilities if need be. Another strength is the fact underlying assets are primarily office and multi-family which should be stable throughout a sustained downturn. 14% exposure to retail and hotel is well below the peer average of 22%.

Source: TRTX

TRTX also is situated for any interest rate environment. According to the very recent conference call, 99.5% of interest payments were received during the quarter. Q2 is likely to be the worst followed by a recovery in Q3, but the fact TRTX collected effectively all payments at the end of Q1 is positive.

We took a close look at the loans likely to be more problematic. Consisting of hotels and one retail loan, approximately 13% of borrowers asked for a deferral. Rent collection data, coupled with requests for deferrals, give us valuable insight into how Q2 and Q3 will perform.

If all the borrowers indicating financial stress were to completely stop paying all rent, TRTX is looking at a 10%-15% decrease in interest payments. This is a painful but manageable level of losses, and even more so if a good portion of those borrowers enter into a repayment plan.

TRTX liquidated the entire non-loan portion of their asset base in Q1 and April. From the positive end, the sale of the firm's commercial real estate ("CRE") debt securities, and payoff of all associated liabilities, has de-risked the portfolio considerably. Changes in these securities' value can result in margin calls and liquidity crises. It also makes TRTX less complex and easier to predict going forward.

On the negative side, TRTX took a sizable $203.5 million loss on those commercial real estate debt securities. Management was very transparent and noted that $36.2 million were realized losses in Q1 with the rest realized in April.

The Q1 financials will show the $167.3 million as unrealized, but a thorough survey of all available public information confirmed these losses are in fact "in the book" with no chance of reversing. This is very different than some BDCs and other mREITs companies we've discussed in which the unrealized losses are primarily accounting related may reverse.

TRTX recorded an initial allowance for credit loss of $19.6 million upon implementation of ASU 2016-13, the new accounting rules impacting the sector. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") reserve totaled $83 million as of the end of Q1, producing a net expense of $63.3 million. That equates to $0.83 per share. The other mREITs we discussed here faced similar circumstances but experienced lower relative losses.

TRTX's book value of $16.06 per share means it is currently trading at a 45%-plus discount. That's beneficial if the sector generally recovers but won't mean much if TRTX fails to survive the current environment. Portfolio leverage only rose moderately from 65.7% in mid-2019 to 77.1% after absorbing write-downs in Q1.

The portfolio is 100% floating rate and 99.6% first mortgage loans. Office and multi-family comprise 72.3% of the portfolio with 13.1% and 0.6% in retail. This is a favorable portfolio for the existing crisis though we can expect additional challenges in the hotel segment. Exposure to primarily office and multi-family has the potential to work out well, but we will continue to scrutinize all aspects of the portfolio.

How TRTX Got Here

TRTX ended Q1 with $167.6 million in total liquidity down from $358.3 million at the end of last year. To complicate things further, management noted that total liquidity had improved to $240.6 million as of mid-May.

Despite minimal to no margin call risk (and none to date), the modest deterioration in risk ratings, which was nearly identical to the higher quality peer average, combined with uncertainty over its ability to receive mortgage payments, caused the firm to include "going concern" language in its Q1 filing.

TRTX's issue wasn't liquidity in the traditional sense. As we've discussed in the past, covenant analysis and understanding the financial constraints associated with them is an extremely critical element of distressed investing. TRTX has tangible net worth covenant on the amount of equity needed to maintain their repurchase facilities. This applies to most financial services firms reliant on spreads between different types of liabilities (e.g. loans made versus debt borrowed) to generate income.

TRTX had approximately $25 million in tangible equity as of the last reporting period. If a few significant loans were written down, an outcome that was and still is very feasible, they'd be forced to raise equity no matter how dilutive.

At the same time, TRTX was running up against their 3.5 debt-to-equity limit also applicable to the repurchase facilities. Given these two factors, our educated guess is they would be forced to undertake a very costly preferred raise since any traditional debt would be detrimental to their leverage ratio and subsequently counterproductive. In that sense, this preferred deal with Starwood checked all the "must have" boxes as we'll discuss.

Prior to the announcement of the cash infusion by Starwood and general rally across mortgage REITs, TRTX was trading at approximately 40% of its $16.6 per share book value. Now that you know how close to the edge TRTX was, this discount doesn't seem to extreme.

TRTX received $325 million from Starwood Capital Group, an entity that's no stranger to the space and manages Starwood Property Trust (STWD). STWD is one of the biggest players in the mortgage REIT industry with a $4.65 billion market capitalization despite being down 26.45% in the past year as of 6/8/2020. That's 25.3% larger than Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)'s $3.71 billion market cap for context.

We can calculate TRTX's current liquidity with reasonable accuracy. On top of the $325 million cash infusion from Starwood, TRTX had $240.6 million in liquidity at the time of the Q1 conference call for a total of $565.6 million. That figure is 76.7% of its current (6/8/2020) market capitalization and was effectively 100% of the market cap at the time the deal was announced.

Beggars Cannot Be Choosers

On the positive side, the cash infusion comes with minimal limitations and doesn't add any traditional debt to the balance sheet. If we had to guess, TRTX is likely to use the proceeds to first deleverage the portfolio where strategically advantageous then for general purposes. The investment also is non-voting (for now) meaning existing common shareholders' voice has not been diluted.

The investment also is a strong vote of confidence. Starwood no doubt closely analyzed TRTX's situation and came to the conclusion that preferred equity offered appealing risk-adjusted returns. Starwood is effectively in the same boat as common shareholders when it comes down to it. Insolvency risk is borne by Starwood along the same lines as all other equity investors.

On the negative side, the 13 million shares of 11.0% B cumulative redeemable preferred stock are far from cheap financing. The full amount of $325 million would result in $35.75 million in annual dividend liabilities to TRTX. The firm has only requested $225 million for now but this paints the complete picture.

Source: SEC.gov10-Q

For comparison, TRTX's Q1 interest expense was a similar amount at $38.5 million. Excluding lowered interest expense from deleveraging, the full potential preferred dividend liabilities correspond to a 25% increase in annual interest expense.

That cash infusion also came with the ability to purchase up to 15 million five-year TRTX warrants at an exercise price of $7.50 per share. This is a good summary of what's occurred thus far:

On May 28, 2020, TRTX issued 9,000,000 of the preferred shares and warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares of the common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $225,000,000. TRTX may elect to sell to Starwood Capital an additional two tranches of securities, each of which consists of 2,000,000 preferred shares and warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares of common stock, and each for a purchase price of $50,000,000 at any time prior to Dec. 11, 2020.

While the warrant exercise price represents an approximately 10% premium to TRTX's volume-weighted average share price over 30 days immediately preceding the deal, the current stock price is ~30% higher. Starwood is likely pleased with its investment.

Starwood will enjoy a 11.0% yield on the preferred and is likely to earn a 100% return on the $7.50 warrants over time.

We now understand the impact to cash flow by comparing potential dividend payments to other key items on the income statement, but what about those warrants?

Source: SEC.gov10-Q

TRTX used its at-the-money equity issuance program to increase shares outstanding from 68.3 million to 76.5 million in recent periods. That took place prior to the recent crisis at an average of ~$20 per share. The 12,000,000 shares Starwood has obtained the right to buy equate to 15.7% of shares outstanding.

Critically Evaluating Management

TRTX's management team made several miscalculations (otherwise may justifiably use harsher words) prior to the crisis. The strategy to include a substantial portfolio of commercial real estate assets is one. It was used to enhance the mREIT's aggregate portfolio's yield but did not look wise after their liquidation resulted in over $2 per share in realized losses.

Management should have been more proactive negotiating better covenants. If either of these two items were resolved prior to the crisis, it likely would have been possible to utilize the CLO market at much lower cost, both in monetary and share dilution terms, as Ladder Capital recently proved.

It also begs the question as to why TPG, a large global asset manager with over $80 billion in AUM, didn't step up to the plate. We've given our perspective on that topic before, but it's worth reiterating that there are two sides to that coin. While it seems rationale that a confident parent company would be eager to help out a subsidiary it believes in, it's trickier than it sounds.

Consider if TPG made a deal with TRTX identical to that of Starwood. We'd never know if that was a "fair" deal or not. I suspect many shareholders would be furious over TPG "taking advantage" of TRTX. In the due diligence world, we avoid these types of affiliated transactions whenever possible.

Although expensive, at least we know Starwood's deal was legitimate and that multiple institutional investors were at the table. Contrary to many, weprefer the way TRTX went about finding an independent third party for capital despite the temptation to look to TPG for better terms.

We are realistic and expect TRTX to trade back to at least 80% of a moderately reduced book value. The figures were not arbitrary. We stress tested the portfolio multiple ways and recognized that once the loan book performed well for several months, the attractiveness to buyers would eventually become overwhelming. A firm like Starwood would simply purchase TRTX outright once the discount, adjusted for the potentially high cost of terminating TPG as the external manager, became materially more attractive than issuing new loans.

Compared to our initial entry point, the upside potential is approximately ~100% when combining the 93% capital gains with a 1-2 quarters of distributions likely to occur before our initial sell target. For investors interesting in buying today, at least 50% capital gains potential is still on the table.

Overall, the capital infusion by Starwood and myriad of related terms make it more likely that our distressed investment in TRTX will reach our objective. Beyond that, $16.50-$17.50 per share may be possible depending on the extent TRTX can take advantage of lucrative yield spreads currently in the market.

It isn't reasonable to assume a non-dilutive measure could have been taken given TRTX's leverage relative to its limit, so as irritating as share dilution is, Starwood's deal or one comparable to it was the mREIT's only option besides crossing its fingers that the portfolio wouldn't eventually trigger covenant problems.

Final Takeaways

Mortgage REITs take a lot of time and expertise to adequately analyze. Their complex balance sheets translate into sharp share price declines during downturns where certainty and transparency are valued most.

We use the volatility and panic to our advantage while remaining conservative about position sizing and principal risk. As many equity REITs now trade within 10%-20% of their pre-crisis highs, an allocation to still distressed-priced mortgage REITs is an attractive proposition for those comfortable with the risks.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Become Part of Wide Moat Research iREIT on Alpha and The Dividend Kings are two of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of eight of the most experienced equity analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR, ABR, BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.