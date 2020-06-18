Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Management Presents at Wells Fargo Securities 2020 Virtual 5G Forum (Transcript)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Presents at Wells Fargo Securities 2020 Virtual 5G Forum June 18, 2020 11:35 AM ET

Perfect. So why don't I go ahead and get started. This is Aaron Rakers, with Wells Fargo. I'm the IT infrastructure and semiconductor analyst here at Wells, and pleased to host this session with Kevin Hutchins, the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Juniper.

Before we get started, I think Kevin, you want to make a quick statement as far as safe harbor?

Yes. So, first of all, Aaron, thanks for having us for the event today, but as you said, we may be making some forward-looking statements here, and so, obviously, please check our disclosures which are available on our investment Web site if you have any questions in that regard.

That's perfect. You did a better job than I could have on that. So, Kevin, thanks for much for joining us. We've been hosting several sessions throughout the day as part of the 5G Forum, and great to have Juniper at the event.

Maybe, Kevin, I'll start at the high level, what are you currently seeing in terms of 5G buildouts? I know the company has been fairly vocal, well-positioned for it, but also fairly pragmatic of kind of the timing and how we should be thinking about. So any indicators, examples of what you're seeing right now vis-à-vis 5G and how and where we stand?

So, I think it's clear that the momentum for 5G is definitely building, even during this COVID period. Just one aside there, I think what's interesting about this unprecedented period with COVID is how it's really highlighted the strategy nature of the network, and I think even though it's been disruptive to some deployment activities as some of the carriers have thought about moving to 5G. I definitely think that it's really highlighted the importance of making the investment, the strategic nature of that investment as they go to 5G in the future. So, it seems like things are continuing to move forward even through this period of time.

In terms of indicators of acceleration, I wouldn't necessarily say it's changed that much from our prior view. I think some of the same indicators are largely on track, right? So, spectrum acquisitions are definitely continuing to progress. We've got the CBRS auction coming up here in July. We just recently saw the 3.4 gigahertz spectrum auction. That seemed like that was very well-received. We've got a mid-band auction coming later this year that I think a number of folks are looking forward to. So, I think that seems quite positive. The modem shipments are starting to pick up. There's a number of device providers that are starting to share more specificity on their roadmap about 5G inclusive of millimeter wave, and then there's also a lot of talk now about CBRS inclusion in the devices. I think, again, another very positive sign, and then the last thing is, and this is probably an area where we have definitely seen a pickup in activity is around government engagement, right, around this area, and this is -- obviously in the U.S. you're seeing, like right now, an Open RAN bill make its way through the House, which I think is obviously very positive. I know you guys are speaking later today with Chairman Pai, and the effort he's got behind the FAST program I think is very positive, but even in Europe we're seeing a lot of interest, both in the EU and then individual governments engaging on how can they accelerate and stimulate more movement towards 5G.

So, I think generally speaking, our view of timing hasn't changed, but it does seem that there's some momentum building behind it.

Yes, that's great. And clearly service provider segment has been a little bit of a, obviously, a challenge over these past few quarters, but I think just as a reminder of the timing, where Juniper sits in kind of 5G infrastructure buildout. When do we see the shift from maybe the radio access network layer end up ultimately driving more network -- core network bandwidth requirements, and therefore obviously the driver for Juniper's business?

Yes, I mean, so if you don't mind, I did want to kind of highlight that we sort of intersect the 5G opportunity in a few different areas. I think you're right; the buildout in our core business, the sort of the IP Core IP Edge business is obviously where we have a lot of participation today. And I'll come to your question in just a second, but the one thing I just wanted to note is the way we think about 5G is that there's a few different major components of that architecture that are really important. So one, this is not just about a capacity upgrade in the network or actually even really creating more capacity in terms of the over-the-air network. It's really about moving to a fully software-based architecture.

And so, as a result of that one of the central components is really around virtualizing services and moving to a control and user plane separation type architecture. And that started in 4G, but I think with what has been implemented in like the Release 15 and then the Release 16 standards for 5G, I think you're going to see some significant movement in that direction. That's a strong opportunity for us. I mean I think we might touch on this a bit later, but our focus on building out virtualized telco cloud services in 4G has been a big area of traction for us over the last few years, and so that that expanding and broadening out in 5G is a big opportunity.

On the IP network side, the opportunity, as you noted, is with the radio upgrades, I mean the intent is really to drive gig-level services to devices, and that's going to require densification and capacity expansion. And so what we're expecting to see there is really an opportunity for capacity expansion and refresh, which is I think what you noted. So what I would expect is we're going to continue to see buildout in the radio upgrades there and then buildout on the Metro side or that's going to continue here for the next couple of years, but you're definitely going to start seeing capacity expansion on the IP Edge and core probably into, say, next year and the year after, that's where it'll really start to take more of an effect, but the other side is because these networks are going into an IP, it create a significant TAM expansion opportunity for us as well. So, Metro being one area that we're obviously focused on now, but certainly as when you think about the building of the RAN, more fiber densification, the cross-haul opportunity both just in terms of the amount of networking you need, and then also just opening up other parts of the network that previously had not been built in IP. That's a TAM expansion opportunity that we're interested in.

And then just a couple of other things real quick, this -- the 5G network probably even more so because of the software-based architecture the more density, the distribution of it is going to require much more automation than in the past, and I think that's an area where we're definitely focused on working with our partner customers, as well as security. So you're creating just many, many more ingress and egress points that you've got to manage now and provide security, and that's an area that we've obviously been doing well in our security portfolio for some time. So we see those all playing out over this 5G transition. Some of them, like telco cloud, automation and security I think will play out a little bit sooner, the bigger part of our business that's related to capacity expansion more in '21-'22, and then we're pursuing the TAM expansion opportunities here more in the near-term.

That's a great overview. And I know as a financial analyst we're always interested in numbers. I mean have you framed at all of what that TAM expansion opportunity looks like vis-à-vis 5G kind of fully loaded opportunity set for Juniper versus maybe what it was at 4G?

Kevin Hutchins

We've done some -- you know, I did a tech talk actually a little while ago where we did some preliminary framing of that. I think we're doing some additional analysis now, just trying to better understand what's going to happen especially on a post COVID basis. I don't think we have any numbers that we'll probably share today, but there might be an opportunity for us in a future tech talk or when we have our next analyst day to do an update though, but I think there is a number of third-party analysts covering this as well, and they are providing their points of view on what the TAM opportunity is.

That's great. And the final thing on the TAM side, I mean help me understand, you mentioned earlier support from the government perspective on things like initiatives around open RAN. The evolution from non-standalone 5G to fully standalone 5G infrastructure, how do we think about that in the context of Juniper?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes I mean the way we sort of look at this is obviously in the non-standalone architecture, a lot of the investment is really focused around radio upgrades and adding capacity and augmenting the existing 4G core so that I think it creates more of a seamless transition for subscribers. As we move to standalone which is going to be I would say we are going to definitely see that in motion here in the next call two to three years, that really is where we are going to start to see the increase in the number of applications that are going to be driven off from the 5G network, and that's going to drive more demand for bandwidth. So obviously, we are very excited about that -- overall for that capacity expansion opportunity, but it also -- it sort of drives to that central point around how do services get deployed in the 5G network and moving that software based architecture. Moving to that standalone core architecture will really be the focal point for accelerating that.

So, moving to cloud native telco cloud really trying to bring more automation and elastic scale capability there is going to be key. So, I think that creates a lot of additional opportunities for us as well as we go into that direction.

That's great. Maybe shifting gears a little bit maybe be tied to what you just said as well I mean this telco cloud strategy and the positioning for Juniper, you have got Contrail which obviously you guys have been very consistent positively inclined and talking about, but I think one of the things that people haven't quite really seen yet is I would love to understand what the StarCraft partnership is. I think you are obviously involved I believe on the board, and so, just give us an overview of that as that kind of puts Juniper maybe in position to kind of play into the Edge and proliferation of Edge compute?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes. So as I mentioned, we have been a leader in telco cloud really 4G and business service application. I mean Contrail has become a leading solution for building and deploying virtualized network services at scale, and we're in a number of Tier 1s now with services in production, and I know a numbers of those have been publicly announced. So for us this has been a key area of focus on investing with our carrier customers and partners, and the move to as we are talking about -- as we move into 5G, this is really where we are going to move telco clouds -- initially the telco cloud itself into more of that cloud native architecture. And this is going to be a pretty substantial transition in terms of the way the clouds are being built, in terms of enabling that control user plane separation architecture, and then not just building the cloud themselves but then the extension of that really into an Edge compute model.

And so, there is a couple of things that are really going to be important there. One is that you need a very reliable able to operate at scale high performance cloud architecture in order to do that, and I think as you think about some of the efforts that people have put in the past getting the ability to build and operate those at scale, it takes a lot of effort. It takes a lot of investment. What StarCraft has done is they have essentially built that architecture, and they've done it for other use cases with some of the technology underpinnings to support where the telco cloud opportunity wants to go. So, a few things, and this is where we've been working together with them is really how do you enable those -- the virtualized network functions to operate at scale, to operate with the sort of SLAs that are required to support the carrier use cases. And then where we're working with them is obviously bringing what we've done with Contrail and deployed applications into that environment. So, StackPath really gives us an existing proven cloud platform that's built in a way that it actually supports these use cases, which not all clouds are, and then when we merge that together with what we're doing with our existing telco cloud solution built on Contrail, we can offer that next generation solution for the carriers.

And kind of -- on that side, how do I think about that integration work? How do I think about that bringing Contrail and StackPath together is that a year from now is it six months from now or where are you staying now?

Kevin Hutchins

No. So we're already able to -- we've actually demonstrated this before. We were at Mobile World Congress about a year ago, and we demonstrated kind of an early prototype of that functionality. I think we're moving in the direction of how do we enable some of our service provider customers to take advantage of that? And the thing that I think StackPath can offer is, it really is cloud-agnostic. So for many of the carriers, I think having sort of the alternative of doing it themselves or working with a large hyperscaler is really been the only options up to this point, but many of them don't want to sort of put themselves where they only can work with one cloud provider on other business activities. And this is where a StackPath can be a pretty strong third alternative that's really cloud-agnostic, but enables the carriers to control more of their, you know, what they're looking for with regards to their infrastructure.

That's interesting. And again, I feel like when we're engaging with investors not many people are appreciative of what StackPath might be at this point. StackPath wins, who loses, I mean, who does that technology compete against?

Kevin Hutchins

So it's an interesting space today where StackPath is primarily built, it's an edge cloud infrastructure that also owns services for providing, call it full cloud capability. So, containers, VMs, bare metal compute, storage services for application builders, and then it provides edge services such as CDN and security for applications and content providers. So that's really where they sit today. So they sort of are in the middle of multiple categories at the moment, right. On the compute side, right they're obviously more directly competing with a cloud provider, although they're very built or purpose built specifically for the edge, whereas that may or may not be the case for other providers in that space. And then they're also sitting in this area where they're competing more directly with the traditional content delivery providers that have been built up specifically around the CDN market. So they've sort of been occupying those two spaces in terms of where they are competing today, but I think they are having a purpose built edge cloud that scales and allows them to run sort of these high performance network functions is really kind of a unique characteristic.

That's great. A few other quick topics I know that half hour ago was pretty quick, so we'll try and run through a few other quick questions. You know, maybe touch real briefly on -- early on in this whole 5G discussion, you guys strategically aligned yourself with Ericsson. Can you talk a little bit about that alignment what benefits you've seen, and what else maybe we should be looking for over the next pick your timeframe 12 to 24 months if you will?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes, so actually I'm not sure if this is well known, but Ericsson has been a longstanding partner of Juniper actually all the way back to our founding, and even during some turbulent times, which I won't go into, we've continued to be strongly partnered with Ericsson in a number of customers, the partnership that we've been working on with them for the last couple of years really around deepening that relationship for 5G, I think has been very fruitful. We've had a lot of good work that we've done together, we've made some progress with some key customer wins, early customer wins, not obviously, specifically 5G but more joint customer wins.

And then we're working on bringing to market now a joint access and aggregation portfolio. So I think there's been some very positive efforts there. And I think there's more opportunities for us to continue to collaborate as 5G continues to accelerate. So we're excited about that, and we'll also say, Ericsson is a very important partner to us, but in 5G, we also have other important partners as well. We're obviously, we work very closely with NEC, for example, who's also been a very strong partner of ours. So we're building these strong relationships in order to position ourselves well to serve our customers needs for 5G.

That's great. And one of the comments that we've heard the company make over the past several quarters, if not longer, is this idea of diversifying the routing portfolio and how that sets up for the service provider opportunity. Can you just walk through that a little bit? What's played out from that perspective?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes. So there's probably a few elements there. And I think, one to touch on is as we discussed even in our last earnings call, that we've strategically been focused on, how do we diversify our overall market focus in the service provider space. So we have a lot of strength in our Tier 1 customer base, but we also want to expand and gain more presence in the Tier 2, 3 market, and I think we've done actually pretty well with that, and there's a couple of big drivers behind that. One is obviously diversification is helpful. The other is that, there's just a number of carriers that have real opportunities that we can meet for them and especially in other geographies where we've been less represented. So there's just that, there's areas for us to immediately go after there. So I think we've made good progress there. The other is within the carrier customers, there's obviously we've done very well in routing, but we don't want to only engage them around that, we have a very strong Gartner Magic Quadrant Meeting datacenter portfolio. And the service providers are increasingly becoming large datacenter builders as well.

So we want to enable them to take advantage of what we've built there that we leverage with our cloud and enterprise customers as well and also security. So there's been a concentrated effort to try to make sure that we're leveraging our full portfolio across our service provider customer base again, which I think we're starting to see some very good results from. And then finally on the routing side, there's a couple of areas there where we're looking to diversify. I've mentioned a couple of them before. So we've been, we've done very well we've had strong market share in IP Core & Edge in the service provider space, but we see that, there's more opportunities as well to expand our presence in the access and aggregation space. So we've been investing there, again in partnership, in part in partnership with Ericsson and then as well as services have been virtualizing and moving into telco cloud again, that's another area that we've been focused on. So we're really approaching diversification in the service provider space and kind of three different vectors and I think they're actually very favorably aligned as the 5G transformation continues to play out.

Along that line on diversification, I mean there's a lot of talk about the SD-WAN adoption within the telecom service provider space. Juniper obviously has a pretty good SD-WAN portfolio. Talk about where you think we're at in terms of Telco service provider adoption in SD-WAN and what that exactly means for Juniper?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes, so I think there's a couple of things on that. So, when you look overall at SD-WAN adoption, we're still in very early days. There is a lot of opportunity there, and I think we're seeing more and more large enterprise customers that are starting to really look at how do they -- in their cloud transformation, how did they move to SD-WAN, and I think that's definitely creating a lot of opportunities.

The second is that while there was -- I think there was, there has been maybe more discussion in the past around how much of that was going to be managed service provider led versus do it yourself. I think increasingly, we're seeing that more and more managed service provider led business is definitely expanding, and deploying the WAN architecture, operating it, adding security, which is actually an area that we were in front of before it became popular, and being able to manage that very effectively at a large scale is an area where the service providers really excel, and so I think you see those opportunities being an area where they can get some leverage. They also do really well in managing it for small and medium-sized businesses that are not necessarily looking for a complex solution.

So, I think there's real opportunities to partner with the service providers. We've obviously done really well, especially Vodafone was our early partner in that space, they've been a great partner, we've won some really attractive deals there with them. I think just kind of touching on the 5G transformation as well. SD-WAN and 5G, I think are going to be very strongly coupled together, and one area where we see that coming together is going to be really around like private LTE networks, CBRS. We've made investments, the missed acquisition, really around wireless LAN, we've extended that to the wired network, we see the opportunity to also extend that overall experience to SD-WAN, and then when you think about the use cases, especially now in the COVID period, you may have outside space that you've got to manage and then be able to transition that seamlessly to inside space, having private LTE sort of coupled together directly with that overall end-to-end architecture just makes a ton of sense, and I think 5G will actually be a stimulus for SD-WAN as well.

Kevin, I think we got two minutes left. So I'm going to ask you kind of a high level question, given your role, corporate strategy, if you were to say two or three things that have changed over the last 12 months as far as you know Juniper's focus or investment priorities tied around this whole 5G discussion, what would they be, what's maybe changed a bit?

Kevin Hutchins

So I don't think our investment priorities have changed that much. We've been pretty committed. I think I noted those four areas that we've really been focused on. So, virtualizing network services, telco cloud, converged end-to-end IP, automation, right, end-to-end visibility, automation, and security, those are the four areas for 5G that we've been really focused on, and it touches on many of the other points that you've raised before. We've continued to really push on trying to bring that forward into the market. So, I don't know that our investment priorities have changed. I think what we're seeing though is a much more concerted focus in terms of the strategy that we've laid out and really that going out and broadening into the Tier 2, 3 service provider space, really trying to engage in driving a broader transformation within our service provider customers, and I think that part in particular has really started to pay off. I think the other area is, you know, we really are seeing more energy now from the service providers themselves about trying to accelerate their move here. So, I think that has been a big change as well over the last 12 months or so.

Oh, Kevin, I just realized how quickly 30 minutes can go. I really appreciate you taking the time and joining us today, and hopefully in the future again. Good luck and thank you.

Thanks, Aaron. It was a great event. I appreciate it.

Thank you. Bye.