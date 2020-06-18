The market has partially priced the resiliency of Adobe; the share price has held up even after missing its quarterly estimates and withdrawing 2020 guidance.

After strong Q2 '20 earnings, the company is still currently undervalued with an implied fair value of $430.

Also, the company has elite fundamentals, high growth and a stellar balance sheet with experienced management at the helm.

Adobe has a "shock-proof" subscription based business model and competitive moat that fortifies it against the COVID-19 crisis.

Adobe is an industry leader with technologically differentiated suite of superior product offerings and loyal customer base.

I have had my eye on Adobe (ADBE) since it was trading around $340. With its recent impressive Q2 results, my conviction on this company's management and fundamental quality has been bolstered. The implied fair value as a 50% weightage of my DCF and CompCo models each implies that ADBE should trade around $430.

Investment Thesis

1) Adobe is an Industry Leader with technologically differentiated suite of superior product offerings and loyal customer base.

Adobe's award winning products are market leaders in their categories, and enjoy a strong brand and name retention amongst its customers such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Acrobat. With diverse product offerings at the forefront of their categories, Adobe has been successful in venturing in new areas, often complemented with efficacious acquisitions and their simultaneous integration, to capture more of the $128Bn market through its Digital Media and Digital Experience business segments.

Adobe's strategy for digital media and experience, as outlined in their 10K shows the potential for growth and scale.

For digital media, which accounts for 69% of revenue, Adobe has targeted growth across all consumer segments. With expansion into new categories and technologies like 3D and AR through Adobe Aero and Substance suite of products, Adobe is ready to optimize pricing strategy to move customers into higher priced and better value offerings. Finally, by enabling data-driven customer engagement through AI and ML in the multi-surface Adobe Sensei platform, Adobe will increase customer loyalty and further safeguard its single largest revenue stream.

For digital experience, which accounts for 29% of revenue, Adobe wants to hone its competitive advantage and leadership position through synergistic offerings with other businesses. The intent to expand customers to include Chief Information Officers at an enterprise level has also been made clear. Adobe intends to utilize its sales force to market and license Experience cloud products including its partnership with Microsoft (MSFT). The promise of Magento Commerce which allows customers to create content and promotions for storefronts powered by specific AI suggestions is also relevant to Adobe's growth and digital experience strategy.

Source: Created by Author using data from ADBE's 10K and Investor Handout

Adobe is also uniquely positioned in terms of scale. Currently over 600Mn people are avid users of Acrobat on mobile devices, and with the recent Google Drive integration, an additional 1Bn consumers can be targeted.

In terms of growth, look towards the burgeoning demand for Adobe's new applications. For mobile applications like Photoshop on iPad, Lightroom and Photoshop Express demand continues to grow. With more than 35 million new Adobe IDs in Q1 '20, mobile is proving to be a strong pipeline for paid mobile-only as well as desktop subscriptions. In Q2' 20 mobile traffic, member sign-ups and monetization continued to accelerate. Adobe Fresco has seen a greater than 40% increase in downloads since the start of 2020. Photoshop Express has surpassed 20 million in monthly active users.

A good indicator of an industry leader is also the innovation and R&D. In 2019 alone, Adobe filed for 500 patents and 300 technical papers. This opens Adobe to future product development. Adobe has data from trillions of transactions, tens of millions of products and thousands of retailers, which gives it the unique ability to assess the global digital economy in real-time. One example of this is that of 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) who are reaping the benefits of the Adobe Experience Platform and now cumulatively have over 10 billion active customer profiles running on Adobe Experience Platform. In terms of total addressable market, in just creative and digital cloud alone, over $44Bn remains untapped.

Source: Adobe Q1 '20 Investor Handout

"We will continue to lead in these categories and manage the company for the long run while navigating through this environment" - CEO of ADBE, Mr. Narayen during the Q1 2020 earnings call.

Source: Adobe Q1 '20 Investor Handout

Adobe's industry leading position is well established, and seems to be reinforced by well-thought out and tested strategies for growth along with a culture that promotes innovation.

2) "Shock-proof" subscription based business model and competitive moat fortifies ADBE against the COVID-19 crisis.

Net new Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue or "ARR" was $443 million (Q2 '20), and total Digital Media ARR exiting Q2 grew to $9.17 billion. Q2 Creative revenue was $1.87 billion, which represents 17% year-over-year growth. There has been a radical transition to shift the majority of the sales from resellers/channel to Adobe.com since 2012 and this environment during COVID-19 is showing the benefits of the move. The subscription model has created a competitive moat around at least 70% of ADBE's total revenue in the face of "the Great Lockdown" caused by COVID-19 (though Digital Experience may take a minor hit).

Highlights:

In the first quarter of FY20, Adobe achieved record revenue of $3.13 billion, which represents 14% YOY growth.

The company has a $4.35B cash fortress to weather the storm and generated a stunning $1.18B in operating cash flows in Q2 '20 alone.

Subscription Model Growth:

Subscription revenue for the quarter was $826 million in Digital Experience.

Net new Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue or "ARR" was $443 million (Q2 '20) - strongest quarter on record.

Creative revenue grew 17% year-over-year and the company increased Creative ARR by $352 million.

The strong financial results, especially in the backdrop of companies facing downgrades and defaults, has reinforced Adobe's competitive moat.

[ Press Release (for more details): ADBE_Q2_2020_Press_Release.pdf ]

COVID-19 and Work-from-Home impact

CEO Mr. Narayen explained, during the Q1 '20 earnings call, that due to the predictable and stable nature of the company's revenue structure, there had been little to no impact on Adobe.com for the creative and document cloud. However, in Q1 '2020 there was a small, $40Mn or $0.07 EPS hit caused due to the cancellation of the Adobe Summit in light of COVID-19.

Now, in the Q2 '2020 Investor Handout, the company reported that the shift to remote work has driven a surge in demand for digital documents, with use of web-based PDF services up nearly 40% quarter-over-quarter, and the number of documents shared in Acrobat increasing 50% year-over-year.

Mr. Narayen detailed the digital strength of the company in the Q2 call:

We continued to drive strong adoption for Adobe Sign, our cloud-based electronic signature solution, with usage increasing 175% since the start of our fiscal year. Mobile usage exploded with Acrobat Reader installations increasing 43% year-over-year and Adobe Scan installations up 66% year-over-year.

However, as outlined in Adobe's Q1 '20 earnings call, there were anticipated delays in enterprise bookings, especially with small and medium sized business customers, and consulting services implementations as companies prioritized employee and financial well-being.

With focus on core business components, companies also aggressively cut advertising costs which caused a shortfall of approximately $50Mn on Adobe's Advertising Cloud revenue estimate.

Despite the short-term challenges, the mandate to digitally transform has taken on heightened urgency. Enterprises continue to recognize Adobe's leadership in customer experience management. Key customer wins in Q2 '20 included IBM, Walgreens, Safeway, Astellas Pharma and Allianz.

In light of this the company has provided slightly deflated Q3 estimates, tending to err on the side of conservatism, as they have historically.

Source: Adobe Q2 '2020 Investor Handout

It is abundantly evident that Adobe has both the correct management and business model to navigate this crisis, and possibly emerge even stronger in light of enhanced digitization globally.

3) Adobe has elite fundamentals, high growth and a stellar balance sheet with experienced management at the helm.

Adobe's subscription-based business model and data-driven operating model (DDOM) has presented operating income margins of ~30% growing at a 3Yr CAGR of 50% while revenue grows at an ~22% CAGR.

The exceptional growth coupled with cost discipline and efficient scaling has rendered ADBE $3.2Bn in Unlv. FCF with Net Debt near negligible after completing three acquisitions in the past 2 years totaling ~$6.5Bn.

The upper management is experienced, and are industry experts having been in the company for an average of 10 years.

Lean, Green Money Machine:

GM 87.5% in a rapidly growing subscription business coupled with DDOM's cost discipline means that the company churns cash.

2019 Unlv. FCF equaled ~29% of ADBE's revenue.

$4.35Bn in Cash and ST Investments as of Q2 2020.

No dividends, but robust buyback program:

Adobe bought back 9.88Mn shares in 2019 at an average price of $270.23, returning $2.67B to investors.

ADBE repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares at a cost of $850 million in Q2 '20 alone (i.e. ~$326/sh).

Still currently has $3.4 billion in remaining authorizations, roughly 1.8% of outstanding shares which it plans to use by May 2021 when the authorization expires.

Source: JPMorgan Brokerage Report (accessed via Bloomberg Terminal)

Adobe's financials place it in a rarefied atmosphere, which has bolstered their balance sheet and cash reserves. With disciplined management, Adobe has figured out the right balance between cash to distribute to investors via buybacks and to pump back into the company to fuel further growth.

Valuation

Source: Created by Author using computations from DCF and CompCo models

Adobe is a truly world class company, and the market knows it: the company trades currently at a 50 P/E multiple (1.7x Industry Average).

However, the market has overestimated COVID-19's impact on ADBE while discounting its ability to generate similar strong performance that it has historically shown.

Though the CMP of $400 is near its 52Wk high, the DCF model and CompCo models built suggest that the average fair value of ADBE is ~$460. With a 13% margin of safety, the fair value as suggested by both qualitative and quantitative approaches should be between the range of $400 - 460 (16-34% upside).

To be safer, the average is used implying a $430 price per share.

Key Assumptions

Assumptions used in DCF Model to build financial projections:

Assumptions used to formulate Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

CompCo Companies and data:

Rationale for company selection:

The 10 selected companies except SAP (SAP, Germany) and Shopify (SHOP, Canada) are HQ'ed in the U.S. and operate internationally.

All the companies operate in the same sub-sector as ADBE: Software, but more specifically they all operate within Cloud-based Enterprise Software.

The companies span a diverse spectrum of market capitalizations from $8.2Bn to $1.4Tn encompassing the various life-cycles, growth phases and business focuses / niches while still remaining very similar to ADBE's business segment.

Though no one single company can match the complete set of offerings and capabilities of Adobe, most of these companies have diversified product offerings that partially compete with some of Adobe's flagship products.

Adobe identifies all these companies as direct competitors to its businesses in its 10K filing.

Digital Media: Autodesk (ADSK) competes with Adobe's Creative Cloud, with products such as AutoCAD and Sketchbook; DocuSign (DOCU) competes with Adobe's Sign and Fill products.

The remaining companies compete with Adobe in the Digital Experience space, including in Platforms, CRM Lead Management, Digital Commerce and Advertising Technology.

Catalysts to Investment Thesis

Better than expected Q3 2020 results due to muted impact of COVID-19 and increasing demand for online integration as a result of stay at home work and study environment. Management is able to engage and retain more customers across Digital Media and Digital Experience segments leading to higher and more predictable revenue growth (these two segments account for 98% of revenue). DDOM and strategic sun-setting of legacy publishing business (2% of revenue) could decrease costs, as well as possible revenue and cost synergies with the recent Marketo and Magento acquisitions. Potential utilization of share-repurchase authorization, totaling $3.4Bn back to shareholders.

Risks to Investment Thesis

Enterprises deferring bookings decisions, delaying consulting services implementations and reducing marketing spend (i.e. miss Q3 estimates). Consumers reducing spending in countries more adversely impacted by the COVID-19 situation. Worse than anticipated Digital Experience performance due to improper or untimely integration of acquisitions (note: acquisitions costed Adobe $6.5Bn) Fierce competition from dominant market players, Adobe has recognized its competitors as Microsoft, Oracle (ORCL) and Salesforce (CRM) amongst others - all well positioned and capitalized to encroach on ADBE's market share.

Summary

In conclusion, Adobe is an undoubted industry leader with a growing base of loyal users. Adobe has also withstood the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis well - highlighting its "shock-proof" subscription based business model and competitive moat of strong product demand, performance and recognition. With impressive gross and net income margins, as well as high FCF generation and ample cash reserves, the company is being navigated through the current crisis with adeptness by an experienced management team.

Adobe currently trades around $400. However, as implied by a 50% weightage of a bear case DCF modeled after Adobe's 10 year CAGR performance and 50% weightage to an EV/FCF that places Adobe in the 85th percentile of comparable companies yields a price target of $430.

This represents a potential $30 or 7.2% upside and 3.6% upside from a consensus price target of $414 (source: Factset). The price target of $430 has an embedded margin of safety with the mid-range of estimate being used as well as being modeled using the bear case scenario for Adobe.

To note: despite withdrawing 2020 annual guidance, Adobe's fundamental business and strategy have not significantly altered to question a change in outlook. In the words of Adobe CFO, John Murphy:

In summary, our resilient business model, healthy balance sheet and data-driven operating model enabled us to successfully navigate this unprecedented macroeconomic environment.

And, I think, will continue to do so ...

Source: Created by Author using own DCF and CompCo model computations

