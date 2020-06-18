Atlas Corporation (ATCO) was formed with the reorganization of Seaspan in February. The company has remarkably grown its fleet lately and is currently offering an enticing 6.5% dividend yield. However, investors should be well aware of the risks of Atlas before purchasing the stock for its attractive yield.

Business overview

Atlas has a fleet of 123 vessels, with an average age of seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years. The company tries to secure long-term charters for its vessels in order to achieve predictable and reliable cash flows. The benefits of this strategy were evident in the first quarter when Atlas reported a utilization rate of 97.9% and grew its revenue 8% over last year, to an all-time high of $308.4 million.

While the performance of Atlas in the first quarter was decent, its management is concerned over the impact of coronavirus on its business. The pandemic has caused a severe global recession, which will inevitably hurt some of the customers of Atlas. As a result, the pandemic is likely to reduce the price and number of the time charters of Atlas and hence it will take its toll on the results of the company. In addition, the coronavirus crisis is likely to increase the cost of borrowing funds of Atlas.

Most countries have reopened their economies due to their inability to incur excessive budget deficits for a prolonged period. If the pandemic does not cause new lockdowns, it will greatly benefit Atlas. On the other hand, if there are new lockdowns in the near future, they will certainly exert great pressure on Atlas.

Growth

Atlas has been markedly aggressive in its growth strategy. In 2018, it acquired the remaining 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments it did not already own for an enterprise value of $1.6 billion. As the current market cap of the stock is only $1.9 billion, it is evident that the acquisition was exceptionally large for the size of the company. In addition, Atlas has acquired 10 vessels in the last two quarters. In the fourth quarter, the company acquired six containerships for $380 million. As the company spent 20% of its current market cap in just one quarter, it is evident that its aggressive growth strategy is relentless.

However, investors should not expect the above strategy to generate reliable earnings growth. In order to fund its growth strategy, Atlas has been diluting its shareholders at a fast pace. In the last nine years, the share count of the company has more than tripled, from 68.2 million to 226.1 million.

The hefty issuance of new shares and the high cyclicality of the business of Atlas help explain the remarkably volatile performance record of the company. It is certainly daunting that Atlas has invested excessive amounts but has failed to grow its earnings per share in the last eight years. It has also incurred excessive losses in three years: 2010, 2011, and 2016. The poor performance record of Atlas is a stern reminder of the risk and cyclicality of its business and thus raises a red flag for the stock.

Debt

Apart from diluting its shareholders on a regular basis, Atlas has also accumulated an excessive debt pile in order to fund its aggressive growth strategy. Its current liabilities, which are due within the next 12 months, exceed its current assets by a wide margin ($794 million vs. $498 million) while its interest expense consumes 41% of its operating income. Moreover, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $5.2 billion. As this amount is approximately 25 times the earnings of the company in the last 12 months and nearly three times the market cap of the stock, it is undoubtedly excessive.

It also renders Atlas highly vulnerable to potential downturns in its business. If the pandemic returns stronger, Atlas will come under great pressure, as it will be forced to refinance its debt at high interest rates or dilute its shareholders in order to raise capital. Even if the pandemic does not cause new lockdowns, Atlas will still be vulnerable whenever the next recession shows up.

Dividend

Atlas has shed nearly half of its market cap in the last five months. As a result, it is currently offering a 6.5% dividend yield. However, it has a payout ratio of 86% and a huge debt load and hence it will probably cut its dividend whenever the next downturn shows up. Due to the high cyclicality of its business, Atlas is not committed to its dividend. It cut its dividend by 67% in 2017 and will slash it once again whenever the company faces a strong headwind.

Final thoughts

Due to the downturn caused by coronavirus, Atlas has shed nearly half of its market cap in just five months. The company has an excessive debt pile and hence it is vulnerable to the ongoing downturn. If the pandemic subsides soon, Atlas will be able to service its debt and grow its earnings, and hence the stock is likely to outperform the market. As common sense dictates and experience has shown, leveraged stocks outperform the market during good times (but underperform during rough times).

On the other hand, if the pandemic persists or the global economy remains suppressed, Atlas will come under great financial pressure. In such a case, the company will have to cut its dividend and borrow funds at high interest rates or dilute its shareholders. Therefore, only those who have great confidence in the recovery of the global economy later this year should consider purchasing Atlas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.