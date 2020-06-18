Selling puts against it gives you the best of both worlds -- income from premiums and a chance to own at an even lower price.

It isn't the value it was in late March, but represents a value now.

While its results are choppy, the secular trend is very much in its favor with COVID-19 creating more customers in need of RTO services.

Thesis

Rent-to-own companies don’t get a lot of good press coverage. In fact, they get none. What press they do get is mostly bad, although fortunately it’s not nearly the punching bag that payday lenders are.

Yet like all lenders, they fill a need. If you can’t afford to buy something, then rent it for a while with an option to buy.

It can be a great idea for a certain demographic of society because renting is the only option for must-have appliances like ovens, refrigerators, and even televisions, as well as furniture and mattresses.

Yet the very reason why certain people need this option speaks to why these businesses can be frowned upon.

That’s because this demographic lacks good credit, so renting is the only option, and they often must finance the rental as well.

Thus, rent-to-own is effectively utilized by sub-prime consumers, which means high rental rates and interest rates on financing.

It’s also a good business because not only can it generate a lot of high-interest and high-margin revenue, a rented item can be repossessed and put right back on the floor to rent again. Alternatively, the rental period comes to an end and it’s on the floor again anyway.

Like all sub-prime credit businesses, everything comes down to proper risk management and underwriting.

If a business is too loose with its underwriting, it will experience terrific growth in revenue but over time – and maybe in a very short period of time – defaults will stack up very quickly.

This means a rent-to-own business must really understand who its customers are, and how to properly evaluate their financial position. However, if done properly, it can mean a great business model.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) has been in business since – get this – 1890! It is a regional operator whose 139 stores are located in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia

CONN’s operating history has been choppy. As we’ll discuss in the “Risks” section, there are many challenges the RTO sector has faced over the years, but CONN is a survivor.

Speaking of underwriting too loosely, CONN nearly destroyed itself a few years back when it loosened things up far too much. The stock ran up because same-store sales exploded into a range nobody had ever seen before – and then the stock cratered when the defaults cascaded in.

CONN saved itself by securitizing its good loans and pulling down liquidity. Management was replaced.CONN is holding on right now, with $287 million of cash and carrying $1.17 billion in debt. However, a healthy chunk of that are asset-backed securities and it generated $114 million in EBITDA in FY19.

It also helps that this is not a capex-intensive business.

Valuation

Here’s the thing: CONN stock trades at only 5x TTM diluted EPS.

CONN stock had sold off from about $10 per share all the way down to $2.83 at its nadir and trades at $9.28 as on Tuesday’s close. So investors might reasonably ask why we consider this a value at its current price.

Certainly, $2.83 would be a fantastic price to try and grab CONN stock at, but we think CONN will be higher than even this price in the future. That’s because the COVID-19 crisis is going to make actual purchases of all the things CONN sells far more difficult in the near future for once-aspirational buyers.

People’s disposable incomes were wiped out along with savings, which means consumers who might have just climbed out of the subprime category thanks to the booming economy have fallen right back in again.

That will translate to higher demand for rent-to-own, although not immediately. Like all lenders, CONN tightened underwriting for Q1 and will do so for another quarter or two.

If we look at the revenue trend after the financial crisis, we see CONN ramped up year after year. We should see the same thing again.

Risks

The primary risk for CONN is regulatory and compliance.

The RTO sector has been fairly lucky in that it has been state-regulated for a very long time and most legislatures simply don’t have the resources to do much about it.

It also helps that everyone hates payday lenders far more and they draw all the ongoing attention. Still, if a movement against the industry is launched, CONN’s business could be impacted.

There is a lot of competition in the sector. This is a saturated market and with other competitors constantly trying to grab market share, so CONN cannot afford to let up on its marketing spend.

While price competition has generally not been a factor, that could change and cause a price war within the sector, harming CONN.

Consumer spending is a big risk factor. While everyone needs basic appliances, the general economic conditions that govern other retail is in play here, affecting demand.

As management said in its June 9 conference call:

“As the country emerges from the crisis, we believe that our addressable market will grow as credit scores decline and our value proposition will resonate with more consumers as other lenders limit access to credit.”

Actionable Conclusion

Investors have a lot of flexibility to sell naked puts with CONN because strike prices are available at $1 intervals instead of the usual $2.50 spread.

One therefore has many choices on exactly what price you are willing to take CONN stock at if put to you, and how much premium to earn in the interim.

The July $8 puts are going for about $0.50 each. This is actually quite a generous premium at 6% for just a 1 month holding period, and fully 13% out of the money.

If put to you, you will be buying CONN stock at the equivalent of $7.50 per share. Not bad.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the rent-to-own business shakes out, the October $7 puts are also going for about $1.20. That’s quite intriguing, offering a return of 17% over the next 4 months.

If put to you, you will be buying CONN stock at the equivalent of $5.80 per share, a discount of more than 35% from this point. That’s the best of both worlds.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January’s $6 puts sell for about $1.25 per share.

You would earn 21% on your money, but in the process, you'd be hedging your CONN stock bet all the way down to $4.75 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.