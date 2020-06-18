COVID Economy Reflates Omnibubble

Financial Market Head Fakes

In basketball, a head fake is a maneuver where the dribbler attempts to guide a defender away from the intended path by means of a head sway. The goal is to disorient the defender who follows the dribbler's head instead of the body. The stock market is undergoing such a fake. Despite the market's fall into the abyss recently, investors are following the market's head instead of its body. This pursuit is fraught with peril.

Last November, I published an article describing the stock market as being as risky as ever. We know what transpired in February and March of this year. Nevertheless, euphoria remains.

Euphoria Returns

Signs of investor enthusiasm include:

5-day Put/Call ratio at its lowest in 10 years (reported by the CBOE). Investors are buying more than two calls for every put.

Much of this call buying comes from small traders (10 contracts or less). For the week ended May 22nd, these traders purchased 9.7 million contracts. This dwarfs the previous two stock market tops. (Reported by SentimenTrader.com)

The 5-day Daily Sentiment Index (DSI) shows more bullishness than experienced at the February top. The NASDAQ bullishness recently approached 94%.

Online broker TD Ameritrade (AMTD) reported a 400% year over year trade volume increase. They also reported 608,000 new accounts, most of which were opened in March.

Robinhood, an online trading platform for retail traders, is experiencing a boom in transactions.

Online broker Charles Schwab (SCHW) is offering slices of S&P 500 shares. This allows investors to own fractional shares of stock for little money.

Hertz (HTZ), which filed for bankruptcy protection on May 22nd, saw their stock value triple the first two weeks of June. Trading volume in the stock increased sixteen-fold after the filing. The stock's upward flight is directly correlated to recent increases in the number of users of the Robinhood platform (late to the party investors).

More from Hertz...the bankruptcy court approved a request to sell $1 billion in stock. Late to the party investors perhaps don't realize this capital raise is destined for creditors and not shareholders.

Other bankrupt companies have also seen their shares rise [JC Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), Pier 1 (OTCPK:PIRRQ), Whiting Petroleum (WLL)].

The amount raised by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) continues to soar. SPACs raised more money in the first four and one half months of 2020 than in any full year. Investors put their trust in SPACs without knowledge of how their funds will be used. This is akin to the South Sea Bubble period when one company was formed "for carrying out an undertaking of great advantage, but nobody to know what it is." (Source: Charles McKay, "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds")

Don't Blame COVID

The economy and stock market did not crash because of COVID. The virus was the pin that popped the #Omnibubble. Public health policy made the pin sharper. The virus was the spark igniting combustible material. Public health policy added kerosene. This is not a judgement of policy response, but an outcome recognition. The policy response coupled with fragile markets, decapitated the economy. Contrary to what you heard, this was not the strongest economy in the history of history. The reason it was far weaker than understood includes:

The Wizards stretched the #Omnibubble to unfathomable dimensions attempting to "resolve" the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. They made the next crisis, our current crisis, worse.

The Yield Curve flashed warning signs in April 2019. I voiced further concern in November 2019. These were recession harbingers.

Stocks became the most risky in history.

Tesla became so overvalued, it defied the #Omnibubble.

The federal deficit exploded with historically low interest rates, unemployment, and ostensibly, a strong economy. Why?

September 2019, the Fed Wizards started rescuing financial institutions to the tune of billions when overnight rates spiked to 10%. This harbinger was under-reported in mainstream media since politics consumed the nation's oxygen.

Social and political discord continued its escalation (see local & national news, Facebook, Twitter, and even Nextdoor.)

This was the foundation for COVID-19. Without this foundation, economic outcomes would have been different even with COVID. The economic calamity was in front of us. Only its arrival was uncertain.

Wizards Reflate Omnibubble

Two years ago, I penned an article discussing the end of the Omnibubble. Beginning last September, the Wizards reflated the bubble by dipping into the repo market. Then came the February/March stock market crash and lockdown.

Congress passed a $2.2 trillion bailout bill called the CARES Act. This law provided $349 billion in small-business loans. That fund quickly exhausted and lawmakers replenished it.

Also buried in CARES was a $425 billion bailout fund for the Treasury to recapitalize the Fed. Since the Fed operates like a bank, they will leverage that $425 billion of new capital into $4.25 trillion of new money printing to buy corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgages, and other assets to keep liquidity in the system. Think about that for a moment. The Treasury has to borrow (create debt) $425 billion to fund a bank who will buy that same debt used to capitalize it. Who's on first? Yes, he is! And did you say, What's on second?

Beyond Congressional action, the Fed has opened up the spigot with unlimited liquidity (money creation). Fully implemented, it means the Fed is the market.

The Fed Wizards did a spectacular job of boosting asset prices and inflating debt levels. Stocks were beneficial recipients of Fed action. Most of the buying in the last decade came courtesy of companies purchasing their own stock. Notice what happened when companies without rainy day funds asked for a bailout and those same companies spent billions on stock buybacks? Funny what happens when companies privatize profits and socialize losses. That's not capitalism. It's government picking winners and losers. The changing political landscape will temper that behavior and remove a main source of stock buyers.

Safe Harbors

The economic and financial environment is one of deflation. Deflation is a reduction in the outstanding amount of money and credit. Declining prices (in this context, financial assets) ensue. If you don't believe the deflation thesis, consider the Fed's balance sheet.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank

The Fed's assets are over $7 trillion and likely on their way to $10 trillion by year's end. Compare the current period to the financial crisis of 2008/2009 - there's no comparison. The balance sheet stood at under $1 trillion before 2008. Imagine the current value of financial assets without the $6 trillion plus injection of created liquidity since then. This alone shows how hard the Fed Wizards have been fighting deflation. And this represents just one of several central banks, all fighting the same deflationary specter.

Plan on a deflationary economy first. That means protecting your wealth during the crisis. It means scaling back on risky assets. Don't be afraid of cash. Cash is KING during a deflation.

There will be spectacular trading opportunities during the ensuing market decline. These opportunities are for traders and not investors. Sleep well at night. Cash is NOT trash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.