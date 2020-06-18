5-Year TIPS Reopening Gets Real Yield Of -0.766%, Lowest Since 2013

A 5-year TIPS is still a more attractive investment than a 5-year nominal Treasury note, currently yielding 0.33%. But there are alternatives.

Demand looked strong at this auction, with the real yield falling about 7 basis points from the secondary market's yield earlier in the morning.

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its reopening auction of a 5-year TIPS, CUSIP 912828ZJ2, resulted in a real yield to maturity of -0.766%, the lowest for this term at auction since April 2013.

The "real yield to maturity" indicates how this 4-year, 10-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security will perform against official U.S. inflation. Investors at Thursday's auction were willing to accept a return that will trail inflation by 0.766% over nearly five years.

This same TIPS trades on the secondary market, and it was trading with a higher yield (-0.70%) at around 11:14 a.m. This indicates that the auction -- which closed at 1 p.m. -- was well received, with bidders willing to accept a lower-than-market yield.

CUSIP 912828ZJ2 was first auctioned on April 23, 2020, when investors got a real yield of -0.320%. The Treasury set the coupon rate at 0.125%, the lowest it allows for a TIPS. And that means investors at Thursday's auction paid a sizable premium to get the 0.125% coupon rate: A cost of about $103.61 for $99.28 of value, after accrued deflation was subtracted from the cost.

This TIPS will have an inflation index of 0.99282 on the settlement date of June 30, reflecting deflation in the U.S. economy since the April origination. So the auction ended up with an inflation-adjusted price ($103.61) that was lower than the unadjusted price ($104.36). That almost never happens.

Both real yields (for TIPS) and nominal yields (for traditional Treasurys) have slipped downward since mid March, when the Federal Reserve began an aggressive program of bond-buying to smooth out market turmoil. Here is the year-to-date trend for the 5-year real yield, showing the spike in yield in mid-March caused by asset sell-offs, and the following drop-off caused by Fed asset purchases:

I believe we have entered a fairly long-term period of real yields falling negative to inflation, along with nominal Treasury yields that won't match future inflation. It's a difficult time for investors looking for safety that at least matches future inflation. How long can this last? From October 2010 to August 2014, we saw a series of 12 consecutive 4- to 5-year TIPS auctions with yields negative to inflation. That streak lasted 3 1/2 years.

Thursday's real yield of -0.766% was the lowest for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction since April 2013, when a new 5-year TIPS got a real yield of -1.311%. So the lesson is: Yields can still go lower.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 5-year nominal Treasury yielding 0.33% at the auction's close, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.10%, a low number but higher than the 0.69% that resulted at the April originating auction. It indicates that this TIPS will out-perform a nominal 5-year Treasury if inflation averages higher than 1.10% over the next five years.

Because a deflationary trend seems likely in the near future, 1.10% looks reasonable enough, although I'd still prefer a 5-year TIPS over a 5-year Treasury note yielding 0.33%. Here is a year-to-date chart for the 5-year inflation breakeven rate, showing the dip to an almost-ludicrous low of 0.14% on March 19 amid extreme market turmoil, and then the climb higher in reaction to Fed bond-buying:

Reaction to the auction

The TIP ETF, which holds the full range of maturities of TIPS, was trading higher Thursday morning, and then moved slightly higher after the auction's close at 1 p.m. EDT. This indicates TIPS yields were moving lower, and also that reaction to the auction was positive. As I have noted, there is no investment right now that combines "safety" with "above-inflation returns." TIPS are attractive to investors because they do provide protection against runaway future inflation, which might not seem likely in the next five years. Still, TIPS act as an insurance policy in your portfolio.

I wasn't a buyer at this auction, even though I'm eager to find ways to add to my inflation-protected holdings. Would I be willing to accept a real yield negative to inflation? <Sigh, yes.> But not this deeply negative, at -0.766% and a premium price to collect a 0.125% coupon rate.

It's going to be a tough rest of the year for new inflation-protected investments.

The alternatives

As I noted in my preview article for this auction, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds currently have a real yield of 0.0%, which is 77 basis points higher than the TIPS auctioned today. I Bonds are the superior investment, up to the $10,000 per person per year cap on purchases.

And then, look at a 5-year insured bank CD (or the 1-year option, but for this example, look at a 5-year CD). You can get an insured nominal yield of 1.30% or higher. That results in an inflation breakeven rate of at least 2.1%. Who thinks inflation will average 2.1% over the next 5 years? It might, but the market doubts it. A bank CD offers a reasonable return in a deflationary environment, although I'd prefer to roll over 1 year CDs, currently paying about 1.20%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.