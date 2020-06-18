One economic risk to note is that Egypt's economy could see an increase in inflation, driven by the rise in the price of food and electricity.

Egypt’s heavy reliance on tourism for economic growth will be a significant setback, as travel and tourism contribute to around 12% of Egypt’s GDP.

Egypt’s economy has witnessed a plethora of improvements since 2011, which reduces the investment risks associated with investing in its stock market.

Egypt is an intriguing market to invest in after considering the country’s economic and political history during the past 10 years, and its future outlook through the 2030s.

An Intriguing Post Crash Buy

Frontier and emerging markets will face a large number of headwinds in the coming years, as high growth emerging markets like Egypt will likely only see 2-3% growth during 2020 and 2021. Egypt is an intriguing market to invest in after considering the country’s economic and political history during the past 10 years, and its future outlook through the 2030s. Egypt's economy has made massive strides since the Egyptian Revolution of 2011 and the flotation of its currency in 2016. 2020 is an excellent time to accumulate a position in Egypt, given that the Van Eck Vectors Egypt ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) trades below the lows seen during the Egyptian Revolution of 2011. Moreover, the ETF trades below the levels seen during 2016, when Egypt’s macroeconomic state was much less favorable. Numerous macroeconomic indicators, including growth, inflation, foreign exchange reserves, and its current account balance, have all improved drastically since 2016.

The ETF is down by more than 50% in the past five years, which makes 2020 an excellent entry point. The ETF has been oversold due to the fears regarding the global growth outlook, which has caused Egypt’s stock market to trade at valuations seen during much worse economic times.

Data by YCharts

Egypt’s economy has improved substantially since 2011, which reduces the investment risks associated with investing in its stock market:

Inflation remains in the single-digit levels : Inflation fell to the single-digit levels during July of 2019 and has continued to stay below 6% during the past four months.

Growth rebound is driven by tourism : Egypt's tourism industry recovered substantially during 2016-2019 . The numbers will be less favorable during 2020 because of the coronavirus. However, Egypt is beginning to open up to tourists this July , which bodes well for the country's tourism industry.

Foreign Exchange Reserves : Egypt's foreign exchange reserves only fell by $1bn last month , equivalent to roughly 12% of GDP and covering around seven months of imports.

Currency : Egypt's currency has continued to be stable this year, relative to other emerging markets.

Outlook in the 2020s

Egypt poised to be a leader within MENA and MSCI Emerging Markets: Egypt’s Ministry of Planning initially targeted a 4.5% growth this fiscal year, though this number may likely drop to around 2% due to the global economic slowdown. Egypt’s heavy reliance on tourism for economic growth will be a significant setback, as travel and tourism contribute to around 12% of Egypt’s GDP. Banks in Egypt will also likely see a decline in loan growth due to the global economic slowdown. However, the Central Bank of Egypt plans to guarantee up to 100 billion EGP worth of loans and will guarantee up to 80% of the loan’s value, which bodes well for Egypt's banking sector. I'm currently following Commercial International Bank SAE (OTCQX:CIBEY), which trades near its 2016 low because it may be an interesting buy after it releases its Q2 results. This bank has significantly outperformed the ETF, and it is a common choice among institutional investors that invest in Egypt's stock market.

Data by YCharts

Superior growth and significant PER Discount to its Peers: Overall, Egypt is well-positioned to be an outperformer within MSCI emerging markets, as it will likely be able to avoid a recession as global growth declines. Furthermore, the World Bank also noted that Egypt will likely have the strongest economic growth in MENA this year. Notably, Egypt's stock market is extremely undervalue after considering all of these factors. Egypt trades at a 47% discount to MSCI Emerging Markets, and it also trades at a notable discount to some of its peers in MENA.

P/E P/B Dividend Yield MSCI Emerging Markets 14.26 1.5 2.84% Egypt 7.57 2.02 3.13% Oman 6.68 0.72 9.26% Saudi Arabia 19.32 1.67 4.38% Kuwait 13.98 1.60 4.09% Kenya 11.62 3.76 4.02

Source: MSCI

Food inflation could be a new risk moving forward: One economic risk to note is that Egypt could see an increase in inflation, driven by the rise in the price of food and electricity. The Egyptian government recently announced that it will hike electricity prices by between 17% and 30% depending on the level of consumption. Food inflation in Egypt is likely to rise in the coming years because Egypt heavily relies on importing wheat and other types of food. Egypt’s rapidly growing urban population has made it very challenging for Egypt to produce enough food for its population. Food inflation has also resulted in political turmoil during the previous decade.

Egypt's Food Inflation Currently at an All Time Low

The potential combination of food and electricity inflation could be a major shock for the country's lower income population in the coming years.

Flights to Egypt will resume next month, which is crucial for Egypt, as the rebound in tourism was a vital driver of the country's economic turnaround narrative. The total amount of coronavirus cases in Egypt has exceeded 30,000, and there have only been 1,343 deaths so far. Egypt's healthcare industry will also be a key driver of the country's economic growth moving forward. Rising incomes and increased urbanization have resulted in an increased demand for healthcare services, and healthcare prices have been growing by around 4-5% per year. However, growth has the potential to break 5% per annum as consumers increasingly utilize private healthcare services.

Data by YCharts

2020 is an ideal time to begin accumulating a position in Egypt, which has already started to rebound from the lows of March 2020. Critical risk moving forward are as follows: 1) further currency depreciation, 2) increase in inflation, 3) further decrease in foreign exchange reserves, 4) lackluster growth if tourism does not pick up as projected, 5) Egypt's high public debt and 6) increase in the country's twin deficits. The Van Eck Vectors Egypt is down by over 20% from when I covered Egypt in January before the coronavirus became a global pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.