Context/investment thesis

My coverage today is on Dollarama Inc., (OTC:DLMAF) a Canadian discount retailer that specializes in the sale of general merchandise, seasonal items, and consumer products. With the recent lockdown, many and myself included thought Dollarama would be battered by the impact of COVID-19. Yet, the company held up fairly well, with sales rising at Q1 despite lower posted profits. The company also has some room for growth, thanks to its Latin American presence - this could support EPS and stock price appreciation in the future.

In my opinion, the easing of restrictions will favor the company's bounce-back, but not to a large extent, as consumer behaviors are shifting, and COVID-19 has been obscuring the outlook. I still see some value in this stock as a defensive company. Dollarama Inc. trades on the TSX under the ticker DOL but can also be found on the US OTC market under the ticker DLMAF.

Bloomberg - TSX: DOL

COVID-19 showed that Dollarama's dollar store business model is more resilient than typical retailers

Dollarama earned 28 cents per share in its most recent Q1 results, which outperformed a number of analysts estimates as the impact of COVID-19 was less than expected by consensus. Same-store sales (a metric highly reviewed by retail analysts) were able to grow albeit marginally (+0.7%) and are a testimony of the company's resilient earnings. The fact that Dollarama provides cleaning supplies and packaged goods provided the opportunity to keep most of the stores open, even during the pandemic. More so, Dollarama indicated that the average transaction size rose by 22.6%.

On a different note, however, I am concerned about Dollarama's still high geographic presence in malls (around one-fourth of total stores) and which are exposed to less traffic - for obvious sanitary reasons. This, in fact, contributed to the 17.7% drop in net earnings at Q1-FY21. As opposed to many businesses, I don't think Dollarama will need to structurally alter its business model, and there were no indications of material cost-cutting measures shareholders should be cautious about. In my view, the company's flexibility will come through increased pricing in the future, which should favor Dollarama's margin generation.

Besides, I appreciate the company's presence in Latin America, through the 50.1% stake in Dollarcity (headquartered in Panama). According to the firm's investor disclosure, shops, which are mostly based in Salvador, Guatemala, and Colombia, only generated 1% of DOL's consolidated sales. In other words, there is still room for growth there.

Earnings History for Dollarama Inc. - TMX Group

Fundamentals and financial policy support Dollarama's stance as a defensive stock

If I balance both risks and weaknesses, Dollarama comes out as a defensive stock and is backed, aside from the recent sales metric, by recurrent cash generation and a good balance sheet composition.

First of all, Dollarama has been delivering an operating margin of more than 20% in the past few years, which is more than double what we can witness for other convenience stores like Canadian Tire (OTC:CDNTF). The company's I/S reveals costs are mostly variable by nature and support DOL's efficiency (cost/income estimated at 58%). At the moment, the dividend yield of 0.4% looks marginal but safe in the face of the free cash flow being generated. The way I see it, share buybacks weren't fully leveraged until now and could be in the pipeline. This should be accounted for in your review when comparing tax benefits against dividends.

Leverage, measured as debt/EBITDA, appears to average 2x based on earnings disclosure, which is rather conservative. The strong ROA of over 12%, along with great cost control (Capex on the decline), leads me to think Dollarama will favor shareholder return over the upcoming years - assuming conditions normalize, of course. Finally, I don't see any red signal from a liquidity perspective, despite some upcoming credit maturities in 2021 (revolving credit as per annual report) that DOL should have no trouble managing at current cash flow levels.

Comments on valuation and final thoughts

Dollarama trades at around C$47 on the TSX, which leads to a PE calculation of 27 (trailing 12 months), fairly in line with the company's historicals. This looks pricey by comparison to other main retailers (Canadian Tire has a PE of approx. 14) - again, there is a premium attached to the company's defensive nature. I believe there is still room over the medium term to reach the past 52-week high of C$52 but have steered clear of investing because of that high comparative valuation.

Dollarama Inc. Valuation metrics - MarketScreener

I expect DOL to undertake stock repurchases in the near future which should benefit shareholders. This assumes there is no additional economic disruption, and Dollarama can maintain its leverage to a fair extent. On the risk front, I think e-commerce will continue to be a major threat to Dollarama's business. The company should be able to pass through potential increases in minimum wages, but leverage will need to be kept under the radar.

The results of the company's physical store penetration will diminish over the long run, so I'd love to see the company look at M&A opportunities in different areas. In my opinion, management should also provide further annual guidance for us to track cost management and prospects. At the current valuation, I am not invested but still think it's a good defensive stock for a 1/2year+ horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.