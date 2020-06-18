I previously built a model that looked at various scenarios and Delta stock prices supported by these cases.

Earlier this month, I published an analysis of a price target for Delta Air Lines (DAL). This was based on several assumptions of future cash flow. This morning Delta Air Lines' CEO, Ed Bastian, made some important comments on their path to break-even. Bastian was reported as making two significant statements:

Bastian says Delta expects to get back to break-even sometime around next spring as the cash burn rate incrementally improves. In a look ahead to August, Bastian says domestic capacity will be down around 55% to 60%.

In my previous analysis, my "mid-case" had Delta moving incrementally to break-even during early Q2 2021. This is validated by Bastian's statements.

In the second statement, Bastian states that domestic flights will be running at 40-45% in August. This only addresses domestic flights. For full-year 2019, domestic revenue for Delta totaled $30,367M against total passenger revenues of $42,277M, representing 72% of passenger traffic revenue. At this point, it is likely that international travel is running much lower than 40-45% of domestic travel.

Source: Delta 2019 10-K

There are non-passenger revenue sources in addition. It is safe to assume that freight revenue has stayed stable or even increased, as indicated in the March earnings call.

Source: Delta 2019 10-K

It is important to breakdown the Other revenue sources as well.

Source: Delta 2019 10-K

Loyalty programs are primarily comprised of selling air miles to American Express (NYSE:AXP). This business has been hit as credit card spend has fallen. Credit spend has largely recovered and, in May, was down only 5% year on year.

Ancillary businesses are described in the 10-K as follows. Ancillary businesses and refinery includes aircraft maintenance provided to third parties, our vacation wholesale operations, our private jet operations, and refinery sales to third parties. This is likely to be down to close to zero.

Miscellaneous sales are mainly lounge access and code-share revenues, which is also likely to be down to close to zero.

Using this data point, the weight average revenue levels for August calculate to 36%. See detailed calculation below.

Analysis of projected Delta revenue for August

Source: Alon Zieve analysis

In my previous analysis, I had assumed a 17% revenue rate for the September quarter in my worst case and a shift to 66% by September in my best case. My mid-case had this at 41.5% in September. The August revenue percentage in my mid-case is fairly close to the calculated 36% level indicated by Bastian's statements.

Bastian's statement reinforces my mid-case. This case supported a share price of $38 at pre-COVID-19 valuation levels. It is important to read my original analysis, however, Bastian's comments indicate that Delta stock is currently a buy. My original article analyzes the considerations and risks more fully and is in an important read if you are considering investing.

If you found this valuable, please follow me by clicking the Follow button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.