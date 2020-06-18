If the company would sell off its less profitable brands and/or territories and catch the hard seltzer train, the company would be worth substantially more than it is today.

In this article, I will discuss why Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is a turnaround value opportunity waiting to happen. My thesis is not based on the premise that the new management team will perform on a rock-star level. Instead, I assume that they will at least enable TAP to mean revert to a mediocre company. E.g. if the new management team was able to perform at a commodity business level (7% ROIC on invested capital) while selling a fifth of the business, the stock may double in value.

Furthermore, since the company, a few weeks ago, announced a suspension of its dividend, I will discuss what may happen to TAP's dividend if different scenarios play out.

Years of weakness

TAP has been part of the losing side in the beer wars during the last few years. Although sales have grown with CAGR 15% between FY11 and FY19, this was mainly due to TAP spending $14.3 billion on acquisitions.

As shown below, TAP share price peaked during late 2016, just after the acquisition of SABMiller's 58% stake in the MillerCoors JV.

From a valuation standpoint, this dramatic fall in stock price was warranted. As I show below, using a simple valuation model, where I take a given fiscal year's reported Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE = earnings + depreciation/amortization - net Capex) and adjust this figure with what the company calls "special items" (mainly referring to goodwill impairment and asset abandonment) to produce an adjusted FCFE figure.

I then, at a given point in time, assume the company will produce this adjusted FCFE going forward into perpetuity and discount these constant cash flows with a 7% discount rate to end up with an adjusted intrinsic value (using the diluted average shares outstanding as at the date of valuation, not using the latest shares outstanding figure).

Based on this simple analysis, the company was worth $120 per share end of FY17, while the LTM20 figure indicates a value of $53 per share.

This LTM20 valuation is not, however, why I deem TAP to be undervalued, given the share price as of this writing ($39.47 per share).

Historical financials

If we look over the last 10 years (as shown below), previous management (primarily through acquisitions) has been able to grow TAP's business from $3.5 billion in sales and $10.8 billion in invested capital (defined as NWC + Goodwill + Intangibles + LT investments + PP&E) to $10.4 billion in sales and $23.8 billion in invested capital.

If a company has 3x the sales and 2x the amount of invested capital to work with, why then is the stock price of this company trading in the same territory today ($39.7) as 10 years ago?

The answer is, although TAP doubled the invested capital base, it halved its ROIC (defined as adjusted FCFE/invested capital). FY11 adjusted ROIC was 6.7% versus an LTM20 adjusted ROIC of 3.4%. In other words, the bigger TAP became, the less profitable (on a relative basis) it became.

The company's current trading (its actual business not its stock price) is in such bad shape that it is not even within the range of ROIC levels I expect from a commodity business (7-12%), what I call "The valley of commodity businesses" (I explain this concept in more detail in my previous article covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)).

Upside between 25% and 200%

So, the company has grown bigger, but the value of it has stayed the same. What would happen if, in the future, things would change for the better?

To visualize different scenarios, I have prepared a simple valuation matrix below. As stated earlier, the company had, as at end of Q1 2020, an invested capital base of c. $23.8 billion, and given an adjusted LTM20 ROIC of 3.4%, this translates into a valuation of $53.5 per share (given a 7% discount rate). So, already here, if the company keeps producing at these levels into perpetuity, there is a possible upside of c. $14 per share ($53.5 - $39.47 (current stock price)).

However, if management was able to make TAP produce an ROIC of 7% (equal to my discount rate), they could in theory decrease the invested capital base by half (or more) and still be worth more than today's stock price.

Going from an ROIC of 3.4% to 7% may sound like a low probability and huge undertaking, but in theory, it is not, since the company would just be returning the level of cash to its owners as what they plausibly may receive from the stock market in general (my long-term assumption is that e.g. the S&P 500 will return 7% inflation-adjusted per annum in perpetuity).

The less capital a company is working with, the easier it is to produce high ROIC figures. E.g. SAM produced an ROIC (pre-hard seltzer hyper-growth) above 20% per annum with an invested capital base of $300 to $500 million.

So, if e.g. TAP would sell some of its underperforming brands and/territories and decrease its invested capital base from $23.8 billion to $20 billion, and start producing a 7% ROIC on this figure, then the company would be worth $97 per share.

Catalysts

The two main catalysts I see for TAP is (1) that management starts looking over what assets to sell and (2) the venture into hard seltzer with the Vizzy brand goes well.

During my writing of this article, I quickly came to the conclusion that TAP would be worth more as a smaller company and as I was about to publish, the new management made a press release that they were looking into strategic alternatives and had enlisted Bank of America to help them with this.

What will happen with the suspended dividend?

Investors interested in dividend-paying companies may be feeling lukewarm to initiate a position in a company that a few weeks ago suspended its dividend. However, such an investor who agrees with my scenario analysis above should also translate these scenarios to a dividend viewpoint.

Below, I show TAP's historical annual dividend payouts. As shown, the average dividend during the last nine years has been $1.6. If we look at the average payout compared both to net income and adjusted FCFE, we see that these ratios have been around 41-42% during the same period.

Furthermore, if we assume TAP in the future will reinstate its dividend and pay out 40% of its adjusted FCFE, and the company can produce an ROIC of 7%. Then, as I show below, using the same valuation matrix as earlier (while, instead of showing intrinsic value per share, I show dividend per share), it is not unreasonable for TAP to produce a dividend per share of $2.5-$3.0 (or a dividend yield of 6-8%, given today's stock price).

Conclusion

My recommendation is that value investors who seek exposure to the beverage industry and are willing to take on turnaround risk should look deeper into TAP as an investment.

