Just Eats Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) (JET for short) made some headlines leapfrogging Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) to capture Grubhub Inc. (GRUB). Consolidation is rampant in the space as the latest merger deal should create additional scale and opportunity for the future largest online food delivery company outside of China. The combined company should continue to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic, while a return to profitability could spur the newly created American Depositary Receipts (ADR's) to new highs in 2021.

The JET and Grubhub merger will give current Grubhub shareholders ADR's representing 0.6710 ordinary shares of JET for each share of Grubhub that they own at the close of the deal. Trading shares on the Over-The-Counter OTC market as a European company might be a new experience for many retail investors. However, international exposure should be a part of most investor portfolios as global markets look to rebound from coronavirus.

Investors should not be overly concerned with the viability of the new Grubhub/JET company as both companies are showing the ability to prosper during coronavirus. Take a look at how their growth rates are faring compared to earlier in 2020.

Growth GRUB 2020 GRUB April/May JET 2020 JET April/May Orders +11% +28% +23% +41%

Table by Trent Welsh

These growth rates show that the surge in orders is currently not just a U.S. based cyclical phenomenon, but possibly, a global secular growth phenomenon that is still in its early stages. Coronavirus is reshaping workplace and stay-at-home productivity leading to potential long-term food delivery benefits. Large workplace cafeterias might become obsolete while employees pursue greater productivity from home by ordering meals instead of making them. Restaurants could also embrace social distancing for the rest of 2020, making delivery options more prevalent as restaurants continue to sit only half or a third of their former customers at a time.

Combine impressive order growth, an end of coronavirus delivery freebies, and cost cutting from increased scale, and the new Grubhub/JET company has a blueprint to quickly become profitable once the new company is formed in early 2021. The Grubhub/JET merger details go so far as to say that the new company will be one of the few profitable players at scale in the space. A return to profitability might happen sooner than later as Grubhub was healthily profitable back in 2018.





Grubhub built up a lot of goodwill with their public relations by supporting industry during the outbreak of coronavirus. Grubhub took a $100M hit the past couple of months by deferring commissions, expanding substantial diner promotions, initiating contactless delivery, along with other investments in the company’s driver network to maintain a high level of service and safety. Initial expanding growth rates point to a potentially great investment by Grubhub at that time. However, the next couple of quarterly results will go a long way to show if Grubhub can maintain that higher growth rate, or if it will slowly drop back down towards the low double digits.

Cost cutting in 2021 will be what really sets up the combined Grubhub/JET company for investor success. The original Uber and Grubhub proposed deal looked to have ~$300M in cost savings in conjunction with thousands of job cuts. The Grubhub/JET deal should have less job cuts as the scale the deal brings should be much more efficient. This is because JET had no virtually no U.S. exposure before the deal. It does have the clear delivery leader in Canada though, with its SkipTheDishes brand, whereas a Grubhub/Uber deal would have had lots of U.S. overlap ripe for job and cost cutting. The combined Grubhub/JET company will be built around four of the worlds largest profit pools outside of China in food delivery with an expanded U.S. and Canada North American branch, the U.K., the Netherlands, and finally Germany.

All of these positives make Grubhub a great potential investment starting in 2021. However, for the rest of 2020, the upside potential of the company looks to be already built into the stock, especially after its latest run with the rest of the market.





Means the merger is an all stock deal, shares of Grubhub and JET are free to move up and down freely due to market volatility. However, many investors will have that $75 initial June 9, 2020 offer price in their minds as a psychological cap. This cap is only about 15% higher than where Grubhub stands even though JET's stock has yet to recover from the initial drop that it saw when a potential deal leaked out into the market.





The drop in JET's stock price, along with a needed built in deal discount (for the time investors have to wait until the deal closes in early 2021) means that I see little upside to Grubhub shares over the back half of 2020. This is especially true as another player like Uber reentering the fray seems unlikely due primarily to antitrust concerns along with the merger's mutual $144M termination fee.

I see the Grubhub and JET merger as a great opportunity for investors in 2021 and beyond. Unfortunately, I see little additional upside for shareholders over the rest of 2020. This means that I am taking most of my nice short-term profits from the deal out for other opportunities in the back half of 2020. The scale, cost cutting, and accelerated growth of the combined platform could be impressive in 2021, but shareholders now might be at a very similar price point as investors jumping in at the end of 2020 or the beginning of next year. I have sold almost all of my formerly second largest individual stock position in Grubhub stock with the plan to potentially purchase additional shares around the beginning of 2021. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.