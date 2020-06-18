Three Days Of Nothing (Technically Speaking For 6/18)

The markets have done nothing for the last three days.

The Bank of England kept rates at 0.1% while increasing its bond-buying program.

This week's key economic releases were largely positive:

While I'm not sold on the idea that the worst is over (we need at least 2-3 months of additional data to confirm the short-term trend), the news is undoubtedly positive.

The Bank of England maintained rates at 0.1% and increased its bond-buying program. The release contained some positive news on the data front:

The emerging evidence suggests that the fall in global and UK GDP in 2020 Q2 will be less severe than set out in the May Report.

However, the level of contraction will still be severe and the largest on record (emphasis added):

UK GDP contracted by around 20% in April, following a 6% fall in March. Evidence from more timely indicators suggests that GDP started to recover thereafter. Payments data are consistent with a recovery in consumer spending in May and June, and housing activity has started to pick up recently. The LFS unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9% in the three months to April. But other and more timely indications from the claimant count, HMRC payrolls data and job vacancies suggest that the labour market has weakened materially. Following stronger than expected take-up of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, a greater number of workers are likely to be furloughed in the second quarter. Evidence from business surveys and the Bank’s Agents is consistent with a weak outlook for employment in coming quarters. Some households are also worried about their job security.

In other words, a V-shaped recovery looks unlikely.

Some high frequency data is very encouraging. From Scott Grannis (emphasis added):

The most timely indicator of just how fast the US economy is recovering has to be the TSA throughput statistics, which are released every day with only a 1-day lag. As Chart #1 shows, Americans are rapidly returning to the skies. Passenger traffic at US airports, as we can infer from these numbers, has doubled since May 16, and has quadrupled since the April 17th low. Traffic is still very low compared to last year at this time, but nevertheless things are improving rapidly.

Here is chart #1:

Calculated Risk is also monitoring six, high frequency data sets.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

The big news is the continued rally in the long end of the Treasury market. The TLT was up an additional 1% today while the TLH gained 0.67%. The equity indexes floated around 0%.

Sector performance was evenly mixed between advancers and decliners. The performance stand-out was the energy sector, which was up 1.26%.

The markets have been consolidating for the last three days. Let's start with the SPY, 5-day chart: Prices gapped high on Tuesday on the solid retail sales news. Since then, prices have been trending modestly lower. The IWM has the same pattern.

Pulling back to the 30-day chart, the SPY is consolidating recent gains, a pattern that is also on the ... ... IWM chart.

I'll follow up with more detail tomorrow on what I think is going on long-term. In the meantime, have a good night.

