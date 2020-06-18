BLCT has grown revenue quickly and is making good progress toward net breakeven.

The firm operates a website tailored to LBGTQ persons in China and Southeast Asian countries.

BlueCity Holdings Limited has filed to raise $50 million in a U.S. IPO.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam in terms of average MAUs in 2019.

BLCT has produced strong revenue growth and is making progress toward net breakeven.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn management’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Beijing, China-based BlueCity was founded to provide LGBTQ persons with an online destination for community, connection and related information.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Baoli Ma, who was previously deputy director of information research at Qinhuangdao Public Security Bureau.

The firm says it has more than 49 million registered users and its average MAUs (Monthly Active Users) was 6.0 million users for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Community

Health & Wellness Services

Live Streaming

Assisted Reproduction Services

The firm generates most of its revenues from its live streaming service.

BlueCity has received at least $251 million from investors including Sunwei Ventures, CDH entities, Liberty Hero, Crystal Stream and NewQuest Asia Investments.

The firm acquires users through word of mouth and online social media and paid marketing efforts.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 18.6% 2019 17.1% 2018 18.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing spend, dropped to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 1.5 2019 1.8

Source: Company registration statement

According to a 2016 market research report by OutNow Global, the market for LGBTQ travel and related services was valued at $211 billion in 2016.

This represents an historical average annual growth rate of 2.0% per year.

Management says its intention is to further deepen its offerings as well as broaden them to include new services. Additionally, the firm intends to expand into new geographies it believes are underserved.

BlueCity’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

High gross profit and growing gross margin

Lowered negative operating margin

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 29,301,000 37.1% 2019 $ 107,175,000 45.4% 2018 $ 73,719,412 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,641,000 87.0% 2019 $ 30,035,000 80.9% 2018 $ 16,603,971 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 32.90% 2019 28.02% 2018 22.52% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (1,472,000) -5.0% 2019 $ (8,594,000) -8.0% 2018 $ (21,935,441) -29.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (1,075,000) 2019 $ (7,344,000) 2018 $ (21,258,824) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (2,099,622) 2019 $ (4,468,677) 2018 $ (15,210,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, BlueCity had $39.4 million in cash and $17.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($3.4 million).

BlueCity intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing Class A shares, although the final amount may differ.

ADSs representing Class A shares will be entitled to one vote per share. The company founder will hold all Class B shares, which will entitle him to five votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for geographic expansion, including marketing and promotional activities to acquire users and strengthen our brand; for investment in technology and development, artificial intelligence technology and big data capability in particular; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and potential strategic acquisitions, investments and alliances.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are AMTD Global Markets, CLSA, Loop Capital Markets and Tiger Brokers.

BlueCity is seeking U.S public investment capital for its expansion plans, in terms of its technology, offerings and geographies.

The firm’s financials show continued strong revenue growth, narrowing operating losses and reduced operational cash burn.

Selling & Marketing expenses have fluctuated within a tight range as revenues have increased; its Selling & Marketing efficiency rate has dropped somewhat.

The market opportunity for an online LGBTQ destination site for underserved markets is difficult to quantify, although the firm’s growth provides a signal for the potential for these important demographic segments.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Management has chosen a number of underwriters with strong connections in the Chinese investment community. However, IPOs on U.S. capital markets from the lead left underwriter, AMTD, have performed disappointingly in the past 12 months.

BlueCity has done well to grow past a $100 million annual revenue run rate and is making solid progress toward net breakeven results.

I look forward to learning management’s pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

