Where in the context of all other BBB- preferred stocks that pay a fixed reset rate or a fixed dividend rate does ATH-C stand?

Introduction

The fixed reset rate dividend type of the preferred stocks is still quite uncommon, as along with the new IPO, we have a total of 6 preferreds, issued in the last year and a half. After it firstly issued a fixed-to-floating (LIBOR related) preferred stock and a fixed rate one, Athene Holding (ATH) now resorts to financing from the primary market with a Preferred Stock IPO bound to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Athene Holding Ltd. - the prospectus.

For a total of 24M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $600M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Athene Holding Ltd 6.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C (NYSE: ATH-C) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.375% before 09/30/2025 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 5.97%. For reference, the current five-year treasury rate is at the rate of 0.33% translating into a hypothetical post-call date nominal yield at 6.30%. The new issue has a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 09/30/2025. Currently, the new issue trades close to its PAR at a price of $25.07 and has a 6.36% Current Yield and a YTC of 6.33%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. The Company issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products across the United States and the District of Columbia. It operates through the Retirement Services segment. Retirement Services is comprised of its United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders. Retirement Services segment also has reinsurance operations, which reinsure multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities and institutional products from its reinsurance partners. In addition, its institutional operations, including funding agreements and pension risk transfer ('PRT') obligations, are included in its Retirement Services segment. Its products include individual annuities and group annuities.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ATH.

We do not currently pay dividends on any of our common shares and we currently intend to retain all available funds and any future earnings for use in the operation of our business. We may, however, pay cash dividends on our common shares in the future. Any future determination to pay dividends will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon many factors, including our financial condition, earnings, legal and regulatory requirements, restrictions in our debt agreements and other factors our board of directors deems relevant. We currently have preferred stock on which we intend to pay dividends at the rate specified in the applicable certificate of designation, subject to declaration by our board of directors.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $7.24B, ATH is one of the largest 'Asset Management' companies in the US (according to FINVIZ). It is also the largest foreign company in the sector.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Athene Holding Ltd.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, ATH had a total debt of $1.39B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks of the company, ATH-A and ATH-B, which totals $1.05B.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of ATH but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) - This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7,240/(1,390 + 1,650) = 2.38 , which is indicative that the company is fairly low leveraged.

This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7,240/(1,390 + 1,650) = , which is indicative that the company is fairly low leveraged. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments) - This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 360(42 + 103) = 2.48 which indicates that there is enough buffer for the preferred stockholders, and they don't need to worry about the payments. Moreover, the company records a profit for the last 5 years, $2.14B for 2019, $1.05B in 2018, $1.47B in 2017, $810M in 2016, and $560M in 2015, which makes a total profit of a little more than $6B.

The Athene Holding Family

ATH has 2 more outstanding exchange-traded preferred stocks:

Athene Holding, 6.35% Dep Sh Fix/Float Perp Non-Cumul Preference Shares Series A (ATH.PA)

Athene Holding, 5.625% Dep Sh Fixed Rate Perp Non-Cumul Preference Shares Ser B (ATH.PB)

ATH-A pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.35% before 06/30/2029 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 4.253%. It also carries a 'BBB-' S&P rating and is callable as of 06/30/2029. With the current price of $24.65, ATH-A has a Current Yield of 6.44% and Yield-to-Call of 6.73%.

ATH-B pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.625%. Like ATH-A and ATH-C, it bears a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating. ATH-B is callable as of 09/30/2024 and with the current market price of $23.25, it has a 6.05% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.68%.

With a Yield-to-Worst of 6.36%, the new IPO and its "older" brother, ATH-A, are very close by this indicator. Still, it is very difficult to make a comparison between the LIBOR and the U.S. Treasury rate, moreover, the LIBOR will be replaced with SOFR by the end of 2021, and besides "A" has 4 years longer call date.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the ATH's preferred stocks, and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). What we see is the preferred stocks trading significantly higher than PFF until the beginning of the year, and an identical behavior during the COVID-19 panic selling, and in the subsequent recovery thereafter.

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all $25 fixed-to-floating, fixed-rate, and fixed-reset rate preferred stocks and units issued by an asset management company. Except for ATH-C, there are a total of 3 fixed-to-floaters (LIBOR related), 13 issues with a fixed dividend rate, and one fixed reset rate preferred stock. Understanding the disadvantages of such a comparison, I will give a visual idea of where the new IPO sits in terms of returns.

By % of Par and Current Yield

Except for RILYP, ATH-A, ATH-B, and HFRO-A, all other issues are trading above their par value. While for these 4 the Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Current Yield, for the rest their YTW will be their Yield-to-Call. The next chart will give a better idea of the Yield curve of the group.

Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For the next bubble chart, I'll exclude BK-C as it is the only issue with a negative YTC, meaning it carries a call risk.

The full list:

If we look at the rated issues only (whether by S&P or Moody's), Athene Holding's three preferred stocks are currently the three highest Yield-to-Worst issues in the sector.

All BBB- Preferred Stocks

Despite the specifics of the newly issued preferred stock, I'll compare it to all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-reset rate or a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating. In other words, these are all medium credit quality preferreds by the most authoritative rating agency in the world. To be more specific, we research only those with a negative outlook as the newly issued preferred stock.

By % of PAR and Current yield

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Optional Redemption

we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series C Preference Shares, at any time outside of a par call period, upon the sending of notice to the common shareholders of a proposal for an amalgamation or any proposal for any other matter that requires, as a result of any changes in Bermuda law , an affirmative vote of the holders of the Preferred Shares at the time outstanding, whether voting as a separate series or together with any other series of Preferred Shares as a single class, at a redemption price of $26,000 per Series C Preference Share ( equivalent to $26.00 per depositary share );

, an affirmative vote of the holders of the Preferred Shares at the time outstanding, whether voting as a separate series or together with any other series of Preferred Shares as a single class, of $26,000 per Series C Preference Share ( ); we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series C Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), if as a result of a "change in tax law" (as defined herein), there is, in our reasonable determination, a substantial probability that we or any successor company would become obligated to pay any additional amounts on the next succeeding dividend payment date with respect to the Series C Preference Shares and the payment of those additional amounts cannot be avoided by the use of any reasonable measures available to us or any successor company (a "tax event");

per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), if as a result of a (as defined herein), there is, in our reasonable determination, a substantial probability that we or any successor company would become obligated to pay any additional amounts on the next succeeding dividend payment date with respect to the Series C Preference Shares and the payment of those additional amounts cannot be avoided by the use of any reasonable measures available to us or any successor company (a "tax event"); we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series C Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of the date on which we have reasonably determined that a "capital disqualification event" (as defined herein) has occurred as a result of any amendment or proposed amendment to, or change or proposed change in, the laws or regulations of the jurisdiction of our "capital regulator" that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series C Preference Shares or any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced after the initial issuance of the Series C Preference Shares; and

per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of the date on which we have reasonably determined that a (as defined herein) has occurred as a result of any amendment or proposed amendment to, or change or proposed change in, the laws or regulations of the jurisdiction of our "capital regulator" that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series C Preference Shares or any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced after the initial issuance of the Series C Preference Shares; and we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series C Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,500 per share (equivalent to $25.50 per depositary share) within 90 days of the occurrence of a "rating agency event" (as defined herein).

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $582,252,992.50, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use these net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including support of investment opportunities, inorganic growth and our commitment to Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate 1A Ltd. ("ACRA").

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $600, ATH-C is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company metrics are really good, there is a huge buffer to support the preferred stock. Together with ATH-A, the IPO is giving on the highest yields in the sector. ATH-C is also one of the best preferred stocks as regards to all of the BBB- preferred stocks, as it is positioned at the top of the two bubble charts presenting the comparison. Taking into account the good capitalization of Athene Holding, I find the newly issued preferred stock as a very attractive addition to one's portfolio at the current price environment.

