Launching The Daily Tech Download: Focusing On High-Performing, Under-Covered Tech Stocks

It has been three years since I first covered technology stocks on Seeking Alpha, and I've been humbled and motivated by the response from readers so far. Today, I'm taking my research a step further and launching The Daily Tech Download, a Marketplace service that focuses on providing investors with real-time valuation comps to guide their day-to-day trading.

Daily movements, especially in the technology sector, can be volatile. Serious investors do painstaking research on positions they'd like to initiate, but they wait for the right price until they finally pounce. All the while, valuations are moving - not only for the stock you're eyeing, but its comps as well.

Each day, a subscription to The Daily Tech Download gives you a comps sheet that looks like this:

The ~100 companies I cover are included on the comps sheet, organized by the two subsectors I cover (software and Internet). From here, investors get a quick, single pane of view into the most critical metrics:

Valuation : How a particular company is trading based on the latest prices, and where peers are at.

: How a particular company is trading based on the latest prices, and where peers are at. A quick snapshot of key fundamentals : Revenue growth, margins, and cash flow.

: Revenue growth, margins, and cash flow. Earnings dates: When the estimated next earnings date is to keep you aware of upcoming catalysts.

In addition to this core daily data stream, I help subscribers cut through the noise and provide exclusive research on focus-list stocks, often on contrarian small-caps or undercovered IPOs. Several times a month, I cover these companies in far greater detail than in my usual articles, and subscribers will also be able to engage directly with me to ask specific questions on these names.

Subscribers also will receive:

Price alerts when certain stocks in our coverage have moved to attractive levels

Access to my library of published content (>1,000 articles)

Direct access to me via Seeking Alpha Messages

Zooming in on small/mid-cap tech stocks: My approach to investing in one of the most promising growth sectors

It's undeniable that some of the best growth opportunities can be found in obscure companies offering complex technologies that few mainstream investors have heard of. My coverage focuses on small/mid-cap names that are less recognized and often not covered by major Wall Street banks. Discovery is one of the benefits of membership - the greatest gains are to be had in emerging companies, not overbought momentum stocks like Tesla (TSLA).

One of the first articles I ever wrote was on Twilio (TWLO), a stock that has since multiplied by ~7x. Overall, over the past five years, software stocks (represented by the IGV index) have returned ~160% while the S&P 500 has only returned ~40%, and over the last 10 years, software has returned ~470% compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Most of these gains have been powered by small/mid-cap stocks and recent IPOs.

My typical approach is to break down these complex companies for investors and offer a clear investment rationale. In understanding at a high level what these companies do and how they generate revenue, investors can build comfort in the fact that they're investing in largely unproven companies that are (often) losing gobs of cash. An ideal target for me looks like this:

Strong growth, and clear leadership in its space . I won't invest in one of dozens of CRM companies when I know that Salesforce.com (CRM) is lurking around the corner, but unique plays like Twilio have ballooned into critical cogs in the IT landscape.

. I won't invest in one of dozens of CRM companies when I know that Salesforce.com (CRM) is lurking around the corner, but unique plays like Twilio have ballooned into critical cogs in the IT landscape. Scalability. Almost all high-growth startups lose money, and that's OK. What's important is that the company has high gross margins, can cut operating expenses as a percentage of revenues over time, and can show a path to profitability.

Almost all high-growth startups lose money, and that's OK. What's important is that the company has high gross margins, can cut operating expenses as a percentage of revenues over time, and can show a path to profitability. Valuation. Most important of all is valuation. I'll never invest in a crowded trade like Tesla that's primarily traded for speculation and where market whims can cause a bubble to burst. My goal is to use valuation as a tool to give investors a margin of safety in their purchases - you can sit patiently on a high-quality, reasonably valued growth stock without losing too much sleep. Most investors call this approach "GARP" - or growth at a reasonable price. That being said, there are certain exceptions where companies score highly on both growth and scalability that I'd be willing to pay a premium.

This has been the perennial dilemma for all growth investors since the 2001 dot-com bubble: How can I invest at the ground floor of a great company, without being caught holding a Pets.com? These three factors above are great guideposts, and my dedicated focus on this space gives me a keen understanding of the trends moving the sector.

A strong complement to your financial data diet

All investors are awash in the amount of data and research available to them. But there are several key benefits that make Seeking Alpha, and my research via The Daily Download, offer a different kind of value. The two key points:

Independent equity research. Wall Street's research is amazing for its depth and level of expertise, but take a look at any analyst's coverage and you'll most likely find that 80% of the stocks have buy ratings and astronomical price targets. On the other hand, I have a balanced mix between buy/sell opinions - and valuation and fundamentals are the key decision guides.

Wall Street's research is amazing for its depth and level of expertise, but take a look at any analyst's coverage and you'll most likely find that 80% of the stocks have buy ratings and astronomical price targets. On the other hand, I have a balanced mix between buy/sell opinions - and valuation and fundamentals are the key decision guides. Small-cap and IPO coverage. I provide coverage on small-cap stocks that barely get any attention from big banks, as well as on upcoming IPOs while underwriters are still in their "quiet period" (typically 25 days, by which point most IPOs already have soared).

Most of my articles already are available on Seeking Alpha within 10 days of publication, but The Daily Tech Download acts as a strong supplement to my coverage universe, giving investors real-time feedback on when price movements make my ideas actionable (or even more so).

Rich tech sector experience - about Gary Alexander

With combined experience of covering technology companies at a sell-side Wall Street bank, having worked directly in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, I have exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today, including SaaS, on-demand and automation.

I've been regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017, and have 10,000-plus followers. I've been quoted in many web publications and my articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

