Bad News For REIT Investors

A lot of REITs are pricey, but a few remain very opportunistic. Now is a time to be very selective with your REIT investments.

Yet, valuations have surged back to where they were just one year ago.

Fundamentals are deteriorating and will remain weak in 2020, and quite possibly even in 2021.

It's no secret to anyone on Seeking Alpha that I'm a big proponent of REIT investing. I believe that REITs are the “pound-for-pound” best investment vehicles for individual investors as they provide an optimal mixture of yield, safety and growth.

They have historically outperformed other stocks and bonds and generated up to 15% annual returns over the past 20-year period:

source

We invest heavily in REITs at High Yield Landlord. However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows and we are not blind to the fact that no investment is perfect. Lately, risks have been on the rise in the REIT field and we want to address that in this article.

Below we discuss some bad news that recently emerged in the REIT field.

Bad News #1: Cash Flow is Dropping in Most Sectors

The pandemic led to a complete economic shutdown, which then led to massive unemployment and corporate bankruptcies.

As a result, many REITs will suffer from lower rental income and higher expenses:

Declining occupancy rates.

Lower rents at releasing.

Higher releasing cost.

Higher tenant improvement cost.

Higher capex due to vacancies.

Leases provide some protection in the near term, but unless you own properties that are in great demand, you may end up with an empty property once the lease expires or your tenant defaults.

Many unsophisticated REIT investors assume that you then just release the building to another tenant and the problem is solved. Unfortunately, it's not quite this simple. Before you can release the building, you will typically have to reinvest in it to reconfigure space for a new tenant. Moreover, the new tenants now have more bargaining power and may ask for additional improvements. Finally, you also have leasing commissions and other closing costs. The rent also is likely to come down given that the supply and demand conditions have deteriorated.

Therefore, there's no doubt that cash flow will come down and many REITs already have cut dividends in anticipation of that. It will probably take a few years before fundamentals recover for the most affected REITs. Office will suffer from the growth of remote working. Retail will suffer from historically many bankruptcies. And hotels will suffer from lower demand and overbuilding.

source

On the other hand, other property sectors remain more resilient and will bounce back faster. As an example, affordable housing communities remain essential as everyone needs shelter. It's not in the tenant’s best interest to stop paying rent because it would only ruin their credit and result in an eviction in a few months from now. Residents of more expensive Class A apartments also may decide to move to more affordable communities, bringing in new demand, even in times of crisis.

source

Independence Realty Trust (IRT), owner of affordable apartment communities, reported 7% same store NOI growth in the first quarter of this year. Things will slow down in the coming quarters, but it probably won’t turn negative. It shows you that some property sectors remain very resilient.

At High Yield Landlord, we have a large overweight on key sectors that we expect to bounce back faster and strongly outperform in the recovery:

Source: High Yield Landlord Core Portfolio

Not all properties are created equal. Be selective in which type of REIT you invest.

Bad News #2: Valuations Have Ballooned Back to Previous Highs

Despite clear challenges that will impact fundamentals, the REIT market has rallied back to nearly where it was one year ago:

Data by YCharts

Over half of the recent losses were erased, and given the expected decline in cash flow growth and dividend cuts, many REITs have become overpriced as a result of this rally.

We believe that large-cap and mega-cap REITs in particular are quite pricey in this environment.

As an example, Prologis (PLD) is currently priced at 27x FFO and a 2.4% dividend yield, despite owning an industrial portfolio which will suffer from slowing growth. Industrial properties were some of the worst impacted by the great recession. Despite enjoying demand from Amazon (AMZN) like companies, these remain cyclical assets and releasing spreads will be highly uncertain in the near future.

Similarly, Agree Realty (ADC) has rallied from $45 back to $70 and is now priced again at 22x FFO. Yet, its portfolio is near exclusively retail oriented. The market is rightfully optimistic about the reopening of the economy, but there's not enough margin of safety here.

We believe that the best opportunities are among the smaller and lesser-known REITs, which are often overlooked by institutional investors due to insufficient liquidity.

A great example of that is Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), which is a smaller net lease REIT that's very similar to Realty Income (O). Despite being very similar, SRC trades at a much lower valuation and higher dividend yield, mostly due to its smaller size:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Realty Income (NYSE:O) 11.5x FFO 19.5x FFO 20% discount to NAV 20% premium to NAV 7% 4.5%

It results in better margin of safety and long-term appreciation potential. Priced at $36 per share, SRC has 50% upside potential to its pre-crisis levels, which we expect it to reach as we put this crisis behind us. In the meantime, shareholders earn a 7% dividend yield from a BBB-rated net lease REIT.

Bad News #3: Yields Have Dropped to Below 5%

After the recent rally and many dividend cuts, the average dividend yield of the largest REIT ETF (VNQ) has dropped below 5%:

Data by YCharts

That’s relatively little income for the risk undertaken in today's environment. As we noted earlier, large cap REITs are quite pricey and those dominate ETFs. And that’s bad news for ETF investors who are looking to generate income.

Bottom Line

The REIT market is going through a severe crisis today. Fundamentals are likely to suffer greatly not just in 2020 but also in 2021 and possibly even 2022. Yet, a lot of REITs are richly priced in light of the challenging environment.

We believe that this is a stock-picker’s market.

We find that opportunities remain abundant, but they are nearly exclusively among smaller and lesser known REITs which are overlooked by large institutions. This is where we invest for better margin of safety and future appreciation potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT; SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.