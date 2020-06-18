Stressed M&A Deals: Tiffany, Forescout, And Taubman

After rumours that LVMH would walk from acquiring Tiffany or seek a price cut, the deal looks to be still on.

It was never going to be plain sailing completing M&A deals during a pandemic but some of the attempts by acquirers to wriggle out of definitive purchase agreements show a whiff of desperation. Let's consider three high profile 'stressed' M&A deals.

Tiffany/LVMH - Deal Looks On

Tiffany (TIF) has been a merry-go-round over the last couple weeks after a report published by WWD indicated LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) was seeking to re-negotiate the $16 billion deal. A subsequent report by Reuters suggested LVMH would not challenge the deal terms. As of now, the gross spread is 13% for a deal expected to close by the end of July. The merger agreement appears to be sound. Having raised the leverage ratio with its lending bank to avoid breaching its borrowing limit, Tiffany has blocked LVMH from trying to chip the offer price. As matters stand, Tiffany has the upper hand and the odds are in favour of the deal closing.

Forescout Sues Advent

The $1.9 billion Forescout (FSCT)/Advent deal is on the rocks. It is entirely plausible that Advent sought inspiration from an imaginative set of reports compiled by short seller, Ben Axler of Spruce Point Capital when they decided to renege on the deal.

I have no axe to grind with Mr. Axler who opportunistically capitalised on a fragile market environment. However, I suspect Axler has covered his short position and is watching events unfold from the sidelines. Advent has attempted to use the COVID-19 virus outbreak as a means to exit the deal. This stance is highly questionable. The fact remains that all closing conditions have been satisfied. FSCT responded immediately with a lawsuit and is taking the case to the Chancery Court of Delaware to enforce the contract.

Pandemics are explicitly carved out of the Material Adverse Clause barring a disproportionate impact on the company relative to its peers. It is this line that Advent will try and argue in the court pointing to a Q1 2020 revenue decline in Forescout whereas peers, such as FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) experienced revenue growth. However, the merger agreement only allows the acquirer to seek a material adverse event if it occurs after the date of signing the merger agreement. COVID-19 clearly existed prior to the signing of the agreement on 6 February 2020.

Since Asia was first impacted, it is no surprise to see Forescout's growth markets in the region impacted. Many potential customers would have also been on the sidelines until there is clarity on Forescout's ownership.

There is a specific performance clause that enables FSCT to close the deal as opposed to receiving financial redress. The drop date has been extended from June to August which will allow financing to remain in place by the time the trial is completed in July. The deal offers a 50% spread to the original offer price of $33.00. The main problem is that Advent has structured its equity and debt commitment arguments in two separate different state jurisdictions, which may complicate enforcement. Whilst my base case is price cut and the risk-reward profile is presently favourable, the uncertainty of potential outcomes ought to push most investors to the sidelines.

Taubman/Simon - An Ongoing Saga

On 10 June 2020, Simon Property Group (SPG) sued Taubman Centers (TCO) in Michigan state court seeking a declaratory judgment that the COVID-19 outbreak represents a material adverse event relieving Simon of its agreement to acquire Taubman. Simon is effectively arguing that the COVID-19 outbreak has had a disproportionate impact on Taubman's business relative to other mall operators. Naturally, Taubman is seeking contract enforcement and the case will be heard in court unless Taubman agrees to settle on a price concession.

Once again, the contractual terms are highly protective of the target. Pandemics are carved out of the material adverse events section and there is a 'specific performance' clause. The deal is strategic and there are no financing issues. Trading on a 40% spread to the original deal-terms, the risk-reward is favourable.

Summary

Evidencing a company has been disproportionately impacted during a crisis has historically proven difficult in a court of law. The cases of Huntsman versus Hexion/Apollo and Rohm and Haas versus Dow Chemical in 2008/9 are a testament to deals which eventually resulted in settlements after the acquirers tried to opportunistically renege. History may repeat itself for the current crop of stressed M&A deals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.