I compare the new IPO with all other preferred stocks, issued by a bank and all fixed-rate below-investment-grade preferred stocks.

Introduction

For the month of May, only in less than 3 weeks, a total of 8 preferred stocks were issued and not a single baby bond, as the banks continue to be the most active in the preferred stock offerings. First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) was the fifth bank to finance itself through an exchange-traded preferred stock, having previously done so OCFC, WTFC, FMBI, and TFC. In this article, we want to acquaint market participants with the newest preferred stock that shows up on the exchange, to see how it holds up against its peer group, and to determine whether it will find its place in our portfolio or if there is a better alternative.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by First Horizon National Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First Horizon National Corporation 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: FHN-E) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.50%. The new preferred stock bears no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated a "Ba2" by Moody's and a "BB-" from Fitch. FHN-E is callable as of 10/10/2025 and it is currently trading at its par value at a price of $25.02. This translates into a 6.49% Current Yield and a YTC of 6.48%.

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company's regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets. The regional banking segment provides investments and financial planning. The Company's fixed income segment consists of fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients in the United States and abroad. The Company's corporate segment consists of funds management, tax credit investment activities and gains on the extinguishment of debt, among others. The non-strategic segment offers wind-down national consumer lending activities and mortgage banking elements.

Source: Reuters.com | First Horizon National Corp.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, FHN:

Source: Tradingview.com

The yearly dividend paid by FHN has increased for the last 8 years, from $0.20 in 2013 to $0.56 in 2019. Also, with the Q1 and Q2 dividends of $0.15, the expected annualized payout of the common stock for 2020 is $0.60. With a market price of $8.82, the current yield of FHN sits at 6.80%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $187.12M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all preferred stocks of the company (including the newly issued Series E Preferred Stock) are around $15.95M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $2.81B, First Horizon National Corp. takes place as one of the relatively large 'Regional Banks' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of First Horizon National Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, FHN had a total debt of $4.85B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company that totals $100M, the value of the Series A preferred stocks.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of FHN but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 2,810/(4,850 + 250) = 0.55 , which is quite low, as its equity is only one half of its debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 2,810/(4,850 + 250) = , which is quite low, as its equity is only one half of its debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 350/(90 + 16) = 3.30, which is excellent, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments despite the high leverage. In the following table, we can also see the company to be profitable for the last 5 financial years as well.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

The First Horizon National Corp. Family

FHN has one more outstanding preferred stock: First Horizon National Corp 6.20% Depositary Shares each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of the Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (FHN.PA). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Like the newly issued Series E Preferred Stock, FHN-A pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.50%, and it is rated a "Ba2" from Moody's. However, it is also rated by Standard & Poor's with a "BB-" below-investment-grade rating. Its call date is 04/10/2018, meaning it is anytime callable. With the current market price of $25.45 the Series A Preferred Stock has a 6.09% Current Yield and a -14.78% Yield-to-Call. This means it carries a call risk and may bring its holders an immediate capital loss. There is not much room for comparison between the two since it is obvious that the newly issued FHN-E having a 6.48% Yield-to-Worst is the better option of the two.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between FHN-A and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). We can see an interesting relationship between the two. Although it is part of the ETF's holdings, FHN-A had constantly underperformed PFF before the COVID-19 crisis and then things start to turn around in the subsequent recovery.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are several corporate bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with the most suitable for this purpose, the Corporate bond due 2025:

Source: FINRA | FHN4990811

FHN4990811, as it is the FINRA ticker, doesn't have any rating, it is maturing on 05/26/2025, and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.06%. This should be compared to the 6.48% Yield-to-Call of FHN-E, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This results in a yield margin of around 3% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all other fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by a southeast bank. Except for FHN-E, there are a total of 9 issues in the sector. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Five of the issues are trading above their par value, meaning their Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Yield-to-Call while the other 5 preferred stocks sit below their PAR, having their YTW equal to their Current Yield. Therefore, the next bubble chart will present the stocks by their Current yield.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Also, the issues must be rated from the Standard & Poor's. Though FHN-E is not rated by S&P, it is still rated by the other 2 big rating agencies with a below-investment-grade rating. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Some issues are trading below $25 and have their YTW equal to their Current yield (available above). However, most of the preferred stocks in this section have their last price above $25, also have their YTW equal to their Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. To have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a "BB", "BB+", or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

By its terms, the Series E Preferred Stock may be redeemed by us prior to October 10, 2025 upon the occurrence of certain events involving the capital treatment of the Series E Preferred Stock. In particular, upon our determination in good faith that an event has occurred that would constitute a Regulatory Capital Event (as defined under "Description of the Series E Preferred Stock-Redemption" below), we may, at our option at any time within 90 days following such Regulatory Capital Event, redeem in whole but not in part the Series E Preferred Stock, subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve (if then required).

Source: 424B2 Filing By First Horizon National Corp.

Use Of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sales of the securities for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B2 Filing By First Horizon National Corp.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $150M, FHN-E is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company debt is 2x times than its equity, but its net income available to the common stockholders is 3x times than of the needed liabilities expenses, thus providing a good buffer for the creditors. The common stock, in turn, is currently yielding at 6.80%, paying $187M for yearly dividends, more than 11x than what it has to be paid to the standing higher in the capital structure preferred stocks. The newly issued Series E Preferred stock, is trading at PAR, and with its 6.48% Yield-to-Worst, equal to its Yield-to-Call, is undoubtedly better than negative YTC of the company's previously issued Series A preferred stock. In terms of the sector and of all other banking preferreds, FHN-E is currently giving one of the highest returns. Lastly, the current market capitalization of FHN-E makes it as a potential addition to the largest fixed-income ETF for exchange-traded securities.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.