There's Limited Downside Because The Pros Have FoMo, So Let's Look At Some Stocks

I believe that we will see new highs before the summer is out. Come September there could be a reckoning driven by the November election.

Therefore you are seeing them step on any little sale right now. You should be aggressive on any decent pullback in a name you like.

A kind word means a lot

Before I share my thoughts, I want to thank a kind reader who contacted me and said some encouraging things about my writing. I come to writing late in life, and never gave a thought to “Writer's Block,” it seemed like a precious, made-up thing for people with nothing better to complain about. I can now say that it’s real, and if you are expected to produce written material it can be a cause of much angst. Anyway, thanks for reaching out, if you all don’t like this piece take it up with him. Kidding…

We had a huge sell-off exactly a week ago, and what happened? Not much.

Last Thursday we had a huge 1861 point loss on the Dow by the time the market closed. I don’t use the Dow for much except for such large swings, but even the S&P took a hard drubbing, going from 3223 to 2965 in three short days. So wouldn’t you expect that to be the harbinger of a strong correction, or even a renewed bear market? Nope, so far every new attempt to sell the market results in a fairly sharp bounce. The market not only did not take a dive, it didn’t bounce back up sharply, but is taking a measured pace higher. I find that reassuring.

Some conclude that it's the Robinhood guys, jumping in without regard to value to bid up names, as Steve Bianco has averred. In fact, he had a new factoid to buttress his argument. He shared with us, on CNBC this week that the number of single option contract trades have skyrocketed. This is akin to using odd-lot trading, trades not in multiples of 100 to track the unwashed. I beg to differ on this metric since it tends to be more experienced operators that venture in the options arena. Perhaps, I'm being a bit tetchy since I'm among the number of traders who will commit the sin of building my options trades one contract at a time.

Hello to the new trader, but I don’t think your activity is responsible for the staying power of lofty index levels

In any case, I’ll concede to the idea that there are many new traders out there, and perhaps some of you are reading my work for the first time. Welcome! I hope you aren’t discouraged by some of the disparaging remarks from many commentators on CNBC and elsewhere. Then again, if you are a Gen-Z you probably never watch CNBC, and so never you mind. In any case, the whole idea that free brokerage commissions and fractional share ownership have the power to sway the markets just does not hold water for me. Not yet, anyway. In order for retail to once again rule the stock market we need to reach mania-level chatter out there. This Davey Daytrader Portnoy dude is getting us there, but not yet. The fact that he said that Warren Buffett was a washed-up loser because he was “old” might have ruffled some feathers but that's not the sign of a top, not just yet. So what is it then?

The hedgies are edgy and having fierce FoMo IMHO

What I mean is, a large number of wiser-than-thou “Masters of the Universe” types have been poo-pooing this market. Look, I was knocking this market too, and every time I saw a resistance level looming, I said this far and no further. Market participants fairly stepped over each line in the sand, until finally, the S&P 500 hit 3223, inches from the all-time-high. The difference between me and the wiser-than-thou crowd was that I stayed in, as uncomfortable as it was. Last week the market had that first real downdraft in quite a while, and the market is making tentative steps back to this level in a very healthy gradual way. At this point, all the big muckety mucks realize that this rally is the real deal. This rally will not be testing the lows, or even 2600, or even 2700 any time soon. There have been various estimates of money on the sidelines, from $1 to $4 trillion. Any jot or tittle to the downside will be taken up by the FOMO crowd.

There's also the liquidity of the Fed, and Congress is not done either.

Finally, there's serious talk about another fiscal bill being urged on by Jay Powell. Ten years ago, if I would have told you that a sitting Fed Chief would practically come out and castigate the legislature to splash out billions, nay trillions, you would call me a liar or worse. No, he did not actually castigate, nor did he actually demand trillions spent, but he all but said those things couched in “Fed speak.” This week Powell announced that he's moving into buying actual corporate bonds. This is unheard of. It brought on talk of the Fed actually buying shares of public companies and embracing negative interest rates, like the Japanese. Why? Because this bond-buying action is what the JCB did and does. Sure enough, this week not only has it been confirmed that there will be an additional trillion or two to bolster states employment of essential workers in a fiscal bill, but talk of a grab-bag of infrastructure projects with at least a trillion dollars too. A trillion here, a trillion there and pretty soon you are talking real money, right? So against this background, anyone who has been standing outside looking in is going to buy with both fists, any chance they can get.

We also have had a bunch of positive data this week

Here are a few items:

Retail Auto sales last week was down just 4%. These are sales by dealers like Carmax. Not the sales as described by the automakers going to dealerships. This number more accurate. Cars are bright spots in the economy since no one wants to commute or carpool, a fresh new car, or good as new, hits the spot

Mortgage applications for homes sales (new and old) are up 8%. Refinancing is up 10% this week. Mortgage applications for new home purchases are up 10%. Mortgage applications to purchase are at an 11-year high.

Retail sales data in May showed consumers snapped back in a big way after a record drop in April. Last month, retail sales jumped 17.7% following a 16.4% decline in April. Both moves are records for the series. "The US consumer was back with a vengeance in May,” said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

In conclusion, I have been trying to call a market top for months now ever since we bounced in March. At this point, it's pretty clear to me that despite the obvious logic for the valuation to put a damper on an upward momentum, it isn’t happening. At some point soon we will be breaking out to new highs this summer. If we continue to have positive news on business openings, advances in the treatment of COVID-19, and improvement of employment, however slow, the market will move higher. Autos and home sales are huge drivers of GDP, and these two areas will power us through to the other side toward a balanced economy. I will say that the early fall might give us a very sharp sell-off as the market will have to discount a Biden win. Biden will have to announce a running mate by August and that going into September could be the retest everyone has been expecting. This is especially so if he brings a female VP who is a minority. I think that's what America wants. OK, now let’s talk stocks.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX): I’m late to write about this, but I really like it

I'm feeling a bit sheepish because I bought this name on the day of its IPO and didn’t let you know. At the time, as I said I was suffering from “writer’s block,” but also the stock came out in the mid 20s and I bought it up 20 points already. I was worried that if I would push the name, that it would be bad timing. Today, it jumped sharply toward 57, but has fallen back, and is now at 50ish. Perhaps tomorrow. If it recedes a bit more, then you would have a decent risk for alpha next week. I bought into this IPO up so high after I observed an interview with the CEO, and he had the opportunity to make the case. Basically, as the eponymous name of the company suggests, RPRX invests in new drugs, during their phase 3 trials in return for royalties. These are generally the most costly of the trials since it requires the biggest test subjects and is the final step before approval by the FDA. They use their expertise in biotechnology to invest in the right drug candidates. Because of the expense investments at this stage are welcomed, especially by small biotechs. Jim Cramer featured the company last night on Mad Money but he, in my humble opinion, failed to point out a feature of this stock that makes it very attractive as an investment. He spoke about how good the company was in making the determination of whether a candidate would be a success, and I found that very reassuring.

The key piece for me is that it's also an overall bet on biotech. Right now, if you are like me, you know what you don’t know. I really have no idea about what makes one drug candidate better than another. What I do right now is. I buy the big-cap biotech names that have been doing acquisitions, like Bristol Myers (BMY), Abbvie (ABBV), and Gilead (GILD), In my mind, I'm looking to their expertise in acquiring biotech development-stage companies that have promising candidates. Frankly, the results have been unexciting. So others will recommend that you buy the ETFs like XBI and IBB, which is fine, but these ETFs move at a glacial pace.

To me, RPRX is a new and different way to play the overall industry, and in this case, it's uncorrelated to stock prices. What do I mean by that? Well, the ETFs are a collection of stocks and whatever they add up to be that's the value of the ETF. RPRX is the overall value of all the royalties they are collecting, so it could very well behave differently and better than the ETFs. Perhaps not, but in any case, if you want to invest in biotech on the industry RPRX is a good investment vehicle, it's selling at 14 times earnings even now. I have an overweight of this name in my trading and investment accounts. I will hold on to a portion for the long term and trade the rest.

The next name is a micro cap that's in a way similar to RPRX, as it's a way to play an overall market. In this case, it's the video-game industry.

I came across this name because my friend asked me to look into it. He had to ask me several times until I “remembered” to do so. At the outset it had two strikes against it, one is that he said it was a media company and two that it was traded on the TSX the Toronto exchange. As I dug into it, I got more interested. A lot of my interest has grown out of the fact that the CEO of the company had two YouTube video interviews with Cannacord Genuity. In the first one, he stated that the company is moving over to the Nasdaq, though no date was provided. The other piece, let me reveal later so I don’t get ahead of myself. The name of the company is Enthusiast Gaming. It trades on the pink sheets as OTCQB:ENGMF. So let me start off by saying don’t just jump in and buy a whole bunch, in fact, maybe hold off on buying until the date of the move to the Nasdaq is publicized. It trades like 10-20 thousand shares a day, the float is tiny, so the liquidity is terrible. Good luck trying to sell if you need the money elsewhere. I bought 100 shares at $1.11. I do that so I know I will keep track of it. Otherwise, I have a million watch lists, and that means I don’t really watch.

Yes, it’s a media company, but there's more to it than that.

OK, now the value proposition. Yes on the surface this company would be classified as a media play. They have a “network” of websites, they are a serial acquirer of sites devoted to a particular eGame, like a Fortnite or a Grand-theft auto, so, there's no other way I know to make a stock play on Fortnite since it's non public. So this is why, in a way it has a scarcity value like RPRX, you get to invest in the enthusiasm for an entire industry. By entire, I mean eSports too, through their Luminosity division they own and manage seven eSports teams. They are the biggest gamer media company in North America and Europe, they have live eSports events, the largest of which had 30,000 attendees. They have 46% margins and are growing at over 30% per year. They have over 120 communities with each devoted to an aspect of gaming. Try this, type “SIMS hair” up will pop “The Sims Resource.” TSR is an Enthusiast Gaming property. Why SIMS Hair? Well, apparently you can create all kinds of graphical objects for SIMS. Look, I’m a boomer, I know nothing, I'm just relating what was in that YouTube video, and it was really interesting.

Egaming Social Network?

They already use all the main social network content outlets, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, etc. If you were interested in nice little media, events, and sports team micro-conglomerate, Enthusiast Gaming would be interesting. But, here’s the thing, in at least two video interviews the CEO made a point of saying that eGaming is a “Social Networking activity.” It wasn’t just the repetition, it was the tone that caught my attention.

So here's my speculation. You won’t see this anywhere on Enthusiast Gaming officially, and maybe I have been socially isolated too long and this is purely my overactive imagination. I think Enthusiast Gaming will launch a specialized social network for gamers. Right now Enthusiast Gaming with its network of enthusiast sites is at 200 Million MAU (Monthly Active Users). I did not see DAU, but in any case, this is enough of a critical mass to launch a social network. Why would someone who is a Fortnite Gal want to be in a social network that also has Grand Theft Auto, or Overwatch? Well, perhaps they want to try GTA, but they want someone who is at the same level as they are and perhaps comes from the Fortnite world too. They locate each other on the network and set up a match. A huge amount of value can be unleashed in such a network. You can have amateur leagues, managed by individuals on a self-service basis (technology provided by ENGMF), registration fees fund prizes, and once there's money flow there's non-advertising revenue right there. Perhaps you stream the best matches on the EG Social site instead of or even with Twitch, etc. Get the picture? Look, let me say, this is all my ideas and not Enthusiast Gamer, again, you can go on their corporate site and look at their road map, no one is talking about this. So, if you think this is nonsense maybe it is, but, if a clueless Boomer thought this through they got to have as well. So two things before you risk your money, wait for the move to the Nasdaq and watch for some “social network” type functionality. Or if you like a way to play the eGame, and eSports world, then maybe take a shot. Still, I would wait for the move to the Nasdaq.

My Trades: I am long Zillow (Z), Expedia (EXPE), Draft Kings (DKNG), I have 100 shares of ENGMF just so I can keep an eye on it. I'm overallocated with RPRX, I need to trim some positions to generate cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPRX, Z, EXPE, DKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long equity in these names ENGMF, DKNG, Z, I also have DKNG Calls