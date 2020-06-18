Overview

German-based TeamViewer (OTCMKTS: TMVWY) (FRA: TMV) is an attractive long-term profitable growth story in the fast-growing remote desktop spaces. Over the last five years, revenue has grown by ~4x to +€400 million, followed by an impressive ~9x increase in EBITDA. We believe that TeamViewer will continue to benefit from its highly efficient self-serve freemium business model and the R&D investments into its remote desktop offerings, which in our view are differentiated and disruptive. We expect growth to accelerate further in the near-term, considering the ongoing remote working trends that should continue driving the adoption of the offering. We maintain an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalyst

We believe that TeamViewer has strong and differentiated technology offerings encompassing a broader range of use cases than those of competitors, which in conjunction with its self-serve go-to-market, should maintain growth acceleration. TeamViewer adopts a freemium business model, where it provides its non-commercial TeamViewer core offering for free. It has been a very popular model used by various SaaS companies like Zoom (ZM) and Dropbox (DBX), which proves to deliver high-velocity sales and brand awareness. On the commercial end, TeamViewer also leverages a similar strategy to onboard business users to its entry-level offerings, with upsell and cross-sell opportunities down the line.

(source: company’s annual report 2019)

Given its exceptional ~50% growth, we think that TeamViewer has the right technology assets to differentiate itself from players like Zoom or LogMeIn (LOGM), as well as to continue disrupting and owning remote software/ITSM space in the long-run. While Zoom focuses on horizontal video conferencing use cases, TeamViewer is more focused on specific IT-related remote support use cases, which makes it more similar to LogMeIn. TeamViewer, however, has a far better positioning than LogMeIn to win in the market longer-term considering its superior offering and go-to-market.

(source: company’s annual report 2019)

LogMeIn has been a laggard in recent times, as it has been struggling to accelerate its low single-digit revenue growth. TeamViewer, on the other hand, has been enjoying exponential growth, all while maintaining its solid profitability. Just last year, it grew its paying subscribers by 71% to 464,000, with 698 of them having ACV > €10,000. These strong tractions further demonstrate TeamViewer’s success in landing high-valued deals for its enterprise-grade offering Tensor, which should be a profitability driver. As the number of subscribers with ACV > €10,000 increased by 67% to 698 in 2019, EBITDA increased by ~38% YoY to €189.5 million.

(source: TeamViewer.com)

We also expect the combination of TeamViewer’s high-velocity sales model and its highly innovative remote support offerings, IoT (Internet of Things), and Pilot to maintain the exceptional +40% - 50% top-line growth longer-term. We have not seen too many competitors with innovative IoT and AR (Augmented Reality) based offerings like Pilot, and therefore, we also feel that TeamViewer has the best position to continue owning these evolving niche spaces.

Last but not least, TeamViewer should also continue to benefit from the near-term tailwind due to the increasing remote working trend. In Q1 2020, TeamViewer had an acceleration across all of its key metrics as companies began shifting into a remote working environment. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth was +75% and +96% YoY consecutively.

(source: company’s Q1 presentation)

In Q1, TeamViewer saw 300 additional wins in Tensor deals, with customers with ACV > €10,000 increased to 1,347 as of April 2020, almost ~2x that of last year’s figure.

(source: company’s Q1 presentation)

We believe that TeamViewer can sustain the outperformance going into Q2 as remote working may become a new norm going forward globally across all sectors. In Q1, we have seen increasing adoptions of its emerging Pilot and high-margin Tensor and bundled Remote Access offerings among the TeamViewer’s top-five deals by ACV.

Risk and Valuation

We do not think that there are too many critical risk factors in TeamViewer aside from the seemingly high valuation. However, at ~23x P/S with an expectation of accelerated +70% revenue growth at the end of 2020, we believe that TeamViewer is still a more interesting opportunity than Zoom, which has +100% growth but a very high ~81x P/S ratio. As it stands, we remain optimistic in TeamViewer’s near and long-term growth prospects. The continuing R&D investments to innovate by leveraging AR and IoT technologies strengthen its disruptive growth story. Furthermore, it has a proven enterprise-grade offering that should continue increasing its profitability. We initiate our coverage with an overweight rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.