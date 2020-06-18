SDPI Has Downsides In The Short Term

In Q1, Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) gained market share by improving revenues through repairing jobs a steep rise, despite the drop in the U.S. rig count and a drastic fall in completions activity. To tackle the pressure on margin, the company has shifted its focus on cost management, including a reduction in executive pay is high. However, the issue of revenue concentration remains because of the company’s strategy to work with a few key customers and partners.

In Q1, SDPI improved cash flows, which can mitigate, while it repaid some of its debt load. A low debt level and leverage will lower financial risks in Q2, which would be vital in a volatile industry. Although the long-term growth drivers are still reliable, I do not expect a rebound in SDPI’s stock price in the short term.

Outlook In The U.S. And Middle East

The company has agreements with three global oil field service (or OFS) companies for channel partnership and one for service level partnership in the Middle East. Its agreement to provide the Drill-N-Ream tool to National Energy Services Reunited Corp. in Kuwait extends up to June 2020. Read more on the company’s Drill-N-Ream (or DNR) tools and Strider tool technology here. In the polycrystalline diamond compact (or PDC) drill bit category, it manufactures diamond drill bit of sizes 16-inch and above. Baker Hughes (BKR) is the most significant customer for the company in the U.S. I explained how the company earns revenues in its sale process in my previous article. In the Middle East, the national oil companies benefited from running Drill-n-Ream into their wellbore and drilling program in the recent past.

Contrary to the general perception that the oilfield services companies will experience the trough in Q2, SDPI’s Q2 started with a decent April performance. However, it is fair to expect that sales in the Middle East, which contributed to the majority of the company’s growth in Q1, would slow down considerably in Q2. The company’s management expects the deceleration will continue until Q3 and may only start improving by the end of the year. Also, with a lower cost structure following the cost reduction measure, its cash breakeven level will fall, which will lessen the monthly cash requirement.

In the Middle East, the health safety protocol following COVID-19 has slackened drilling activity, and I do not see it reaching the pre-virus activity level in Q2. However, the travel restrictions have slowly been revoked around the world, which will ease the pressure on the energy companies. I think by Q4 2020, we will see a meaningful effect on the company’s top line. The impact on the margin, however, will be less pronounced in the short term as the company implements the cost restructuring mechanism.

Which Way Are The Current Drivers Moving?

Despite the relative strength in the past month, the crude oil price has crashed by ~42% in 2020 so far. The natural gas price has been relatively resilient during this period. The decline in the U.S. onshore rig count has been more dramatic (a ~64% fall). In the key unconventional shales, the drilled wells have declined sharply in the past year (36% down). However, DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells have been relatively resilient.

The gradual ease of the economies across many parts of the globe has been a welcoming change for the energy industry as demand starts to pick up again. However, the steep upstream capex cut will make it difficult for the oilfield services industry to see any quick turnaround in its outlook. In this backdrop, the company aims to increase the market share of the Drill-N-Ream products. While new tool sales have been down since March, the company saw higher utilization for the fleets that have deployed. In Q1, tool sales in the international markets, particularly the Mideast market, as well as the domestic market held steady. Despite the market shrinking by 25% during this period, according to the company’s estimates, the growth points to the company’s strengthening market share. In the U.S., where the market contracted the most, the company’s customers using DNR tools did ask for a discount. The company conceded in approving a 10% discount in its repair services, but managed to wriggle out a rush fee, thus minimizing the loss from lower pricing.

In Contract Services, the company kept its focus on long-term customer relationships. However, the use of Diamond Cutter in the PDC tools have shrunk drastically in recent times, which affected the company’s sales to Baker Hughes, its long-term customer in the U.S. Despite that, the company managed to improve sales in this segment by 10% in Q1 owing to new tools repairing as well as manufacturing new devices. As I discussed in my previous article, it will not invest in new technology like the Strider oscillation system soon. In the new cost structure, it expects to turn cash breakeven at ~$1.1 million in revenue per month.

Analyzing Q1 2020 Performance

In Q1 2020, revenues from Contract Services increased by 21% compared to Q4 2019, while the growth in the Rental Tools sales was sharper (48% up). Revenues from the related product sales were relatively moderate (8% up). The primary growth drivers were the expansion of the Drill-N-Ream product sales in the Middle East and higher revenues from Contract Services with Baker Hughes. Most notably, the company’s sales from international operations increased 4x quarter-over-quarter. Although international sales weakened in March, it began to move up again in April, which suggests a steady Q2 compared to Q1.

Costs Moved Up

Quarter over quarter, the company’s gross profit increased by 30% in Q1 2020. However, the company's cost of operations was slightly higher in Q1 compared to the past average due to higher international volume. As a result, its gross profit margin of 55.6% in Q1 was lower than the average in the past eight quarters (58%).

Between Q1 2019 and Q1 2020, the company’s adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 19% in Q1 2020 versus 9% in Q4 2019. The company has initiated many cost-cutting measures, including a pay cut, reduced headcount. On top of that, less stock compensation expense and accrued bonus expense also resulted in lower SG&A costs. As I discussed earlier in the article, the company will reduce various G&A costs in the coming quarters, which will help reduce the pressure on the operating expenses in Q2.

Cash Flow And Debt

In Q1 2020, Superior Drilling’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) more than doubled compared to a year ago. Although the year-over-year revenues did not change much, beneficial changes in working capital led by an improvement in accounts receivable resulted in the CFO improvement in Q1 2020.

The company’s debt-to-equity stood at 1.0x as of March 31, 2020, which was steeply higher than its peer’s average (Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), BKR, and NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM)) of 0.42x. Between the borrowing capacity from the revolver and cash balance, the company’s liquidity was $5.8 million as of March 31, 2020.

During Q1 2020, the company paid down $0.4 million of debt. On April 5, it repaid another $0.75 million. Despite that, there is a gap between its cash flow needs and cash flow generation. While $7 million is due for repayment between 2020 and 2021, it currently engages with banks for extending the maturity beyond 2021. Either the company needs to steady free cash flow generation, or it requires selling assets to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium term.

Insider Holding And Compensation Issue

Insiders hold approximately 58% of SDPI’s shares outstanding. Through the Meier Family Holding Company and Meier Management Company, the Meier family has substantial control over the ownership of the company. G. Troy Meier is the Chief Executive Officer (or CEO), and Annette Meier is the COO of the company. I discussed the issue of corporate governance due to the excessively high payment to the promoters in my previous article. While it has already reduced executives’ salaries to reduce the overall cost structure, I think a more significant cut would release some of the funds necessary for other more pressing needs.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Superior Drilling Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies a marginally lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. It is currently trading at a slight premium to its average (10.6x) between FY2017 and now. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated SDPI a “buy” in May, while one recommended a “hold,” and none recommended a “sell.” Sell side’s consensus target price is not available.

What’s The Take On SDPI?

The first quarter turned out to be a steady performer for SDPI, especially given the low expectation and the demand destruction at the beginning of the year. Although the U.S. market kept shrinking, the company held revenues from repairing jobs relatively stable. In the process, it gained market share. Its sales in international operations surged impressively (up 4x) since Q4 2019.

To tackle the pressure on margin, the company has shifted its focus on cost management, including a reduction in executive pay is high. Although it does not fully ameliorate the corporate governance issues, it is, at least, a step in the right direction. However, in the current volatile market, the company is exposed to operational concerns because of its significant revenue concentration with two key customers. In Q1, SDPI improved cash flows, which can mitigate some of the risks given the debt repayment load. It has also repaid debt, thus lowering risks in Q2. A low leverage is vital to survival.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.