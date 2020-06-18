Anaplan will expect a near-term slowdown due to the COVID-19 situation. It will also be without a CRO for now, who departed in Q1.

Overview

We are initiating our coverage on Anaplan (PLAN) with an overweight rating. We believe that the company will continue to benefit from the growing global demand in connected planning longer term, despite the near-term challenges at present. The business was impacted by COVID-19, as the company saw lower volume of deals booked and lengthened sales cycle in Q1 2021, which was reflected by the slower-than-average ~10% growth in billings. Furthermore, Anaplan also saw its CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) leaving during the quarter. Nonetheless, revenue still grew by ~37% in Q1, while the increasing number of channel partners pivoting towards larger transformation deals in recent times should also drive long-term net expansion and profitability.

Catalyst

We believe that Anaplan is still well-positioned to meet the growing demand for connected planning longer-term, given its differentiated offering. As of Q1, revenue growth remained strong, with customers with >$250k ARR growing steadily, despite the overall lower booking volumes.

(source: company’s earnings call slide)

As the company consistently onboards more channel partners that can expand its pipeline and deal sizes, we think that Anaplan can reaccelerate growth in high ACV deals quickly upon economic recovery. In FY 2020, >$250k ARR customers grew by ~42% YoY, having accelerated 500 bps from that of the prior year. Amid the pandemic in Q1, however, Anaplan only managed to grow this high ACV segment by ~4%. Despite the slowdown, Anaplan continued building its pipeline and improving its channel partner ecosystem in Q1, as it saw a 100% increase in the number of certified master Anaplan consultants. Anaplan also onboarded a new partner with access to over 90,000 consultants globally.

(source: company’s earnings call slide)

Nonetheless, the Q1 result was exceptionally strong, if we take into account the departing CRO in Q4. As Anaplan looks to spend some time to reorganize its go-to-market team and onboard a new CRO, we believe that it can potentially shift its focus towards client base expansion to drive growth in the meantime. We think that the combination of the client base expansion focus and the scale back on expenses should expand margins in Q2. Anaplan has a strong track record in profitability. In the last three years, its gross margin has increased by 800 bps.

Risk

Given the nature of the large-scale transformational data projects typically attached to every Anaplan’s implementation, a high-touch and consultative approach play a key role in Anaplan’s sales process. As such, a prolonged COVID-19 situation can result in virtually no growth prospects coming from new logos in the near term.

(source: company’s earnings call slide)

In Q1, Anaplan already saw push backs on larger deals, which resulted in billings growth declining to 10% from 25% - 50% historical quarterly average. Furthermore, as we have discussed, Anaplan will be navigating through the challenging time without a CRO, which should increase execution risk.

Valuation

Having traded at +20x P/S for some time, Anaplan currently trades at ~16x P/S valuation as the market has priced in the COVID-19 impact on the business. Considering that 90% of its revenue comes from subscription and the 30% - 40% growth prospect, we think that the price is fair, though it may drop a bit more in and around Q2 as outlook lacks the desired improvement. With roughly ~$300 million of cash and cash equivalent in its balance sheet, Anaplan should be in a good position coming out on the other side of the pandemic. We will maintain an overweight rating on the stock. The shares price is currently down ~24% from its YTD-high of ~$63 per share, which provides a good entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.