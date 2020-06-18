An Evolving Portfolio Strategy

I have confidence in my present lineup of companies and expect the portfolio to do well over its life span (about 15 years).

The idea was to strengthen the portfolio, reduce some risk and receive better returns over the long term.

During the COVID-19 crash, I removed several high-yield names, adding new DGI and medium-yield names, and shoring up several existing holdings.

Introduction

I have a portfolio of stocks, closed-end funds (BDCs - Business Development Companies) and short-term bond and money market funds. My portfolio's stock holdings are of a hybrid nature or quality; some are growth names, and some DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) stocks. The BDCs comprise my medium-to-high dividend portion along with one energy MLP; I hold them primarily for the dividends.

My Portfolio Goals

I aim for a consistent, high-quality portfolio that offers both solid capital returns and steady dividends over time. To achieve these goals, I need to hold solid stocks for a considerable period of time and reduce trading between names.

I seek both capital returns and a solid, increasing dividend stream that I expect to pay off within 5-7 years.

Long-Term Asset Building

Investing is for the long run. My focus is on creating wealth by buying smart assets and letting them grow naturally over time. This growth should include both above-average stock price appreciation and a consistent, year-by-year increase in dividend income. A record of steady dividend growth should be a prerequisite before buying any dividend-producing stock.

Dividend Growth Income (DGI) is on its own a school or investing strategy. Many investors execute a DGI strategy across the board. I prefer to mix it with growth investing to achieve better overall long-term results. Add in a 'booster shot' from the medium-yield plays, primarily BDC stocks, and I think I am positioned to achieve my goals.

I would describe the portfolio as moderately aggressive and well-grounded. It is fit to an approximately 15-year market horizon. I currently own no bonds, a reality I will describe later in the piece.

Sector Diversity

My portfolio is relatively small in numbers of holdings but 'represents' different sectors fairly well. Sector representation by size is 1) Technology, 2) Retail, 3) Energy 4) Pharmaceuticals, 5) BDC Financial, 6) Fintech and 7) Industrial Mining.

A sidebar: I look at owning any individual stock as owning (very) small pieces of the company itself. This is an approach that Warren Buffett has expressed better than almost anyone. I did not use to think this way, but referring to Buffett's philosophy has helped me to hone my selection of stocks.

Technology is the largest sector representation. Calculating this, however, is complicated that two of my three 'tech' holdings are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apple is not seen as a pure tech company by many because of its consumer-facing nature, while Amazon is a retail/tech hybrid. The third technology name, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), is clearly defined as such.

I will classify all three as part of the technology sector, though I could 'split' Amazon into two pieces and divide it between Tech and Retail. 'Cutting the baby in half' seems a stretch, so I will keep AMZN in Tech and let the reader recalculate my portfolio allocation based on the Solomonic parable.

About 28.5% of my brokerage account is dedicated to these three stocks.

Retail is the next sector. I have three 'pure' retail plays - Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). Together, these three are 12.95% of the total.

The next category is Energy, where my portfolio boasts two well-known representations, the midstream limited partnership Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and the 'super-major' oil company, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM). 10.2% of the portfolio is concentrated in ET and XOM. ET by itself is an 8% portfolio share and 80% of my energy allocation.

The next sector is Pharmaceuticals. Here, I own two names - AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). The two combined comprise 9.5% of overall portfolio worth.

The next grouping is BDC Financial, actually closed-end mutual funds but considered stocks by most investors. BDCs function much like banks, with the nature of the loan recipient companies being the prime difference-maker. These are companies that do not meet large banking institutions' requirements and so turn to BDCs for assistance. My three BDC holdings are Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) by order of size. My investment in them makes up a bit less than 9.3% of portfolio total.

Fintech is the next sector represented in my portfolio. While one of my BDCs, NEWT, has some Fintech functionality, my only true Fintech stock is Visa (NYSE:V). It is my second-largest holding and 9% of my portfolio at present.

The next group I will call Industrial Mining. This moniker fits given the hybrid nature of the larger of the two holdings, Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB). The combined portfolio contribution of ALB and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is 6%.

Stock Holdings by Category Definition

Growth Stocks

A major part of my portfolio revolves around growth stocks. Growth stocks enjoy a common definition as companies anticipated to grow at a rate significantly above the average growth for the entire market. Growth stocks either will not offer a dividend or have one with a small yield.

Additional characteristics of growth stocks are aggressive metrics that usually include high Price-Earnings ratios and an expectation of consistent strong increases in Earnings Per Share (EPS) reflected in quarterly earnings reports.

I have several growth stocks. Together, they comprise just over 42% of my portfolio and range from trillion-dollar companies to a pharma startup. For each stock, I provide a brief description of its strategy, product offerings, leadership and dividend profile.

AAPL: Just a few years ago, Apple was essentially the 'iPhone company' but has morphed into a hardware-software company. Its varied product lines include iPhones, Wearables, Services, Health, Streaming and Card services. The tremendous growth in software services is occurring within an evolving ecosystem. It has adapted to a crisis last year in iPhone sales not just through its Services and additional product lines emphases but also by expanding iPhone offerings and lowering prices for some.

AAPL's customer base is huge, loyal and constantly expanding. CEO Tim Cook is often considered a 'financial engineer' but is actually far more than the sum of his critics. AAPL is 'dividend-light' at the present time, its vast cash resources allocated mostly to developing new products and to massive stock buybacks.

AMZN: Amazon, the giant online retailer, is a hybrid company whose revenue engine is powered by its Cloud services offering, Amazon Web Services (AWS). The tie-in between online website purchases and Amazon Prime membership is now broadened to Whole Foods and Streaming. The vision of Founder/CEO Jeff Bezos and a leadership team that executes at a consistently high level make the company special. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove growth in online sales, AMZN was ramping up its logistical delivery fleet and is certain to leverage its logistics power going forward. Nearly all its revenue stream is plowed back into developing new products. AMZN supplies no dividend to shareholders.

MSFT: Microsoft is a blue-chip, AAA-rated company on Standard & Poor's scale. Its history bears some resemblance to AAPL in its rise-and-fall-and-rise-again trajectory. A software company in origin, MSFT has added a tremendously successful Cloud component (Azure) that poses the only serious current threat to AWS Cloud domination. It leverages its deep business connections with enterprises to accelerate growth and owns the LinkedIn networking site. CEO Satya Nadella is a calm and focused leader who operates both quietly and effectively. MSFT offers shareholders a modest dividend but featuring consistent increases for over a decade.

V: Visa is the sole Fintech company I own. Visa enables transactions to and through acquirers, merchants and their customers. Its business model is predicated on greasing these financial networks and driving a massive revenue stream from the number and size of credit card transactions around the world that happen both remotely and in person. In consonance with today's exploding online reality, V stands to keep its growth going, likely exceeding analyst expectations in my view. Its dividend is somewhat anaemic despite steady increases.

KL: Kirkland Lake Gold is an extremely successful Canadian gold mining company with mines in both Canada and Australia. Kirkland Lake is an industry leader in free cash flow generation, financial performance, and balance sheet strength. Its stock performance since inception has been superb. KL assets roster features a new acquisition in Canada. Detour Lake is a large-scale, long-life Canadian mine, with current production of ~600 koz per year and substantial growth potential.

ARWR: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a start-up pharma with a dynamic executive leadership, an array of talented scientists and a host of therapies in different trial stages. It employs the progressive RNAi platform to develop drug therapies in the areas of liver disease, cystic fibrosis, kidney disease and cardiovascular problems. The company is profitable, has a solid cash stockpile, and boasts promising partnerships with giant pharma companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Is ARWR really a speculative stock in growth clothing? I firmly believe that its record, innovative capacity and diversity of products in development have brought it out of that speculative phase and into the light of Growth.

Dividend Growth Income (DGI) Stocks

What is a Dividend Growth Income (DGI) stock? According to this definition, DGI stock is an active investing strategy that involves buying and holding a portfolio of shares so as to receive reliable and growing dividends for many years.

Moreover, there is a direct connection between DGI and the investing philosophy called Buy and Hold. For this philosophy implies a dual reward of capital gains and dividend reinvestment or cash payments. With DGI, price increases are secondary but a Buy and Hold attitude is required to benefit from a flow of increasing dividends over time.

There is also no rule that says a DGI stock can't outperform a Growth stock. This should be accepted as a positive surprise if it happens.

My DGI stocks:

ABBV: AbbVie is a very solid pharmaceutical company that has recently closed an enormous acquisition with Allergan. AbbVie is known for Humira, used to treat arthritis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Between its pre-merger pipeline and those from Allergan, it has many drugs in the trial pipeline. The merger also mitigates the risks found in heavy reliance on Humira, which faces licensing expiration deadlines. ABBV has an extremely strong dividend and dividend growth. It is a core holding in my portfolio, a double-barrelled DGI story.

ALB: Albemarle is known as a lithium company, and is in fact the world's dominant lithium producer. The company, based in North Carolina, also has Catalysts and Bromine business units involved in chemical manufacturing processes, making a diversified internal structure. Still, ALB's calling card is lithium production, and it should be a direct beneficiary of the expected steep demand ramp for lithium battery and derivative products as Electric Vehicle (EV) use and solar applications gain rapid momentum. ALB has a modest yield at present but has increased its dividend consistently for more than 20 years. I have written about ABL here in a separate piece.

COST: Costco is a retailer whose business model revolves around warehouses in which very loyal subscription-paying members buy large quantities of bulk-packaged goods. Its executive team is very focused, cultivates employee loyalty through high pay and respect, and remains fully aware of inventory, sales, trends and issues across its warehouses. Cursed by 'extended' metrics, COST may deter some investors. Besides excellent capital returns, shareholders receive a modest dividend boosted by an occasional sizable 'special' dividend.

LOW: Lowe's is the primary competitor to Home Depot (NYSE:HD), a solid #2 with a new strategic plan in place and a new CEO dedicated to enhancing productivity and to developing revenue-building components such as on-line purchasing. LOW is a true DGI, with very notable growth prospects that began to be actualised during the 'stay-at-home' COVID-19 lockdowns. Its dividend history reveals an 'unyielding' steep stair-step with no sign of slowing down.

ROST: Ross is an unsung hero, delivering superb returns over time. A stalwart of the off-price, off-season and assorted brands at low prices, ROST keeps a loyal customer base. ROST's leadership has shown an ability to gauge its audience while managing inventories well. When the crash began, ROST closed its stores, assumed new lines of credit and suspended its dividend. These measures helped shore up the stock price. ROST's dividend performance over time promises long-term reward to committed shareholders.

XOM: The giant super-major Exxon Mobil has had a number of problems over the past years, but seems to be sorting them out as the demand for energy has risen as the COVID-19 crisis eases. I purchased XOM both because of an expectation of long-term stock price rise from existing levels and because of the currently excellent dividend yield.

Medium-to-High Yield Dividend Stocks

These are stocks that I define as yielding at least 5% and as much as 10-13%. A typical growth or DGI stock cannot offer such dividends except in periods such as this most recent crash or unless a company has experienced a major setback. I rule out companies bearing dividend yields close to or exceeding 15% as too risk and prefer to tilt towards the medium yield companies.

My portfolio includes four such stocks, three BDCs (each is technically a closed-end fund) and a single energy company, Energy Transfer.

These are my BDCs:

MAIN: Main Street Capital Corp. is an investment firm that offers customized debt and equity financing to lower-middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. MAIN makes most of its money from fees, commissions and interest. Internally managed, MAIN is known for its frugal operations and high Net Asset Value (NAV). I sold MAIN high before the crash and bought back in at a yield of over 10%, though its current yield of 7.30% is closer to typical. MAIN has ended its twice-yearly special dividend during the COVID-19 crisis.

NEWT: Newtek Business Systems is a unique BDC that carries an RIC (Regulated Investment Company) designation. To qualify annually as a RIC, NEWT has to meet certain "source-of-income" and "asset diversification" requirements. NEWT has a very diversified business model with segments covering small unsecured term loans, electronic and mobile payment processing, payroll/benefit solutions, web design, health insurance, cloud-computing, and complete IT solutions. It has profited from the current crisis by handling Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. I purchased NEWT when it was yielding approximately 14% on dividend payments; currently, that percent is 12.46%. I am aware that this yield is high, but believe that NEWT is a very solid play.

TSLX: TSLX is a rather conservative BDC that has a strong record of recovering loans, including from distressed recipients (Sears is one example). The company funds middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. TSLX generates revenues from investment interest income, dividend income in direct equity investments, loan origination fees, capital gains on the sales of loans, debt and equity securities. I opened a position when its yield was about 10%.

ET: The final stock in my portfolio is the MLP (Master Limited Partnership) Energy Transfer. Enough articles have been written about ET on SA to fill a small library. Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the US mid-continent region. Its pipeline network transports about 22 trillion British thermal unit per day of natural gas and 4.3 million barrels per day of crude oil.

ET also has gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the US, and fuel distribution. Energy Transfer owns the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility, which it plans to convert into one of the largest LNG export facilities (this was to be done in conjunction with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) but Shell has exited the deal, so the project is on hold for now).

ET is the result of the combination of publicly traded limited and general partnerships ETP and ETE in October 2018. It has been hit hard by the sudden demand fall-off, but it has maintained its distribution (dividend equivalent) while its unit (share equivalent) price has recovered somewhat from lows of late March and April.

Why I Do Not Own Bonds

I am not a bond owner at present. I owned two bonds as recently as a year ago, but decided that this money, approximately 8% of the portfolio value at the time, was better divided between stocks and cash. My general feeling is that bonds lock the bondholder in. The interest payments are nice, but the lack of capital appreciation is limiting.

In this era of extremely low yields, I do not find bonds enticing. Only the high-yield bonds might be attractive, and those still offer less yield than a BDC.

COVID-19 Crash Adjustments

I have made some adjustments in the portfolio since the 'COVID-19 crash' that began in the second half of February 2020. I sold several high-yielding stocks, two of them mREITs - Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). The latter slashed its dividend severely after the crash. I also sold a smaller stake in another MLP, MPLX, and sold my entire AT&T (NYSE:T) holding. I also reduced AAPL by 40% and my ARWR (Arrowhead) position by 10%.

I added to ABBV four times, quintupling my position in this leading pharma stock. I added to AMZN slightly. I boosted my V 10%, and added nearly 40% to my ET position at a very nice price (5.75 per unit), and then sold most of what I added without touching the core position. Finally, I added a small amount of COST - again, a 10% tickle.

I also opened new positions in these stocks:

LOW in mid-March, and expanded it by 15% last week;

ROST in three tranches in March and April;

MAIN, a familiar name out of which I had sold at highs, buying back in (two lots) at an average cost basis of $20.50 per share;

TSLX, two lots in the first part of May;

NEWT, two tranches in May and June;

XOM, one modest purchase in mid-April and a smaller one this month; and

KL, one small buy on June 1.

Summary

My investment profile and strategy feature:

An approximate investment horizon of 15 years;

A belief that a diversified portfolio suits me best, where the diversification is expressed by mixing growth, DGI and mid-to-high yield dividend-focused stocks;

An intensified focus on holding for the long term, despite trading around specific positions and a fair number of moves in response to the COVID-19 crash of March 2020; and

An optimism about my ability to succeed in reaching my goals.

I did not adequately define a complete strategy to fit my needs when I began investing in individual stocks less than four years ago. I have had reasonable returns.

Nothing replaces sitting down with yourself and a trusted advisor or two and doing the following:

Assessing your life situation and investing time period; Examining a portfolio in light of those factors; Defining the best portfolio composition to meet your goals; and Staying faithful to the plan while remaining flexible and open to adjustments.

Good luck and successful investing!

