Stock Market Deciding Point (Video)

All that fire power and they are showing you they need momentum to continue. If it doesn't they - and we - are all in a heap of trouble.

Source

We think the market is at a turning point and the next move (up or down from here) is going to have pile on. While everybody's sold on only-up, the market stopped going up, if you noticed. In the meantime the Fed has been putting some extra body-English in the form of all-out buying trying to keep the market's momentum higher. If they can't they know they have a big risk on their hands.

Here's some of the things we're watching and we discuss in the video.

Fed's Turning It Up But Market Not Budging

Total Change Per Week Per Day 2020-02-19 $3,814,400,009,106 $3,360,288,090 $672,057,618 2020-02-26 $3,822,864,485,806 $8,464,476,700 $1,692,895,340 2020-03-05 $3,851,367,485,500 $28,502,999,694 $5,700,599,939 2020-03-11 $3,871,370,485,700 $20,003,000,200 $4,000,600,040 2020-03-18 $3,983,214,508,900 $111,844,023,200 $22,368,804,640 2020-03-25 $4,336,011,382,965 $352,796,874,065 $70,559,374,813 2020-04-01 $4,768,238,706,062 $432,227,323,097 $86,445,464,619 2020-04-8 $5,060,118,230,012 $291,879,523,950 $58,375,904,790 2020-04-15 $5,319,687,288,500 $259,569,058,488 $51,913,811,698 2020-04-22 $5,492,341,792,900 $172,654,504,400 $34,530,900,880 2020-04-30 $5,534,933,870,549 $42,592,077,649 $8,518,415,530 2020-05-07 $5,583,378,870,000 $48,445,001,000 $9,689,000,200 2020-05-14 $5,806,783,512,000 $215,230,619,600 $43,046,123,920 2020-05-21 $5,917,721,273,900 $110,937,761,900 $22,187,552,380 2020-05-27 $5,910,125,715,200 -$7,595,558,700 -$1,519,111,740 2020-06-3 $5,935,559,953,300 $25,434,238,100 $5,086,847,620 2020-06-11 $5,951,910,888,800 $16,350,935,600 $3,270,187,120 2020-06-18 $6,054,072,921,700 $102,162,032,900 $20,432,406,580

Source

Out today, the Fed said they bought $100 billion of assets in the last week to support markets. That was a jump from what they did over the last few weeks.

These are huge numbers but the market stopped going up.

Last Thursday's market break probably spooked the Fed. With all this cash printing and investing they need momentum. We think they are spooked about a loss of momentum. Or worse they are worried the market could turn down.

The market is up huge but this slowdown in momentum despite the mounds of upward pressure the Fed's working on could be an early signal of a change.

Also watching coronavirus case counts is a real concern that could work against the markets despite the Fed's huge push.

Source

Global case count numbers are rising. Deaths spiked two days ago.

Hopefully this trend changes for many obvious reasons. But the risk is, if it continues, states and countries will have to consider locking down again which would be another huge economic hit.

We'll review in this video some of the things we're watching to help decide our next move in markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Opinions given are at this moment and can change rapidly after this is published. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.