In this environment, there is a strong case to have a meaningful allocation to gold in your portfolio to hedge currency risk.

Cowritten by Nick Burwell

Gold should have a meaningful allocation in your portfolio. The reason is simple, gold is a currency. Not only is gold a currency, it is the only currency not being debased today and not likely to be debased in the future. As a store of value, gold has a longer track record than any currency in existence today. We think that the best and most efficient way to leverage the price of gold is to own stock in gold mining companies. One of our more unique and exciting holdings is Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG), and we believe that it is the best vehicle to gain exposure to gold. This is so because of the size, grade and jurisdiction of the asset, plus the quality of the management developing it. Furthermore, after the correction in the whole gold mining space during the last month, we think that Novagold is presenting a great entry point at a price close to $8.

Before we go deeper into Novagold, we will further lay out our case for gold.

The U.S. dollar is the number one globally traded currency and has been dominate for decades. The U.S has deep financial markets allowing foreign nations and companies access to borrow in dollars. This makes the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank central banker to the global economy. The Fed took the action of tremendously expanding the U.S. monetary base in response to the 2008 banking crisis. Demand for U.S. dollars by the rest of the world has grown exponentially over the years as a result. In 2018, the Fed attempted to pull back the proverbial "punch bowl" by shrinking the monetary base. The attempt was a failure, and the Fed was perceived as having been the catalyst that crashed the stock and credit markets.

The Fed led by Chairman Powell quickly reversed course kicking off the next monetary easing cycle. While the U.S. economy remained at 4% unemployment and corporate profits were at record levels, the global economy was stumbling. With growth decelerating, the world economy was then shocked by COVID-19. The U.S. Federal Reserve increased the size of its balance sheet from $3.8 trillion to $7.1 trillion in less than a year. Central bankers around the world will have no choice, in their minds, but to continue to print money.

Gold exposure should provide your portfolio a multi-dimensional hedge. The purpose is to protect your dollar-based assets from debasement and deflationary/inflationary outcomes, as well as increasingly probable risk-off episodes. We recommend precious metals make up a meaningful portion of your portfolio allocation. The optimal allocation should depend on your remaining risk profile.

There are several other reasons unrelated to portfolio construction that make gold a smart investment choice. More and more, notable investors have been making the case for gold ownership public. People like Jeffrey Gundlach, Ray Dalio, Paul Singer, Felix Zulauf, just to name a few.

Key points are as follows:

Central banks are accumulating gold. They want diversification away from U.S. dollars. Gold is a currency, and it is the only one not being debased. The price of gold is gaining momentum after breaking out of a six-year saucer bottom pattern, 40% gain since mid-2018. The U.S. budget deficit ballooned after the tax cut and after COVID-19 is reaching eye-popping levels. The euro has a host of issues ranging from lack of fiscal authority to wide wealth gaps among nations. Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain continue to have insolvent banking sectors. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is not fairing much better. There has been underinvestment in new gold production since the last gold price peak in 2011. Jurisdictional risks are rising for companies that operate mines in various underdeveloped countries.

Source: Image created by author with data from StockCharts.com

Novagold owns 50% of Donlin Gold, a high-grade open-pit gold development project. Located in Alaska, the project has approximately 39 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated resource categories with another 6 million in the inferred category. The grade estimate of the project is high, 2.24 grams per ton of ore versus a world average of 1.05g/t.

A pre-production mine play comes with its own unique risks. Significant infrastructure will have to be built before any mining operations can commence. This may include a 300+ mile pipeline and barging fuel up-river for a proposed power plant. The company is far along the permitting process, but estimated infrastructure costs are still debatable.

A critical tool to evaluate Novagold as an investment is net present value NPV analysis. Anyone who has done NPV analysis knows that, depending on the discount rate used, the project will have varying NPVs. Novagold's own analysis, shown below, uses discount rates of 5% and 0% to illustrate this variability.

In Donlin Gold, NovaGold offers an unrivaled opportunity for investors seeking leverage to gold through a uniquely attractive asset that - in terms of size, grade, exploration potential, production profile, and jurisdictional safety - is an important gold project in the world today. How does one value that? We believe that we are returning to the environment that existed two decades ago, before the frontier investing that began with Yanacocha, when assets in the United States were valued using zero percent discount rates and were arbitraged against what were perceived as the then risky jurisdictions… Australia, South Africa, and Canada. For so many, reasons, we see that era is well and truly over, and the arc as returning to premium valuations for North American assets. Yes, it may take longer to permit a mine in USA. But when you have permitted and built the mine here… you own it!

Source: Novagold Investor Questions

Source: NGPPT Annual Meeting Of Shareholders 2020

Source: NGPPT Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2020

Rising jurisdictional risk is a key reason for owning Novagold. Governments are going to have a difficulty funding their budgets after this COVID-19 shutdown. This will likely add pressure on their currencies, especially in emerging market countries. The threat of gold confiscation may rise. Examples of gold confiscation are prevalent throughout history. Why not reduce the threat with an asset like Donlin Gold, which resides in the U.S., protected by property rights and the rule of law?

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) owns the other 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project. Barrick Gold is the second largest gold mining company in the world with a market cap of approximately $40 billion. Barrick may decide to buy Novagold, a market cap of $3 billion, which would give the company full control of the Donlin Gold project. In fact, Barrick previously made a bid for Novagold back in 2006.

Source: Image created by author using data from StockCharts.com

Conclusion

The price of Novagold stock is currently having a significant correction, down approximately 25% from its recent high. The popular gold mining ETF is down roughly 14% over a similar time frame. Some of the recent weakness in Novagold is due to a short seller report released on May 28th that highlighted the proposed gas pipeline cost as being underestimated. Novagold management was quick to address it, and we do not find merit in the short seller report.

Our thesis is in part due to our conviction that the gold price will break through its previous high of $1,900 per ounce and continue into the mid $2000s. Then, the optionality would kick in, resulting in a considerably higher Net Present Value for the Donlin Gold project. Novagold offers us a unique opportunity versus other gold mining companies. It should provide an asymmetrical or non-linear relationship to the gold price. When gold trades above $2000 per ounce, the leverage of the project to higher gold prices will trounce the slightly higher cost to extract the commodity. We advise taking advantage of the recent weakness in the stock price by adding exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.