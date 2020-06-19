If the market makes new yearly lows, KBWD may be a dip-buying opportunity but it is best avoided until then.

High dividend investments fell the most in March and have seen extreme gains since as investors believe the worst is over.

In early March I wrote "KBWD: Steepening Yield Curve Is Positive, But Dividend Does Not Adequately Compensate For Risk," which covered the high risks in Invesco's ultra-high dividend ETF Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial (KBWD). Over the following week, it lost about half of its value as financial markets went into COVID-19 panic and liquidity went out the window.

With extreme losses come extreme rallies. Since hitting a low in mid-March, the fund has rallied about 50% from below $10 to $15, still about 20% below its price when my last article was written.

To be fair, KBWD's holdings are cheap. It has a high dividend yield of 13% today, which is extremely attractive to many income-oriented investors. That said, many of its holdings are high-risk and may be forced to cut dividends in order to maintain cash flow in today's poor environment. A "V-shaped" economic recovery actually seemed more likely in March than it does today. Yes, some equities have returned to their past all-time-high and have even continued higher. However, the GDP is likely to fall around 15-20% this quarter and continuing jobless claims have yet to decline (signaling no material decline in unemployment).

The Water is Receding, Many are Swimming Naked

The fact is that investing in KBWD is essentially playing banker. Most of its holdings are highly levered assets in the financial sector, including mortgage REITs, BDCs, investment banks, and similar sectors. There is nothing innately wrong with these sectors and many companies in them have great long-term potential; however, a small decline in asset values (due to a recession) could easily cause equity book values to reach zero.

See its updated sector exposure below:

(Invesco KBWD Factsheet)

In general, mortgage REITs are levered 5-10X. These companies usually borrow near LIBOR (around 0-2%) and buying mortgage notes at 3-5%, thus creating a thin spread which is paid out in dividends. Generally, mortgages are safer than most other loans, so mREITs can afford to take on such extreme leverage. However, in times like today where many people and companies are struggling with non-paying tenants (and individual borrowers are unemployed), mortgage defaults have been on the rise. The Federal Reserve has supported mREITs by purchasing mortgage-backed-securities, but if this ends mREITs may be headed much lower.

"Asset Management & Custody Banks" is primarily business-development-companies which are in a similar boat to mREITs. These companies carry less leverage, but make much higher-interest loans usually in the 5-15% range to small-businesses who need liquidity. Many of these small-businesses cannot meet these steep obligations and have caused numerous major BDCs to sell equity in order to meet liquidity requirements.

These liquidity issues directly impact 70% of KBWD's holdings (combining the first two sector weights) and indirectly impact the rest. KBWD was not around in 2008, but if it was, it would have likely lost over 70-85% of its value as mREITs fell around 90% and BDCs around 80%. Neither has made a full recovery since due to the many firms which saw permanent equity losses.

The Long-Term Opportunity in KBWD is Strong

In the short run, I would avoid KBWD as it seems the market may be getting ahead of itself when it comes to assessing today's liquidity risks. Yes, the economy is no longer falling, but a 13%+ unemployment rate is far from a strong economy. Indeed, when it comes to corporate bankruptcies the worst is likely yet to come. When it does, I believe many of KBWD's holdings will be worth nothing.

That said, the long-term opportunity for KBWD is strong. The flat yield curve has pushed down net interest margins in many of its holdings over the past few years. As you can see below, the curve is now in a clear steepening phase:

Data by YCharts

Over the coming two years, this will likely result in far more attractive lending opportunities to BDCs and mREITs. Of course, it will also cause equity book values to decline until then (since rising yields = falling asset prices), but this is an overall positive signal.

Additionally, KBWD is a cheap fund that offsets its extremely high risks. It currently has a weighted average forward "P/E" of only 6X which confirms that its dividends are covered by earnings. Even more, its holdings have a weighted average return on equity of 8.4%, which is greater than that of many other equities.

Unfortunately, KBWD's holdings charge management fees, which gives it a high total expense ratio of 1.6% with 1.2% coming from holdings' management fees. Personally, I'd invest in the underlying holdings as opposed to the ETF to avoid its expense ratio and firms with high management fees, but this fee structure is not abnormal for a fund of its nature.

The Bottom Line

Overall, KBWD is a high-risk, high-reward opportunity. When liquidity issues are over, it will likely generate significant alpha with high dividends as asset markets recover. Ideally, some companies in KBWD will have enough liquidity today to buy high-yielding assets at low prices that will appreciate once the smoke has settled. Thus, if the market sees another crash (wherein the S&P 500 falls below its March low) I would likely be willing to buy KBWD and its constituents.

In my opinion, it is very unclear that the smoke has yet to settle. It is clear that the market, as a whole, believes it has (as seen by recent equity gains) but that only gives it high downside risk in case the market got it wrong. Given the ongoing higher-than-expected jobless claims and growing number of high-profile bankruptcies I think it may. As such, I believe KBWD is a "avoid now, buy later" or a "buy" if it falls below $9-10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.