Takeda Reports Positive Data for Late Stage Multiple Myeloma Trial

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) announced data from its Phase 3 clinical trial of single-agent oral NINLARO as well as from the US MM-6 study. NINLARO, in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, is currently approved for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in more than 65 countries.

The phase 3 TOURMALINE-MM4 aims as assessing NINLARO as a standalone first line maintenance therapy in MM patients who have not been given stem cell transplant. The study met its primary endpoint of showing statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival in comparison to placebo. The drug candidate reduced the risk of cancer progression or death by 34 percent. The median progression-free survival for treatment arm stood at 17.4 months, while the corresponding metric for control arm was 9.4 months.

The drug candidate showed the safety profile which was consistent with previously reported data. The study did not identify any new safety signals. Christopher Arendt, Head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda said, "The positive data from the Phase 3 trial evaluating NINLARO as a maintenance therapy in patients not eligible for stem cell transplantation showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival." The company also stated that it is the third positive Phase 3 data from the TOURMALINE clinical trial program.

NINLARO showed promising safety profile which was in line with the data previously reported information from single-agent use. The study did not identify any new safety signals. 37 percent of the patients in cohort treated with the drug candidate reported grade 3 or higher treatment emergent adverse events while 23 percent of the patients in control arm reported the same. The most commonly occurring adverse events were nausea, which impacted 27 percent in the experiment arm and 8 percent in control and vomiting, which affected 24 percent and 4 percent in experiment and control cohort, respectively.

TOURMALINE-MM4 is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 3 study. The trial involves 706 patients and aimed to study the impact of the drug candidate on progression-free survival.

US MM-6 is a real world community-based trial. The data from the trial showed deepening of the responses. It also exhibited favorable safety profile in transition from Parenteral Bortezomib to Oral NINLARO-Based Treatment. The in-class transition helped prolonging proteasome inhibitor administration, enhancing the overall response rate to 70 percent, from 62 percent. It also increased the complete response rate to 26 percent, up from 4 percent.

Takeda emphasized that these results add to the body of evidence suggesting that the drug candidate has strong potential for treating multiple myeloma.

Takeda is mainly invested in developing therapies and treatments in oncology, rare diseases, neurosciences and gastroenterology segments. It also develops plasma-derived therapies. The company has a robust pipeline with multiple drug candidates in Phase 3 trial stage.

Takeda stock has shown resilience in the wake of the pandemic outbreak. While it suffered a steep decline in its stock price, it has now recovered close to its pre-outbreak levels. The stock is currently trading 5 percent down on year to date basis and provides a relatively better option for long-term investment. Takeda is also currently working on developing COVID-19 vaccine, among others.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Clinical Data for WHIM Syndrome

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) reported encouraging biomarker, efficacy, and safety data from its Phase 2 trial of mavorixafor. The data showed significant decline in year infection rates and in wart burden in patients who were administered the drug candidate for minimum of six months.

The original Phase 2 clinical trial was an open-label, dose-escalation study. It was succeeded by an open-label extension study which aimed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, dose-response, and clinical impact of drug candidate in treating adult patients suffering from genetically confirmed WHIM syndrome. The Phase 2 trial results impacted the ongoing global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial by selecting the 400 mg once a day daily dose. The data also showed a sustained and dose-dependent increase in absolute neutrophil count, absolute lymphocyte count and white blood cells.

4WHIM trial also met its two secondary clinical endpoints, including the reduction in yearly infection rate to 2.27 events. In the 12 months prior to the trial, the year infection rate stood at 4.63 events. The patients suffering from cutaneous warts on hands and/or feet at baseline showed an average 75% decline in the number of warts.

Mavorixafor was found to be well-tolerated for the expanded duration of up to more than two years. Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals said,

"These results suggest that mavorixafor is a promising, disease-modifying therapy that, by down-regulating CXCR4/CXCL12 signaling, could lead to improved and durable clinical efficacy in patients with WHIM syndrome. We view these data as a significant de-risking event for our ongoing and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, from which we expect top-line data in 2022."

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in discovering and developing novel therapies for treating diseases caused by dysfunctional CXCR4 pathway.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Positive CPI-0610 Data

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) provided an update for its Phase 2 clinical trial MANIFEST. The trial seeks to evaluate the prospects of BET protein inhibitor CPI-0610 in treating patients suffering from a rare type of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis. The data cutoff date was April 17, 2020, and it involved 51 first line and 73 second-line patients.

For its cohort of CPI-0610 + ruxolitinib in JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients. 37 evaluable patients out of 51 showed 35 percent decrease in spleen volume at 12 weeks. They also displayed a median spleen volume decline of 51 percent. 19 patients out of 30 evaluable patients achieved SVR35 at 24 weeks, thus meeting the primary endpoint of Arm 3. The study did not find any evidence suggesting the correlation between SVR35 response and baseline risk status, platelet count, or spleen volume.

Its Arm 1 (2L) involving CPI-0610 monotherapy in JAK-inhibitor-experienced or -ineligible patients showed 3 out of 14 evaluable transfusion-dependent converting to transfusion independence, thus meeting the primary endpoint of Cohort 1A. Jigar Raythatha, Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals said,

"We are excited about the emerging profile of CPI-0610. Our goal is to drive CPI-0610 to registration and to transform the standard of care in myelofibrosis and potentially other hematologic diseases."

CPI-0610 in MANIFEST was found to be generally well-tolerated, both as monotherapy and when used in conjunction with ruxolitinib. A similar safety profile was exhibited in both JAK-inhibitor-naïve and JAK-inhibitor-experienced and -ineligible patients.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It mainly focuses on developing therapies for cancers using gene expression modulation.

