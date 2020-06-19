Big Dividends On Sale From Preferred Shares

The last few weeks have been strange beyond words. We've witnessed price movements that can only be described as absurd. Some of these movements may be driven by the relatively small size of the companies, making it easier for retail investors to have a larger impact on the price. Our outlook here is focused on maintaining a generally defensive posture, but still having some exposure for a few potential positive near-term developments.

Today, we will be covering a couple of preferred shares.

Understanding risk in preferred shares

We use a harsher "risk" scale on preferred shares than the common shares we cover. Our reasoning is that investors in the preferred shares often want to know it will be a reasonable long-term investment with lower volatility than the rest of the portfolio.

A risk rating 3 preferred share will usually be less volatile than a risk rating 3 common share.

We evaluate the risk level for a preferred share using the risk excluding call risk. We want to exclude the call risk from this calculation because call risk depends on price.

When we exclude call risk, we can focus on two other sources of risk:

The first source of risk is the chance that the company's financial position becomes worse. If the company has a relatively defensive strategy, this won't be a major concern for them. Companies who are believed to be taking on more risk will also usually have more volatility in their preferred share prices. The second source of risk comes from market perception. If the market perceives that a company takes on more risk, their preferred share price will exhibit the same volatility as if they were actually taking that risk. This is very important because it means even a company on solid footing could still see their preferred share price plunge. When investors want lower risk in their portfolio, they usually want two things: stable cash flows and a stable account balance.

Risk rating 1 preferred share

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) have some of the best preferred shares in the mortgage REIT sector. One of our top choices for this week was AGNCM.

We picked AGNCM rather than some of the other risk rating 1 preferred shares based on some recent price movements where we are seeing more weakness in those series of preferred shares. The difference isn't dramatic. We still like AGNCO a little better as a long-term choice, but for investors who want to get into AGNCM, this looks like the time.

Source: The REIT Forum

Picking AGNCM while saying we still like AGNCO as a long-term choice probably sounds strange. So, we're going to demonstrate the reasoning using our $100k chart to show how much needed to be invested on any prior day to reach $100k today:

Source: The REIT Forum

AGNCM's green line has a bump higher for about 5 weeks or so. It usually trades at a very similar price to the other AGNC preferred shares. Since it has a weaker floating spread, we believe the current spread in prices is warranted. However, the market regularly disagrees. Therefore, we are calling out that AGNCM is more likely to outperform the other preferred shares from AGNC.

Risk rating 3 preferred share

CIM-A (NYSE:CIM.PA) was a top choice this week after underperforming the other shares from Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM). The common shares put on a huge rally (allowing us to close our position for a large gain), and several preferred shares had a respectable rally. For CIM-A, the rally was much weaker. It is the only fixed-rate share among CIM's preferred shares, so it will often get a premium valuation. For a little contrast, CIM-A trades at about 5% more than the average price of CIM-B (CIM.PB), CIM-C (CIM.PC), and CIM-D (CIM.PD). A week ago, the difference was about 8%. Going back to late May and early June, the difference was more like 13% to 19%. The spread of 5% seems like a reasonable premium for CIM-A keeping the fixed rate.

Source: The REIT Forum

The difference in performance can be demonstrated with the $100k chart:

Source: The REIT Forum

When investors didn't really care about whether the share was fixed rate or floating rate, they traded at very similar prices. However, after the big scare in March, interest rates are much lower. That gave CIM-A a very large premium. However, over the last two weeks, the difference shrank dramatically.

Final thoughts

Three weeks ago, the connection between common shares and preferred shares made more sense. There was a very strong connection between price and risk. Common shares that were riskier generally had more pressure on their preferred share prices (and common prices). There was often at least a very rough level of correlation between common and preferred shares, which makes sense in this environment. The weak pricing of preferred shares (relative to call value) reflects wider credit spreads. Investors are concerned about the state of the economy, so they demand higher yields. To get a higher yield, investors would bid a lower price.

For a couple of days, shares rallied to the point where we were able to comfortably drop positions and book the gains. Since then, we've seen some weakness in pricing, which is bringing back opportunities. Some of our options are lower risk, like the AGNC preferred shares. A few of them are higher risk like the CIM preferred shares.

We are the only large REIT Research service on Seeking Alpha with: A CPA on the team.

A record going back to the start of 2016.

A real-money portfolio worth over a quarter-million with full disclosure on every trade.

Real-time notifications on every purchase and every sale, including exact share count, purchase price, dividends earned, and sale price.

Scott Kennedy's exclusive coverage on BDCs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC, NLY-I, NLY-F, AGNCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.