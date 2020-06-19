Introduction

In March, I wrote an article about Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and the potential of its lead drug candidate Elafibranor in NASH. In my analysis, I underlined the huge upward potential but also underpinned the binary characteristic of the investment case. My recommendation was to wait out positive top line phase 3 results and then buy into the rally. Unfortunately, it never got to that point. In May, Genfit published disappointing top line results and turned biopharma’s read-out of the year into biopharma’s flop of the year. The list of late-stage candidate failures in NASH just got bigger with one line. Again, this proves that NASH is a difficult nut to crack. In this article, I further discuss Genfit’s future and update the investment case.

Phase III interim read-out

First things first. Below, I have a brief look at the top line results of Genfit’s phase III interim read-out. The RESOLVE-IT Phase III trial was designed to study the effect of Elafibranor compared to placebo during 72 weeks in 2000 patients. Patients recruited for the trial had a NAS score of at least 4 and fibrosis stage 2 or 3. The primary endpoint of the study is NASH resolution without worsening in fibrosis. Due to the high unmet medical need in NASH, the FDA allowed for an accelerated filing through an interim analysis of the first thousand patients to obtain market authorization. The recently published interim results therefore comprise 1070/2000 patients. Thus, the trial is technically only halfway. Nevertheless, a thousand patients should have been more than sufficient to make up conclusions.

ITT (missing biopsy = non-responder) Elafibranor 120mg Placebo P-Value N % N % Primary Endpoint NASH Resolution without worsening of fibrosis 138/717 19.2 52/353 14.7 0.0659 Key secondary Endpoint Fibrosis improvement of at least one stage 176/717 24.5 79/353 22.4 0.445

Table 1: Interim results of RESOLVE-IT of first 1070 patients

The study outcome was a difference of 4.5% in response rate between elafibranor and placebo. Response rates were 19.2% in the elafibranor arm versus 14.7% in the placebo arm. The effect of Elafibranor was comparable to results of the Golden phase II study. On the other hand, the response rate in the placebo arm was double compared to the previous trial. Genfit points out that the placebo response is normally in the 5-10% range in competing trials (1, 2) and will investigate further to find out why it is particularly high. P-value is flirting with statistical significance but is above the maximum bar of 0.05. For the secondary endpoint of improvement in fibrosis, there was hardly any difference between placebo and Elafibranor. Yet, this was not entirely unexpected. In summary, these interim results are without doubt a disappointment and insufficient to file for market authorization.

Genfit’s future in NASH

The question remains if Genfit will discontinue RESOLVE-IT. In the press release, the following statement was made: “We will provide updated guidance on our global corporate strategy later in the year, once we have more clarity on the regulatory implications of the RESOLVE-IT interim readout”. This indicates that Genfit is at least looking into continuing the trial. The reason for this? According to a simple simulation in which the same response rates (19.2% and 14.7%) would be obtained for a patient population of double the size (approx. 2000 patients), RESOLVE-IT would hit its primary endpoint with a p-value of approx. ~0.01.

Figure 1: Simulated P-value for 2140 patients and a difference in response rates of 4.5%.

However, even a statistically significant outcome would not change the fact that a 5% difference in response rate is unimpressive and clinical relevance is highly debatable. Additionally, continuing and finalizing the trial would take another large chunk out of the company’s cash position. My expectation is therefore that Genfit will refocus its pipeline towards other more promising projects. I believe it is safe to state that Elafibranor’s future as a monotherapy in NASH is now off the table. Consequently, closely related projects will likely also end up on the scrap heap. Genfit recently started a phase II trial of Elafibranor in NAFLD and was preparing a launch of a phase II trial in pediatric NASH. Both early-stage projects are extensions of Elafibranor’s potential as a monotherapy in NASH that now received a deadly blow.

Genfit will still play an important role in NASH diagnostics, as it is currently developing a desperately needed in-vitro diagnostic test (NIS4) to replace the golden standard of an invasive liver biopsy. It plans to submit for approval in the US in the second half of 2020. Genfit (in collaboration with LabCorp (LH)) would be the first company to develop and market a non-invasive test that can diagnose patients with advanced fibrosis (F≥2). The success, however, is also partially dependant on the availability of treatments. If no treatments for NASH exist, then what is the purpose of diagnosing patients at risk? That being said, weight loss (>5%) and vitamin E are readily available treatments. Some imaging techniques such as MRI can also be used to diagnose, yet cannot distinguish between NAFLD (fatty liver) and NASH (fatty liver with inflammation), and thus, are not able to distinguish those patients at risk. Therefore, a non-invasive diagnostic test to identify patients with liver damage is already useful.

What about other combo therapies in NASH/NAFLD?

In 2018, Genfit also presented data on a potential synergetic effect using Elafibranor as backbone therapy combined with an ACC inhibitor or FXR agonist. The company was looking into collaborations with third parties for this. Although not entirely dead, it seems unlikely that Genfit will be taking the lead in such a collaboration anytime soon. In the other sense, a third party with an ACCi might take interest in such a collaboration to fortify its own combo and extend its pipeline. Genfit might be willing to lend out Elafibranor for a modest share of the pie if any party shows interest.

Is PPAR agonism a dead end in NASH?

After CymaBay’s (CBAY) Seladelpar failure and Elafibranor’s failure, the PPAR agonist class seems now completely buried. Or is it? A French competing enterprise called Inventiva (OTCPK:IVEVF) very recently released top line phase IIb results on its pan-PPAR agonist, Lanifibranor, in NASH. It convincingly met its endpoints of NASH resolution and improvement in fibrosis, in addition to a relatively clean safety sheet. To date, this is the only molecule that shows promise to tackle both NASH (the underlying disease) and fibrosis (the consequences). The big difference between CymaBay’s Seladelpar, Genfit’s Elafibranor and Inventiva’s Lanifibranor is the absence of PPAR-γ agonist activity. Elafibranor holds α/δ-activity, while Seladelpar solely holds α-activity. Elanifibranor, on the other hand, has α/δ and γ-activity. In retrospect, γ-activity seems the most determining in NASH. The first indications were given by a small trial with pioglitazone, a pure PPAR-γ agonist, showing impressive results. The PPAR-γ hypothesis is now further backed by the remarkable difference between Elafibranor’s and Lanifibranor’s results.

Additionally, Genfit was looking into combining Elafibranor with a GLP-1 receptor agonist or an SGLT2 inhibitor and initiated an exploratory phase 1 study in H2 2019. According to several scientific sources, GLP-1 agonism has a similar effect to PPAR-γ agonism. It is worth noting that such a combination thus still holds potential for Genfit. On the other hand, Genfit is a long way from the finish line and Inventiva just leapfrogged Genfit on this front.

Genfit was also planning to test a combination of Elafibranor and Nitazoxanide (an approved anti-parasitic drug) in NASH. The rationale behind this combination was an observed synergetic effect in in-vivo animal models. However, due to the recent developments, it seems very unlikely that Genfit will prioritize this project. Nitazoxanide is also being tested as a monotherapy in phase IIa trial in fibrosis. The next management update will hopefully clarify if the company will put additional resources in investigating nitazoxanide.

Genfit’s future lies in PBC

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is a rare chronic liver disease in which the bile ducts in your liver slowly deteriorate. As a result, bile that is produced in the liver cannot be carried to the small intestine and builds up in the liver. This causes damage to the liver (scarring) and progresses over time to liver cirrhosis and, ultimately, liver failure. With around 130,000 patients in the US alone (prevalence of 40 per 100,000), it is relatively common for a rare disease. There is a high unmet clinical need for new treatments, as the standard of care with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is only effective in approximately 50% of the patients. For people who do not respond to or cannot tolerate UDCA, there is one newly approved drug, Ocaliva (Intercept (ICPT)). However, Ocaliva has several unpleasant side effects, such as pruritus. There are currently several other second-line treatments under development, including Genfit’s Elafibranor. In addition, the competition in this disease is firing up with several late-stage drug candidates such as NGM Biopharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:NGM) NGM282 and Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) SHP625.

Elafibranor’s results in PBC showed great promise and were far more convincing than its results in NASH. The amount of responders was as high as 79% for the highest dose, which was remarkably higher than the 47% responders for the main competitor drug, Ocaliva. The trial hit the primary endpoint of a decrease in ALP levels. ALP levels decreased, with -48% for the 80 mg dose resp. -41% for the 120 mg dose versus a 3% increase in the placebo arm. Elevated ALP levels is the main biomarker for liver damage. Furthermore, there is already an off-label use of Fenofibrate and Bezafibrate (other PPAR agonists) in PBC. A phase III study with Bezafibrate (a PPAR α/δ/γ agonist) executed in France also proved successful and led to approval of Bezafibrate treatment for PBC in France. The most important competitive advantage of Elafibranor in PBC is the high tolerability of the drug and the low number of side effects.

Update investment case

Unfortunately, the investment case I outlined in my previous article is no longer valid. With Elafibranor being knocked out as a monotherapy in NASH, it loses its strategic value as a first mover. Even if Genfit decides to push on by continuing Resolve-IT or refocusing on combinational therapies and somehow manages to bring it to the market, we are talking about years of delay. By that time, other molecules with superior results might have entered the market. Elafibranor still holds potential in PBC, a rare chronic disease that progresses to cirrhosis, liver failure and, ultimately, death. The molecule has a high probability of obtaining market approval for this indication. The market size of PBC is smaller, yet more defined. Additionally, Genfit will have to face competition in this market. Another important asset is Genfit’s development of a NASH diagnostic test (NIS4). In the near future, the company will soon submit a filing for its first-in-class IVD test in NASH. In time, this will provide a recurring stream of license fees that will be used to further develop the company's pipeline. For those interested in a rare disease play, Genfit is certainly worth a further look. While the valuation has drastically dropped, the company will still hold over €100 million in net cash by the end of this year. Unfortunately, NASH investors will have to find their fortune elsewhere.

