Funny what can happen in three months. On March 9th, 2020, Aytu BioScience (AYTU) closed at $0.35 per share and was in danger of being delisted from NASDAQ. Three months later, the company is now trading at $1.47 per share, more than quadruple the aforementioned March price. Of course, most of this price appreciation came as a result of the COVID-19 test kit distribution deal, which at the time seemed speculative at best. Viewing this as just another irrational result of the exuberant market that we’re currently in, many investors have dismissed this as a desperate attempt to remain relevant; a Hail Mary of sorts. Me? I disagree. I believe this is CEO Josh Disbrow announcing to the world that the company is here, and it is here to stay.

The Disbrow Brothers

Josh Disbrow (Chief Executive Officer) and Jarrett Disbrow (EVP, Corporate Dev.) are seasoned pharmaceutical executives, both having over twenty years of experience in the industry. Perhaps the most important piece of their resume was their time spent at Arbor Pharmaceuticals, a company that Jarrett founded with Josh from scratch in 2006. When the Disbrows left in 2011, they had grown the company to a $127 million valuation in less than five years. By 2014, their entire stake was acquired with a total company valuation of over $1 billion.

Source: aytubio.com

A year later, the two founded Aytu BioScience, this time with Josh manning the helm. The strategy they have employed is similar to the one that they executed on during their time at Arbor: bringing to market differentiated variations of familiar drugs in large markets. As of today, about five years since the formation of the company, the valuation is around $180 million, ahead of Arbor’s valuation at the 5-year mark. Are the Disbrow brothers on the way to an encore?

A Tale of Dilution

When Aytu was trading at $0.35 a share, it was safe to say that the market had completely written off the company. After all, the sales of Aytu’s core products of Natesto, Zolpimist, and Tuzistra started declining. So when Aytu announced that it would acquire Innovus Pharma (OTCQB:INNV) and Pediatric Portfolio from Cerecor Inc. (CERC), investors didn’t bat an eye. The nail, as they saw it, was already in the coffin. Any promises of increased revenues were dismissed as desperate attempts for the company to stay afloat. Additionally, due to the absence of significant cash, any acquisitions would lead to heavy shareholder dilution.

Investors were right. From December 2019 to March 2020, in just three months, shares outstanding ballooned from 23M to 120M. Investors who held through this time saw their shares lose 81% of their value on the principle of supply and demand. Furthermore, the company announced last week a $40M ATM offering, which represents a further dilution of 24.5M shares, along with a $100M mixed shelf offering. As they say, when it rains, it pours.

Source: Aytu BioScience 2019 Investor Deck

But, it is important to not lose sight of the big picture. Despite Aytu’s shares outstanding increasing by 422%, its revenues are also projected to increase by roughly 500%. The best part of this is that Aytu only paid 1.7x TTM revenue (that’s after factoring in debt, royalties, and other liabilities) to acquire the products resulting in the 500% revenue increase. Plus, the three sequential offerings of $1.15, $1.25, and $1.60 respectively raised $67M in cash and boosted the company’s book value from $55M to $117M, a 113% increase. Raising this cash gives Aytu its cleanest capital structure in company history. With enough money to operate for roughly two more years, which is long enough for the company to go cash-flow positive according to Josh Disbrow on the latest earnings call, it is worth speculating on why the company chose to initiate the $40M offering last week. It can be hypothesized that management has no incentive not to dilute, as insiders own less than 2% of the shares. But, the Disbrows have proven that they can be trusted to grow a business, and I bet that this is to prepare for something big. Exactly what that is, I’m not entirely certain. Perhaps they are preparing for positive developments of Healight, or maybe they are eyeing another M&A event. To support this thesis, there have been rumors floating around that they might buy out the remainder of Cerecor. Regardless of what happens, I don’t believe the $40M capital raise was just to have more cash sitting idly.

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits

On March 10th, Aytu announced a distribution deal for COVID-19 rapid test kits, during which the company’s stock price immediately jumped 322%. The initial sentiment, at least on Seeking Alpha, was that these tests were average at best in terms of reliability, prone to competition from big players, and unlikely to gain any meaningful traction. Thus, the thinking was that the jump in stock price was unwarranted. Since then, not only did Aytu’s tests become 1 of 11 tests out of 197 to receive an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA, but further studies have come out showing very competitive accuracy rates:

Manufacturer/Test Name Rapid Results (~15 min)? Require specialty Equipment? Country Headquarters Sensitivity Specificity IgM IgG Sample Size IgM IgG Sample Size Abbott Architect No Yes US 100.0% 88 99.6% 1,070 Autobio Yes No China 95.7% 99.0% 302 99.7% 99.4% 312 Euroimmun No Yes Germany 90.0% 30 100.0% 80 Hangzhou Yes No China 100.0% 100.0% 30 100.0% 93.3% 80 Healgen/Zhejiang Orient Gene (Aytu) Yes No US 100.0% 96.7% 30 100.0% 97.5% 80

Source: Created by author Jack Zhang using data from FDA’s website and publicly available company information

(The table above shows just the five tests that currently have an approved EUA testing for the COVID-19 IgG and IgM antibodies. The other six aren’t shown because they test for the Pan-Ig antibody, and thus the sensitivity/specificity rates might not be apples-to-apples comparisons with the IgM/IgG rates. FYI, none of the Pan-Ig tests offer rapid results without specialty equipment. You can see the full results of all of the FDA-approved tests here)

Judging by the numbers, all of the accuracy rates are fairly similar to one another. I don’t believe the difference of just a few percentage points is going to sway a customer from choosing one test over the other. Instead, I believe the most important factor would be the use conditions. Currently, Aytu’s test is one of three FDA-approved COVID-19 test kits (along with Euroimmun’s and Hangzhou’s) that can not only deliver results in around fifteen minutes but also not require any type of specialty equipment to decipher the results. Having these functionalities and still maintaining a close to 100% accuracy rate is a pretty big differentiator. Additionally, out of the three tests, Aytu’s Healgen manufacturer, even though a subsidiary of Zhejiang Orient Gene (a Chinese company), is the only company that is headquartered in the US (the other two are headquartered in China). As tensions rise between the US and China, this could be another deciding factor between Aytu’s test and the others.

Source: aytubio.com/covid-19/

It is worth noting that as of yesterday, there were six tests IgM/IgG tests (instead of five) on this list, four of which (instead of three) deliver rapid results without specialty machinery. The missing test is being produced by Chembio (CEMI) which had the EUA for its rapid test revoked after recent studies came out showing that initial accuracy rates were misleading. As a result, Chembio’s stock price plummeted over 60% in yesterday’s trading. If a similar situation were to happen to Aytu’s Healgen/Zhejiang Orient Gene test, a similar decline in the double-digit percentage points is very likely, but certainly not as much as 60% given Aytu’s initiatives other than just testing.

Revenue and Valuation

Before the acquisitions, Aytu had about a $7.3M run rate, a pace that was, as previously mentioned, trending in the wrong direction. After the acquisitions, Aytu’s run rate expanded to $44M. You would think that when Express Scripts, one of the leading benefit managers in the US, chose to list one of Aytu’s core products, Natesto, as a preferred brand on its National Preferred Drug List, it would certainly help the aforementioned run rate. After all, Natesto was instantly exposed to 70 million lives as part of Express Scripts’ coverage. But, to maintain conservative estimates, let’s continue to assume the $44M run rate as suggested in the company’s most recent investor deck. This breaks down to $11M a quarter.

Source: Aytu Commercial Portfolio Acquisition Deck

Next, we have the addition of COVID-19 rapid test kits into the portfolio. None of these sales have been captured in publicly released financial documents, so we have to do some speculating here. As stated on the Q3 earnings call, Aytu received the first shipment of 100k Zhejiang Orient Gene (ZOG) tests at the beginning of April. Then, Aytu announced on April 15th that all of the tests have been sold/allocated. For this first batch, it seemed to have taken 2 weeks to sell through. Not too bad. Josh also mentioned on the conference call that the second batch of 500k ZOG tests had arrived sometime before May 14th, and on June 1st, in a statement made by the company of an approved EAU for its ZOG tests, Aytu also stated that 1.4M tests were available in its warehouse in San Diego. This is where we have to put some pieces together. First off, we know that in addition to the first and second batches of 100k and 500k ZOG tests, Aytu was also expecting a third batch of 1M ZOG tests at some point. Also, as we saw earlier, we know that Aytu has sold at least 100k ZOG tests. The first, most logical conclusion is that between May 14th and June 1st, Aytu had sold another 100k ZOG tests and also received the 1M ZOG batch, yielding the final test kit inventory of 1.4M. But, what complicates this notion is that Aytu also signed a distribution agreement with Biolidics on April 23rd in which Aytu agreed to buy 500k Biolidics (BIO) tests within 1 day of signing the deal. Seeing as the ZOG tests took between 3-4 weeks to arrive in US warehouses, we can assume that same turnaround time for BIO tests. If that were the case, then the 500k BIO tests should already be in the US; the question is whether they are counted in the 1.4M figure. For the speculation of this article, we will assume that they are not and that in total, 200k ZOG tests have been sold as of June 1st.

With the second batch taking between 2-3 weeks to sell out, and the first batch taking 2 weeks to sell out, let’s assume a pace of 2.5 weeks per 100k tests sold. You would think that with the EUA being granted to these tests after the first two batches were sold, this pace should pick up in the future. But, to maintain conservative estimates, let’s continue to assume the 2.5-week pace. That means by the end of this month, another 170k tests should be sold, leading to a total FY Q4 2020 test kit sales of around 370k.

Next, we need to speculate on the price of each test. This feat is a lot simpler, as there are multiple sources claiming customers have purchased tests for $25 each. So, if we use that average selling price and multiply it by the 370k estimate, that should yield a $9.25M contribution to this quarter's revenues. Adding this to the $11M of legacy product contribution would give us roughly $20M in Q4 revenue. This is 20% higher than the current Street estimate of $16.6M.

As for full-year projections, let’s continue to assume the $44M run rate for legacy products, and instead of a 2.5-week pace per 100k COVID-19 tests, let’s assume 3 weeks. After all, the company may run into inventory issues down the road. Additionally, despite the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in some states, we also need to factor in a potential decrease in demand over time. This 3-week pace gives us annual sales of 1.7M tests (rounded down), and at $25M per test, that is another $42.5M per year. In total, I am expecting the company to do $86.5M in FY 2021, which begins in July 2020, and that is slightly higher than the Street average of $82.6M. But, my estimate is factoring in no other product additions. If, for instance, Aytu acquires another company, or if Healight is approved for distribution, $100M can easily be obtained.

Currently, Aytu is trading at 2.05x FY 2021 revenues. If Aytu can trade at the industry average of 7.5x sales, that would give the company a market cap of $650M in twelve months. If we assume 200M shares outstanding by the end of FY 2021, 50M more than the shares outstanding today, that would give us a target price of $3.24, more than a 100% increase from current prices. Fortunately, with the company set to join the Russell 3000 index, this price target is a lot more attainable. If that were to manifest, Aytu BioScience may indeed be on its way into being the next Arbor Pharmaceuticals.

Follow me on SA for more coverage of under-covered, small-cap gems

Questions? Send me a message, or drop me a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYTU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.