Why Stocks Will Keep Rising

As Peter Lynch famously said: "Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves."

The so-called overvaluation also has to do with new circumstances in the software sector. High gross margins and sustained high growth justify higher prices.

Some investors are worried about the fast rise of the market, fearing it will fall to its March lows again.

Introduction

Some investors are still worried that the market will fall again to the March lows. With markets, you never know, of course. Who would have predicted such a huge drop in March, and who would have predicted such a huge run from the lows so fast?

But my opinion is that we will not revisit the lows of March. Moreover, I think that the markets will keep rising for quite a while. In this article, I explain why.

The March drop

Although the event that spooked the markets in March was, of course, the coronavirus and its big impact on the economy, the underlying reason for the huge drop in March was liquidity.

A lot of investors wanted their money all at the same time or got margin calls. But if people want their money at all costs, funds and institutions have to sell their holdings at whatever price they can get. That triggered a fast downward spiral on stocks, bonds, gold, and even bitcoin. That's why the Federal Reserve jumped in and injected a huge amount of money into the system.

Asset inflation

That extra money in the system will inflate the prices of assets. The Fed is very careful not to pump those huge amounts of money into the "real" economy. Hyperinflation would be the result, and in no time there would be a very damaging crisis without an end in sight. If you want an example, Venezuela shows the effects of hyperinflation. The inflation was 274% in 2016, 863% in 2017, 130,060% in 2018 and 9,586% in 2019. Since 2016, the overall inflation in Venezuela has amounted to a jaw-dropping 53,798,500%.

That's why the Fed only pumps money in the financial system and not in the real economy. But what we will probably see now is asset inflation. That means that stocks, bonds, houses and all other assets will become more and more expensive. After all, those assets belong to the financial system where the money is pumped into.

No bubble

Just to calm the worries of those who see this as extremely dangerous: I don't think this will lead to a bubble and a consequent huge crash, although in the stock market, it's always very difficult to predict. What I mean is that inflation and high prices don't necessarily lead to crashes.

Once the system has absorbed the money injections, it can perfectly go on as before and the economy can catch up with the valuations, as had happened before the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed and other central banks have used quantitative easing and ZIRP (zero-interest-rate policy) for more than a decade after the financial crisis of 2008-2009. The economy had difficult years, but the stimuli had been showing great effects on the real-world economy in the last few years.

This is a prime reason to keep investing in stocks. Money in the bank will remain a bad asset, as interest rates will stay low for a very long time. And stocks could go up a lot because of the money injection of the Fed.

Don't Fight The Fed

There are a lot of sayings in investing, and I don't agree with a lot of them. "Sell in May and go away" is nonsense. Even "Buy low, sell high" has several flaws. The first is to buy low, which implies that you should go bottom-fishing. That is such a difficult thing, with lots of (value) traps. I prefer to buy premium quality, even if the price shows a premium too. I also don't sell high because I hold for very long periods and I only tend to trim a bit or not at all.

But that doesn't mean that I disagree with all investment sayings. This is one I mostly agree with: "Don't fight the Fed". In other words, investors will probably do well when they invest along the lines of the Fed policy. So, if interest rates are low, as they have been for a while and will remain, you should invest in stocks. Historical data show that almost always this was a good strategy.

Last week, the Fed announced that it wouldn't raise interest rates for at least a few years. This is what Fed chairman Jay Powell said:

We’re not thinking about raising rates. We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.

The Fed also said it will continue to increase its mortgage-backed securities holdings by $40 billion per month and treasury bonds by $80 billion a month.

Are stocks too expensive?

I hear a lot of investors who are worried about valuations and I perfectly get that. Stocks have gone up a lot since the bottom in March, and I think everybody agrees that the Q2 earnings will be really bad for a lot of companies.

There are several major forces at work here: the Q2 earnings drop expectations, the reopenings, the economic data, the Fed's determination to support the markets with a virtually limitless stream of money, a lot of pessimism in the markets and money on the sidelines, the continued historically low interest rates so assets become a TINA (there is no alternative)... and you could probably name several more.

Always too expensive

You have to realize that most investors think that the markets and specific stocks in it are too expensive most of the time. I picked Shopify as the first Potential Multibagger at $77.86 on May 2, 2017, and a lot of people said at the time said that both Shopify (SHOP) and the market were much too expensive to invest in.

The market (SPY) is up a respectable 43.9% since that day, the Nasdaq (QQQ) even 77.63% and Shopify a mind-blowing 943.6%.

Last week, I saw this tweet by Morgan Housel, one of the most interesting writers about stocks:

Housel backed that up with more data:

That chart is from 2018. The market has gone up even more since then. And all the time it was 'overvalued'. Looking back doesn't make sense because there are simply too many changing parameters - like, for example, the low interest rates.

The most dangerous words in investing

John Templeton famously said: “The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘It’s different this time.”

But Michael Batnick says, “The 12 most dangerous words in investing are, ‘The four most dangerous words in investing are: it’s different this time.’”

Batnick means that things do change and circumstances play a very important role in investing. I think both are right. Some things are so ingrained in our human nature that they will never change: fear, greed, FOMO and many more. But the circumstances do change.

An example: if you look at some of the P/S ratios of tech companies (20 and more), this doesn't make sense from a historical point of view. But that is because the circumstances have fundamentally changed. The P/S number in itself doesn't say so much. You should look at the whole context. Software companies can work much cheaper now, and their gross margins are often very high.

Take Alteryx (AYX). It has a P/S ratio of 22.87, which some will find ridiculously high. The company has a gross margin of 90%, though. And in its last pre-COVID-19 quarter, Q4 2019, it grew by 75.5%. In Q1 2020, with a few weeks of COVID-19 impact, growth was "just" 43%.

Suppose Alteryx grows by 37%, 32%, and 28% in the next 3 years, which is really (too?) conservative if you know this company. That would bring its sales from $451 million now to $1.043 billion in 2022. With a market cap of $10.31 billion right now, that brings its P/S ratio to just 9.88 at the current price. And again, that's with 90% gross margins and very conservative growth expectations.

So, you can't compare this kind of growth and this kind of gross margins with conglomerates, banks, oil companies, steel producers, retailers, train companies, or any other traditional investment of the past.

Trying to decide whether the market is expensive or not is a very, very, very complex exercise that no man or computer can do accurately because it depends on so many circumstances and the input of so many data. Even if it would have all the "hard data", a computer would lack the psychological knowledge that is so important to determine the stock market action.

If so many specialists and computer models are not good at predicting the market, why even bother? I am completely on Peter Lynch's side here:

Conclusion

There is no doubt that markets look expensive from a historical point of view. But while some general principles will always stay the same, the market conditions are variable. ZIRP and huge monetary injections will lead to asset inflation, which means that stocks could go up a lot more than most seem to believe.

Over the short term, we don't know what the market will do, but over the long term, I think it's likely that stocks will keep rising. And for some so-called overvalued stocks, especially in software, the prices make much more sense than some think.

