Ring Energy (REI) announced that its borrowing base was reduced from $425 million to $375 million. This was slightly better than I expected and leaves Ring without a borrowing base deficiency after it paid down its balance to $375 million. Ring's financial situation appears okay for now, although it is left with a limited amount of liquidity.

Ring's stock remains a bet on significantly higher oil prices, and I would consider sub-$1 to be a more appropriate level for it to be worth a speculative look.

Borrowing Base Redetermination

I previously expected Ring to see a significant borrowing base reduction, and estimated that its borrowing base would end up at around $340 million (after the Delaware Basin sale) or $360 million (before the Delaware Basin sale). The 12% reduction in Ring's borrowing base (from $425 million to $375 million) isn't bad and was modestly better than the 15% reduction (without the Delaware Basin sale) I anticipated.

Ring also mentioned that it received a second payment of $1 million in relation to its Delaware Basin asset sale. It appears that this sale is likely going to be completed, although it is now expected to close by the end of July. The transaction was previously expected to close in June, but Ring mentioned that title searches have been delayed due to coronavirus-related county office closures.

Ring paid its credit facility down to $375 million with the benefit of hedge proceeds and surplus capital. It should gain some breathing room under its credit facility once the Delaware Basin sale is completed, even if closing that sale potentially results in a modest further borrowing base reduction.

Production Cost Myths

One myth that keeps coming up is that Ring is a very low-cost producer. This appears to be due to a misinterpretation of Ring's comments about costs.

Ring mentioned that "Our breakeven cost is under $25. ...including lifting cost, production taxes, G&A, cash expenses and interest, and this excludes capital cost of course."

The key to that statement involves the "excludes capital cost" portion. Ring's cash costs in Q1 2020 added up to around $19 to $20 per BOE after including interest costs, but excluding capital costs. This is for production that was 87% oil.

Parsley Energy's (NYSE:PE) costs are around $11 per BOE, also excluding capital costs but including interest costs. Parsley's production is around 64% oil.

So the cost (excluding capex) per barrel of oil is around $22 for Ring Energy and around $17 for Parsley Energy. There are quite a few companies with costs (as defined above) at around $20 per barrel of oil. Earthstone Energy's (NYSE:ESTE) costs appear to be around $20 to $21 per barrel of oil. Non-oil production provides a bit of additional value too.

I'd consider Ring to be neither a high-cost nor a low-cost producer overall. Its cost structure isn't bad for a company with production that is mostly oil. Like most companies, an environment with $30 or $35 WTI oil doesn't really work for it long-term though, as seen by its significant production curtailments. Ring's production is coming back online as prices improve, but it still only was at around 50% of its normal production output at last report.

Conclusion

Ring Energy's borrowing base redetermination went a bit better than I expected. Its borrowing base was reduced from $425 million to $375 million, and Ring was able to immediately pay down its outstanding borrowings to $375 million to avoid a borrowing base deficiency.

Ring's Delaware Basin asset sale appears to be going forward as well (albeit slightly delayed). This will give it some breathing room under its credit facility. Ring remains significantly leveraged though, and needs mid-$50s WTI oil to help bring its leverage down to a more reasonable level.

Ring's stock remains a bet on significantly higher oil prices in the future, so the risk/reward ratio looks better at sub-$1 given the constraints it faces with limited liquidity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.