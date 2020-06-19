Provision expense will likely remain high in the second quarter due to a deterioration of economic outlook beyond what Stock Yards Bancorp incorporated in its loan loss reserves in the first quarter.

Earnings of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) dipped by 20% in the first quarter on a linked-quarter basis to $0.58 per share. The decline was mainly attributable to a surge in provisions for credit losses. The provision expense will likely remain elevated in the second quarter due to a worsening of the economic outlook and SYBT’s exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. A decline in the moderately rate-sensitive net interest margin will also pressurize earnings in the year ahead. As a result, I’m expecting SYBT’s earnings to decline by 21% year over year to $2.29 per share in 2020. There is a chance of an earnings miss because the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on provisions for credit losses is uncertain and difficult to predict. SYBT is currently trading quite close to its year-end target price, leaving barely any room for price upside. Consequently, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on SYBT.

Worsening of Employment Outlook to Keep Provision Expense Elevated

SYBT’s provision expense increased to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $0.6 million in the corresponding period last year. The unemployment rate was a major input for the model that the management used to determine the provisions for credit losses, as mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing. Company management forecast a significant increase in the national unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020, utilizing the highest unemployment rate in the company’s hundred years-plus history. Furthermore, management incorporated in its model a reversion to the long-term unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the filing. Management also made use of qualitative factors to determine the loan loss provisioning. In my opinion, the assumption that the unemployment rate will normalize in the third quarter was reasonable at the time management ran the model, but it is too optimistic under the current economic scenario. Hence, I believe that SYBT will need to adjust its loan loss reserves upwards in the second quarter to incorporate the deterioration of the economic outlook since the last reserve build.

Further, SYBT’s exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries will likely drive the provision expense in the year ahead. As mentioned in the first quarter’s earnings release, pandemic-sensitive industries made up 8.5% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. The following table from the earnings release shows the high-impact industries.

As mentioned in the earnings release, payment deferral requests totaled $312 million, representing 11% of total loans. The deferrals show the extent of debt servicing problems that customers are facing. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the provision expense to increase to $18 million in 2020 from $1 million in 2019.

Strong Loan Growth Under Government Stimulus Program to Counter Interest Rate Decline

The 150 basis points decline in the Federal Funds rate in March will likely squeeze the net interest margin (NIM) in the second quarter. A simulation run by the management shows that SYBT’s NIM is moderately sensitive to interest rate changes. According to the results of the simulation, a 100 basis points reduction in interest rates can decrease net interest income by 3.96% over twelve months, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. The following table from the filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the rate sensitivity suggested by the simulation and assuming no further interest rate changes in the year ahead, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 26 basis points in the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 41 basis points, as shown in the table below.

I’m expecting strong loan growth in the second quarter to offset the NIM decline. As mentioned in the earnings release, SYBT got $583 million worth of loans authorized by the Small Business Administration under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The amount approved under the government’s stimulus program is quite large relative to SYBT’s asset size; hence, PPP will lead to a significant jump in loan balances in the second quarter. Further, I’m expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the third quarter. Apart from PPP, there is little opportunity for loan growth due to the slowdown in business activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to increase by 20% in the second quarter and then decline by 15% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting SYBT to end the year with loan balances of $3 billion, up 5.8% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings Decline of 21%

The elevated provision expense in the second quarter and NIM compression will likely pressurize earnings in the remainder of the year. On the other hand, strong loan growth under PPP will support the bottom line. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings to decrease by 21% year over year to $2.29 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The probability of an earnings surprise is unusually high this year because the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future provision expense is uncertain. If the magnitude and the duration of the pandemic exceed my expectations, then the actual provision expense can surpass its estimate. Furthermore, the fees booked for PPP can miss the estimates because it depends on the loan duration, which is unknown.

Current Market Price Quite Close to Year-End Target Price

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (P/TB) to value SYBT. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.0 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.3 gives a target price of $36.5 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of just 0.4% from SYBT's June 18 closing price, as shown in the shaded column below. The full table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

SYBT also offers a modest dividend yield of 2.97%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.27 per share in the remainder of 2020. There is very little chance of a dividend cut because earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 47%, which is sustainable.

The price upside and dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 3.4%, which is not attractive. Based on the small difference between the current market price and my year-end target price, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on SYBT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.