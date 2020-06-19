Bank Mandiri's net interest margin is under pressure with another benchmark interest rate cut; consensus expects its net interest margin to decline by -100 basis points to 4.6% in FY2020.

Bank Mandiri revised its FY2020 loan growth guidance downwards from +8%-10% to a "slight contraction," but it is targeting a sustainable loan CAGR of +10% by 2024.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bullish rating for Indonesia-listed PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:PPERY) (OTCPK:PPERF) [BMRI:IJ].

Bank Mandiri revised its FY2020 loan growth guidance downwards from +8%-10% to a "slight contraction," but it is targeting a sustainable loan CAGR of +10% by 2024 as part of its new five-year corporate plan. Bank Mandiri's net interest margin is under pressure with the third benchmark interest rate cut in 2020, market consensus expects its net interest margin to decline by -100 basis points to 4.6% in FY2020. Loans restructured due to the coronavirus pandemic and a lowering of the bank's loan-to-deposit ratio or LDR are also contributors to Bank Mandiri's lower net interest margin guidance for FY2020. Bank Mandiri expects net interest margin to be at its trough in 3Q/4Q2020 before showing signs of improvement by 2H2021.

This is an update of my prior article on Bank Mandiri published on January 30, 2020. Bank Mandiri's share price has fallen by -38% from IDR7,800 as of January 29, 2020, to IDR4,820 as of June 18, 2020, since my last update. Bank Mandiri trades at 1.30 times P/B, which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.88 times and 2.34 times, respectively. The stock also offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.3% and 4.9%, respectively.

While there is short-term pain for Bank Mandiri and its shareholders due to Covid-19 headwinds, there is a potential for long-term gain associated with a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations. Bank Mandiri's current low P/B of 1.30 times is justified given expectations of only a mid-to-high single-digit percentage ROE for FY2020. Nevertheless, if Bank Mandiri does eventually achieve its medium term ROE target of 16-18% by 2024, Bank Mandiri should be valued by the market at 1.5-2.0 times P/B.

Readers have the option of trading in Bank Mandiri shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers PPERY and PPERF, or on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker BMRI:IJ. For shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Indonesia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling them in terms of trade execution, given that the Indonesia Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million, and market capitalization is above $15.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Bank Mandiri shares listed in Indonesia include The Vanguard Group, APG Asset Management, Norges Bank Investment Management, Lazard Asset Management and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Fidelity, or Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Negative Loan Growth Expected For Full Year FY2020

Bank Mandiri delivered strong loan growth in 1Q2020, with daily average loans up +10.7% YoY. This was mainly driven by +9.1% and +19.9% YoY increase in corporate loans and microloans, respectively, in the most recent quarter. The good performance of Bank Mandiri's microloans segment is noteworthy, as microloans are seen as less risky compared to SME and commercial loans. Microloans comprise mainly of salary-based loans and KUR (Kredit Usaha Rakyat or micro-credit loan program supported by the government) loans, which are secured by wages as collateral and government guarantees, respectively.

Looking ahead, Bank Mandiri is guiding for a "slight contraction" in loan growth for FY2020, as compared to its initial guidance of +8%-10% growth. Notably, Bank Mandiri mentioned at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on June 8, 2020, that "we might move to temporarily curb the growth (for commercial loans) again due to this pandemic." As highlighted above, commercial loans are perceived as riskier than other loan segments.

Indonesia's overall loan growth slowed from +7.95% in March 2020 to +5.73% in April 2020, and Reuters noted that the country's April 2020 loan growth was at "the weakest pace since November 2009." In an article published in local media The Jakarta Post on June 18, 2020, Rully Arya Wisnubroto, an analyst at Bank Mandiri, highlighted that 2020 is "the most challenging year (for the Indonesian banking industry) since the 1998-1999 monetary crisis" and that Indonesia's loan growth "will not return quickly to the 5 percent growth rate before the pandemic."

On the positive side of things, Bank Mandiri has targeted a sustainable loan CAGR of +10% by 2024 as part of the company's new five-year corporate plan. Key drivers of future loan growth for Bank Mandiri include achieving the target of becoming Indonesia's leading "modern digital retail bank" and growing the SME segment by leveraging "the wholesale client business ecosystem," as per the company's comments at its 1Q2020 results briefing on June 8, 2020.

Net Interest Margin Pressure

On June 18, 2020, Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark interest rate for the third time in 2020, which declined by 0.25 percentage points to 4.25%. This is expected to add further pressure on Bank Mandiri's net interest margin.

Bank Mandiri's net interest margin decreased by -26 basis points YoY and -16 basis points QoQ to 5.4% in 1Q2020. The company has lowered its FY2020 net interest margin guidance from 5.4-5.6% earlier to 4.4-4.6% now. Market consensus expects Bank Mandiri's net interest margin to decline from 5.6% in FY2019 to 4.6% in FY2020, which is in line with management guidance.

At the bank's 1Q2020 earnings call on June 8, 2020, Bank Mandiri explained how it arrived at the -100 basis points reduction in net interest margin guidance for FY2020. Approximately 50 to 70 basis points of the net interest margin reduction is derived from loans restructured due to the coronavirus pandemic; 30 to 40 basis points of the net interest margin reduction is attributable to the cut in the benchmark interest rate; while the remaining 10% is a result of the bank lowering its loan-to-deposit ratio or LDR.

Bank Mandiri also guided at the recent earnings call that it expects net interest margin to bottom out in 3Q2020 and 4Q2020 given that "most eligible loan that needs to be restructured should already be restructured for the most part by Q3(2020)," with expectations of net interest margin improvement by 2H2021.

Cost Of Credit To Remain High

Bank Mandiri's cost of credit declined by -7 basis points QoQ, but increased +13 basis points YoY to 1.33% in 1Q2020. It raised its cost of credit guidance for FY2020 from 1.2-1.4% earlier to 2.5-3.0%.

Bank Mandiri noted at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call that the increase in its FY2020 cost of credit guidance was mainly attributable to increased "loan loss reserves for restructured loans." Bank Mandiri also added at the recent call that it expects its cost of credit to remain at a high level at least till 1Q2021.

Bank Mandiri sees the level of additional provisions being dependent on whether the coronavirus pandemic is able to be contained in Indonesia following a relaxation of lock-down measures in the country recently. While there is uncertainty over Bank Mandiri's cost of credit in the near term, the bank has set a target of having its cost of credit remain below 1.2% after 2024 as part of the company's five-year corporate plan.

Valuation And Dividends

Bank Mandiri trades at 1.30 times P/B based on its share price of IDR4,820 as of June 18, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 1.88 times and 2.34 times, respectively.

Market consensus expects Bank Mandiri's ROE to decrease significantly from 14% in FY2019 to a mid-to-high single-digit percentage in FY2020, given the headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, Bank Mandiri has a medium term target of achieving ROE in the 16-18% range by 2024.

Bank Mandiri offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.3% and 4.9%, respectively. Bank Mandiri increased its dividend payout ratio from 45% in FY2018 to 60% in FY2019, and there are expectations of the company maintaining its dividend payout ratio going forward.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on June 8, 2020, Bank Mandiri did not commit to a specific dividend payout ratio for FY2020. The company noted that "strengthening the bank's endurance in terms of capital and liquidity is the right thing to do" and it will make a decision on this year's payout ratio when there is more visibility. But Bank Mandiri also emphasized at the call that "in the medium term and long term, we want to continue to commit to a progressive dividend policy."

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Bank Mandiri include weaker-than-expected loan growth, lower-than-expected net interest margin, higher-than-expected cost of credit, a failure to meet the company's medium-term ROE target, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Bank Mandiri shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Indonesia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.