OPEC May 2020 Oil Production

All OPEC charts below were taken from the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report.

All data is through May 2020 and is in thousand barrels per day.

OPEC crude only production was down 6,300,000 barrels per day in May.

Oil production in every OPEC Nation except Iran was down in May.

Algeria down 188,000 barrels per day in May. That was quite a surprise.

Iran is holding steady at just under 2 million barrels per day.

Iraq finally cut by 330,000 barrels per day but this is still way below what they were expected to do.

Kuwait was down 921,000 barrels per day in May. This is not nearly as impressive as it may seem since they were up about half that much over the previous two months.

Libya, exempt from cuts, hardly moved production in May.

Nigeria cut production by 185,000 barrels per day in May.

Saudi cut production by 3,160,000 barrels per day in May but that was after being up 1,944,000 barrels per day over the previous two months.

The UAE was down 1,364 barrels per day in May but that was after being up by 744,000 barrels per day over the previous two months.

Venezuela reached a new low of 570,000 barrels per day in May. They are exempt from cuts.

World total petroleum liquids were down by 10,040,000 barrels per day in May to 89,900,000 barrels per day.

OPEC Big 5 were down 5,778,000 barrels per day but that was after being up 2,969,000 over the previous two months.

The other eight OPEC producers were down 522,000 barrels per day in May. They have declined every month this year.

The only other country I have May data for is Russia. I had to convert tons to barrels using 7.33 barrels per ton. The Russian Minister of Energy. They finally decided to cooperate with OPEC and cut production by 1,951,000 barrels per day in May.

OPEC + Russia was down by 8,251,000 barrels per day. That is OPEC crude only plus Russian crude plus condensate.

The above chart is from the OPEC MOMR and is OPEC's projection of Russian production through December 2020.

