I am going to analyze Nike’s core business, illustrating that the brand will continue to evolve and develop its products to better serve athletes all around the globe.

Even with a mature business, Nike considers itself a growth company as it looks to innovate and improve its products.

Nike is the world’s leading supplier of athletic apparel and footwear, which generated $39 billion in revenue last year.

Investment Thesis

As many of us are aware, Nike (NKE) is the most popular athletic apparel and footwear brand in the world and dominates the global market for men and women’s athletic apparel.

That is, Nike is truly the backbone of sports apparel. Whether it’s Jordan’s iconic shoe or Tiger Wood’s red golf polo, Nike has woven itself into the fabric of sports and the apparel thereof. Nike should remain at the center of the sports world as it is the official supplier of the most prominent sports leagues, such as the NBA, NFL, and many country’s Olympic teams, where it sponsors the top individuals. What's more, Nike has positioned itself such that it should continue to thrive at the heart of the secular growth trend of fitness as a lifestyle.

In a May update from Nike, the CEO John Donahoe said,

"Even more so [now], consumers around the world are recognizing the need for an active and healthy lifestyle, and sport is now more meaningful than ever. With our strong digital foundation, brand momentum, and financial position, we believe this will be a catalyzing moment that strengthens Nike's long-term future."

Today, I am going to illustrate that Nike should continue to be the most popular sports apparel brand over the next decade. Through Nike’s developments in e-commerce and as it continues to engineer its products featuring the most innovative technology, Nike will increase its revenue and presence across the world. In short, I rate Nike a buy under $100.

Superior Presence

Nike generates approximately 66% of its revenue from its footwear segment. Further, Nike is the largest footwear retailer in the world and steadily increasing its footwear sales, as can be seen below.

Nike is the clear leader in the sneaker market and continues to improve its products. Nike continues to improve its footwear by utilizing new technology such as Flyknit and Flyleather. I will go into further detail under the “Innovation That Excites” section to elaborate on Nike’s innovative shoes, but Nike currently has the leading market share in athletic footwear capturing 27% of the market. I anticipate that Nike will continue to be athletes’ preferred footwear.

One of the key drivers in Nike’s footwear is its signature athletes. Nike signs the top athletes, some of which include:

Lebron James

Serena Williams

Tiger Woods

Derek Jeter

Kevin Durant

Christiano Ronaldo

Neymar

Roger Federer

The list goes on and on. Find more here

Nike is backed by the best athletes in the world, and this plays a role in customers' decision to purchase Nike products and to be loyal to the brand. This is important for Nike because it grows its customer base by reaching athletes ranging from kids to adults who are inspired by professional athletes. Whether it’s a kid playing recreational sports trying to be like their favorite athlete or young adults participating in high school sports who wear Nike to train and perform, Nike ingrains brand loyalty throughout the lifetime of those who are frequently exposed to its brand (read: everyone).

All of Nike’s business segments benefit from its wide range of premier, signature athletes, simply by these athletes sporting the famous swoosh. That is, athletes serve as brand ambassadors who instill confidence in the product by virtue of their using it to perform at the highest level.

A Page Out Of Old Tobacco's Book: Capture The Youth

67% of Nike’s customer base is under 35, which highlights that Nike continues to successfully implement its strategy of appealing to younger generations, and I anticipate it will continue to focus on capturing its customers' tastes early on. Additionally, as younger generations' exercising habits continue to grow, Nike will have a large market to sell its products.

As can be seen below, Nike’s footwear is the most popular choice among U.S. teens. As an aside, it also owns Converse, which generates 5% of Nike’s revenue.

Nike continues to expand its customer base by reaching younger generations as well as expanding globally. In Europe, Nike increased revenues at a CAGR of 7.8% over the past two years, which it expects to build on. Nike is also increasing its revenues from China, which is growing rapidly, as can be seen below.

The virus will decrease revenue for this segment in 2020, but I anticipate revenues to grow steadily after 2020. The overall Asain-Pacific sportswear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2025, much of which Nike will look to capture. Nike’s presence is felt all over the world and will continue to grow, especially as it focuses on simplifying its sales process.

Ecommerce: Making Sales Simpler

Heretofore, I've gone into great detail elaborating Nike’s customer base, coloring it as the leading athletic brand in a physical since, but Nike has set its sights on dominating digital.

Nike has focused on improving its direct sales by offering two applications, the NIKE app which is a general e-commerce platform, and the SNKRS app which is designed to give customers access to highly demanded shoes that have limited releases. Nike’s e-commerce business grew by 35% this past year and the SNKRS app accounted for 20% of this growth. The app doubled its users and sales in 2018, which I anticipate will increase as Nike expands the app to include other limited releases including apparel.

Digital sales (direct revenue) is increasing for Nike, as illustrated above, and I anticipate this trend will continue as Nike improves its digital services while making it easier for people to purchase its products directly from their phone. To this end, Nike is evolving to offer a competitive direct sales approach to compete with competitors such as Lululemon (LULU). Nike’s evolution into a digital contender demonstrates that the company is successfully adapting to the 21st century, which should be heartening to its investors and prospective investors.

Innovation that Excites (Sustainably)

The video above highlights how Nike has committed to promoting sustainability through its products. Nike uses recycled materials in its products and has been a pioneer in promoting sustainability over the past 30 years. Nike promotes sustainability by measuring each product’s environmental impact. In doing so, Nike focuses on decreasing its carbon footprint while promoting the use of environmentally friendly practices.

Nike is also innovating its products to feature the latest technology that changes the way that athletes train and perform. For example, Nike revealed it’s Flyknit shoes in 2012, which it updated in 2018 to feature a new 360-degree knit that is engineered for better agility and speed. Flyknit has significantly less of an impact on the environment than “normal” running shoes. Nike also released its first apparel to feature Flyknit in 2019, the FE/NOM Flyknit Bra, which is designed to provide the maximum support and comfort in a sports bra.

Nike Adapt is another of Nike’s innovative technologies, which is bringing together a smartphone and an athlete’s shoe. The new technology is contained in software housed in the shoe, which provides the optimal custom fit shoe that adapts to your foot in real-time.

Nike continues to innovate its products and can sync its Adapt software in the shoes to include new updates and future improvements.

Now that we understand Nike’s business model and how it is going to be the go-to athletic apparel of tomorrow, let us dive into the financials and determine if Nike is a good investment today.

Revenue Analysis

Nike’s revenue growth coupled with respectable margins have driven the stock price in the past decade. 10 years ago, Nike was trading at $20 and its revenue was $19 billion that year. Today, the company trades at $99 and recently did $39 billion in revenue.

Revenue growth has been a key and will continue to fuel the stock price, as Nike expands internationally and executes its digital transformation. In 2020, there is going to be a decrease in revenue due to the virus, as illustrated by the dip in the graph, but I expect Nike to return to steady growth in the high single digits (assuming no long-term effects from the virus).

The global sports apparel market is growing at a 5.1% CAGR and is projected to reach $248.1 billion by 2026. In 2018, Nike captured 21.7% of the sports apparel market; and based on estimated 7% growth, Nike could generate $71.5 billion in revenue in 2026, which would mean that Nike would capture 24% of the market in 2026. I think this is realistic given Nike’s investment in innovation and its strategy to capture the global market and future generations of athletes.

L.A. Stevens Investment Model

To determine a fair value for Nike, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions:

Assumption Free cash flow per share $6.19 Free cash flow per share growth rate 7% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

According to the DCF housed within the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, currently, Nike is currently undervalued. But this is only step 1! We must employ steps 2 and 3 to arrive at a total expected return.

Nike has bought back an enormous amount of shares over the last ten years at about 25%! With this in mind, free cash flow per share should easily grow at the above assumed 7% annually over the next ten years, which will fuel the share price higher.

But what can we expect in the way of future returns? A DCF does not illustrate that for us, so we must use the 3rd step of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model (and luckily it's all neatly coded into an application we developed!).

So in order to highlight what's informing the returns below, let me explain how we project future returns. First, we grow free cash flow per share, which I included in the chart of assumptions above, at the assumed growth rate (7%). We then conservatively apply a price to free cash flow multiple in year 10, i.e., 2030. This gives us an ending share price, by which we are able to create a CAGR.

Lastly, the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model allows us to assess returns, factoring in a dividend. Below, you can see expected returns without and with an annual DRIP (you can set the DRIP to annual, quarterly, or semi-annually, but we chose annually in this case).

So let's check out the results!

Expected Return

Based on investing in Nike at $99, I found that Nike should generate about a 14% return over 10 years; therefore, I rate Nike a buy as of today.

Margin of Safety

There are numerous ways by which one can implement a margin of safety. Whether it's simply shaving off a percent of the fair value, and declaring investment will only take place once the share price has hit that conservative fair value, or employing conservative growth estimates, one should always be conservative in their valuation of a security. With this in mind, I used very conservative estimates for Nike’s free cash flow per share growth rate and free cash flow margin.

For Nike’s growth, I used a 7% cash from operations growth rate over the next 10 years, because I anticipate revenue growth around 10% long term (though not in the near term due to the virus). 7% cash from operations growth gives us a strong margin of safety, but we also need to account for share buybacks. Over the past 10 years, Nike bought back approximately 25% of its shares outstanding. Therefore I used a 15% buyback, which fueled the growth of free cash flow per share, as the reduction in shares leads to a faster growing free cash flow per share.

For Nike’s free cash flow margin, I used 15%, which is also conservative. Nike has a 44% profit margin and utilizes independent contractors to manufacture raw materials. Nike ramped up its automation process to cut labor costs and will deploy more than 1200 automated machines to scale digitization and automation to generate stronger profits. Therefore, I am confident that a 15% free cash flow margin is appropriate and hope to see margins improve in the future as Nike looks to automate its manufacturing.

Conclusion

Nike's brand is truly an impenetrable moat on par with the likes of Apple and Coke. The brand continues to evolve its products, supply chain, and sustainability methods, while maintaining strong relationships with the greatest athletes around the world. According to Nike’s mission statement, “If you have a body, you are an athlete”, so the company will have plenty of future customers to target.

Nike's strategy of targeting the youth, complemented by its digital and international expansion should continue to fuel free cash flow per share growth, and therefore the growth of its share price.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

