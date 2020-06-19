The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2012 highlighting the effectiveness of the strategy over the period.

The VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSE:MOAT) invests in companies identified as having sustainable competitive advantages along with a favorable valuation. The concept of an "economic moat" as it relates to investing is a term attributed to Warren Buffett who recognized that companies that can consistently stay one step ahead of competitors are best able to generate long-term profits and create shareholder value. Indeed, MOAT has favorably outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2012, proving the strategy can deliver excess returns. Overall, we think MOAT is a good option for investors to gain targeted exposure to a group of high-quality stocks screened for positive fundamentals.

MOAT Background

The MOAT ETF tracks the performance of the 'Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index'. Morningstar as an investment research institution uses a combination of qualitative and quantitative factors to find companies that meet its moat criteria and are also "undervalued" according to their internal fair value estimates. From Morningstar:

The index is composed of the most undervalued (trading at the lowest current market price/fair value ratios), highest-quality companies in our coverage universe. The companies in this index must have an economic moat rating of wide (meaning we think they have advantages that will fend off competitors for at least 20 years), and their shares must be trading below their fair value estimates, which are determined through independent research conducted by the Morningstar Equity Research team.

In selecting the stocks for the underlying index, companies are classified as having a wide, narrow, or no moat across the coverage universe. Morningstar measures competitive advantages based on the following five sources of moat:

Switching Costs : Companies that can lock in customers to a unique ecosystem gain pricing power by adding an implicit cost to switch to a competitor.

: Companies that can lock in customers to a unique ecosystem gain pricing power by adding an implicit cost to switch to a competitor. Intangible Assets : This refers to measures like patents or brand recognition that are difficult to duplicate and allows for premium pricing.

: This refers to measures like patents or brand recognition that are difficult to duplicate and allows for premium pricing. Network Effect : When the value of a product or service grows as its user base expands, companies benefit from what is known as the network effect.

: When the value of a product or service grows as its user base expands, companies benefit from what is known as the network effect. Cost Advantage : Possibly the most fundamental advantage, companies that can produce more efficiently can generate higher profits compared to competitors for the same market.

: Possibly the most fundamental advantage, companies that can produce more efficiently can generate higher profits compared to competitors for the same market. Efficient Scale: Here, the analysis is based on the market in terms of size and competition. A market with a high barrier to entry faces a lower threat of new entrants which supports operating and financial outlook for the segment leader.

In terms of the fair value assessment, a team of analysts at Morningstar uses several standardized and proprietary valuation models based on fundamental analysis and forward-looking forecasts. Companies trading at the largest discount to fair value and classified as having a "wide moat" are included in the index.

MOAT Construction

The current MOAT portfolio includes 49 holdings with the constituents at the index level reconstituted semi-annually through a staggered quarterly schedule. Essentially, half the group of underlying stocks gets rebalanced every other quarter which is done to limit turnover based on short-term market volatility.

Taking a look at the current holdings of the fund, the first point is that this is a relatively concentrated portfolio but still well-diversified across sectors. Compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), MOAT's largest sector exposure in Technology at 20.7% is below SPY with a 23.3% weighting. Other sectors have similar exposures on a relative basis. Notably, MOAT is overweight financial services, healthcare, and industrials but underweight communication services, consumer cyclical, real estate, and utilities.

While MOAT is not necessarily meant to replace the S&P 500, it's good to see most sectors represented. The idea of companies having a wide moat implies that these are leaders in their respective market segments. It makes sense that most industries should have at least one company that has a competitive advantage based on the moat criteria.

It's also worth noting that MOAT has a higher exposure to companies classified as "value stocks" along with small caps compared to the S&P 500. This is consistent with the strategy of including stocks that are intrinsically undervalued according to Morningstar. By definition, value stocks should have more favorable valuation metrics on average.

MOAT Performance

As mentioned, with a fund inception date in April of 2012, MOAT has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the period returning 190% compared to 165% for the SPY. Over the past 3 years, MOAT is up 42.7% compared to 35.3% on a total return basis.

While the trailing total returns show MOAT beating the performance benchmark over most periods in recent years, keep in mind that the outperformance has been more pronounced since 2016. MOAT underperformed the S&P 500 in the calendar years of 2013, 2014, and 2015 highlighting a more mixed result by year. It's also worth mentioning that MOAT's current dividend yield of 1.3% is lower than SPY at 1.9%.

The table below presents the full list of current MOAT constituents along with recent performance data. There are several widely followed mega-cap names along with some curious small caps. Among the biggest winners this year, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), Amazon.com (AMZN), and ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) have each returned 63%, 43% and 42% each respectively in 2020. At the other end, Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) are each down by 48%. From the group, the average stock is down by 7.2% year to date which reflects the unprecedented level of volatility in the market this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology and healthcare sector stocks have outperformed on average, generally more resilient to the immediate economic disruption while even benefiting from trends like work-from-home in some cases. A theme more recently has been the strong rally in most stocks since the lows in March supported by a stabilizing outlook and policymaker stimulus measures.

While the moat classification is expected to remain stable over a long period of time, the valuation component of the index and fund strategy is more volatile depending on market conditions and the stock price performance. A company with a wide moat can get kicked out of the index if the stock price performance goes past Morningstar's "fair value" estimate. The result is that MOAT has a high turnover ratio of 58% implying more than half the holdings will change on an annual basis. For context, SPY has a turnover ratio of just 3%. By this measure, MOAT's historical performance cannot be attributed to the current holdings as the portfolio changes regularly.

The last rebalancing of the fund was on March 20th with MOAT replacing 7 stocks. Notable additions included Boeing Co. (BA), Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), and American Express (AXP) identified as undervalued. Companies removed due to valuation included McDonald's Corp. (MCD) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN). UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) failed the screen and is no longer considered to have a wide moat according to Morningstar.

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

While not technically classified as such, we consider MOAT to be a "semi-active" fund. The ETF is passive in that it tracks the Morningstar index, but at the same time, there is an "active" component as the security selection is based on forecasts by a team of analysts. Going through the entire list of current holdings in the fund, a case can be made for or against some of the companies truly having a long-lasting competitive advantage. Similarly, Morningstar's fair value estimate is more of an opinion than a quantifiable measure. If you ask a room of 100 investors, it would be up for debate if some of the current holdings are under or overvalued and if the particular company has a wide moat.

That being said, MOAT's performance history speaks for itself and the results in its 8-year history have thus far been impressive. The fund benefited from a historic bull market over the period which appears to be continuing with MOAT making a new all-time high earlier this month.

It's still possible that MOAT could underperform the S&P 500 over different periods and through a full market cycle. The risk here is that an extended selloff in the market and period of weak returns for stocks could expose weaknesses in the valuation methods Morningstar uses making stocks that appear "undervalued" facing more extended losses as expectations get reset.

In the context of the current environment with significant uncertainty regarding the global economy and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we take an overall more cautious outlook on equities and expect volatility to continue for the foreseeable future. The MOAT ETF does a good job of screening for high-quality companies with positive fundamentals that should be well-positioned to navigate any market environment.

For investors that understand the limitations of the fundamentals-based strategy and can accept the ambiguity of the high turnover portfolio, MOAT is a good option as a core-holding within a diversified portfolio. The expense ratio of the fund of 0.48% is reasonable for the ETF category and the fund has proven to perform as intended.

