Nervous About The Stock Market: Keep Your Stocks, Sell Some Calls

I can understand if you don’t want to pay taxes on large capital gains. You may still think a stock investment is deeply undervalued with years of upside coming. Yet, an interim strategy is to sell covered call options if you are nervous about a second wave of coronavirus into the winter. Another market sell-off or retest of the March lows going into the November election is a distinct possibility. When Wall Street is feeling woozy, investors may feel a desire to hedge some short-term downside. They can generate extra and steady income on a flat equity quote, when selling calls out-of-the-money in strike price. Under these circumstances, covered call writing may be a smart trading choice. You get to collect any and all dividends from the underlying stock into expiration. Unless the option is “called” by its buyer, exercised at your strike price, you might even hold onto your shares, no harm no foul. The sold option premium is added profit/yield, and can offset any potential decline in the individual stock or index trust quote.

Image Source: OptionsBro.com

Trading Basics

Purchasing put/call options long can represent a risky and volatile investment as a standalone idea. Selling naked calls and puts can lead to almost unlimited losses when a trade goes in the opposite direction than what was expected. However, selling "covered" calls is a relatively conservative approach to investing. A covered call strategy involves a stock position you already own. An investor is only risking having his/her shares purchased by the call buyer at a fixed strike price, on or before a stated expiration date. Investors collect the option premium (sell price). If a stock rises above the strike price, the call writer can either buy the option back or allow it to be exercised by the expiration date. If the stock remains under your strike price, the option will expire worthless. For investors writing at-the-money or out-of-the-money call options, the odds are decent that you will keep both the premium as a profit and the underlying shares. After expiration, an investor can sell another covered call, using such a plan to create income/hedges on stockholdings.

To buy/sell covered calls, investors need permission to trade options from their brokerage house. The strategy is open to regular brokerage accounts and self-directed IRAs approved for options trading. Covered calls don't involve margin, and an investor can only be forced to sell shares, which by definition you already hold in your account. Each exchange-traded option contract represents 100 shares or trust units, generally.

The most advantageous time to write covered calls is when heightened market volatility brings exaggerated premiums/income potential, with the stock market staying flat or moving lower. That condition may explain June 2020 like never before. Record volatility from the coronavirus panic sell-off into March and a flattening in returns the last several weeks suggest now is a good time to contemplate selling covered calls.

Twitter Covered Calls

I wrote about a long-term covered call strategy on Twitter (TWTR) back in November here. The reduced-risk strategy vs. a traditional buy-and-hold position would be to purchase shares at $29.13 and sell a call option for $6.30 in cash, at-the-money (to slightly in-the-money) with a strike price of $28, a full 14 months out expiring in January 2021. After a large fall in Twitter stock just before the suggested trade, daily volatility was exaggerated and expectations for a rebound in the stock were considerable. A higher-than-normal call premium (price) was the result of both circumstances. Below is a 12-month price/volume chart for Twitter, with a green arrow pointing to the start date of this trade idea.

How has the trade worked out so far? Twitter is today priced at $34.03 a share, and the option goes for $8.75. The net return of closing out the transaction would be $25.28 ($34.03-8.75) against the initial investment of $22.83 ($29.13-6.30), for a +10.7% return. Since Twitter does not pay a dividend, we have not received any direct capital from the company. Over the same span, the S&P 500 has outlined a total return of +1.5% and the Nasdaq 100 roughly +21%.

A straight and simple buy-and-hold decision would have generated a gain of +16.8% to date ($34.03/29.13). Nevertheless, the beauty of the covered call trade is it will still deliver a profit into January 2021, as long as the stock quote remains above $22.83. The upfront premium from selling the call effectively reduces the cost basis on Twitter shares to this level. In all likelihood, the Twitter position will be sold for $28 in January, assuming the stock price remains above that number in seven months. The net percentage gain would be +22.6% ($28/22.83) under the most likely scenarios. If the price falls below $28, an investor would keep the Twitter shares. Another covered call could be written, or one could hold/dispose of the shares if so inclined.

If we assume the stock market is about to get hit by new selling, say another 10-20% decline, the Twitter covered call strategy from November could end up looking even better versus the alternatives. Given a Twitter stock price of $28-30 under a reasonable bear decline forecast, our covered call example would still provide a nice gain of almost +23% over 14 months. Against a flat-to-slightly higher underlying Twitter quote, and flat-to-slightly higher S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 equivalent gains, the stronger profit return on a lower-risk trade would be a welcome finish for the intelligent investor.

Shorter-Duration Strategies

S&P 500 ETF

Option premiums are abnormally high from the big swings in price and mood on Wall Street during 2020. And short-dated expiration options can be sold for a pretty penny. Why not take advantage of the situation to hedge some long exposure over the next 2-3 months and capture some extra income?

My first example uses the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). We are reviewing the call premium setup available on the largest market-focused, indexed ETF. An investor in the SPY will keep all dividends paid by the trust after selling covered calls, estimated at a 1.5-1.7% annualized yield on a forward basis. Below is a table of the calls I am researching, expiring in two months on August 21st. Writing the $316 strike price for $10.86 makes the most sense to me, circled in green. The blue shaded area represents in-the-money (nearly at-the-money) call strike prices under the current quote.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

Given an underlying stock quote of $311.78, we are leaving some upside on the table the next few months (less than 2%), while locking in +3.5% in extra income upfront. Over the span of a year, if the stock quote remained flat (which it won’t), we could theoretically sell this strike price and time duration 6x and collect about +21% in extra profits without losing our position. Of course, if the market rises 2% over the next nine weeks, the position will be called from our account and we will receive $316 in cash at that time (minus any commissions and exchange fees).

Silver

The iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) is a favored position right now to hedge out-of-control money printing and approaching inflation. My latest precious metal story explains how undervalued silver has become in relation to gold and other asset classes. Versus next to zero for savings account interest rates and less than 2% in yield per annum from the whole Treasury duration curve, smart investors can generate much higher income rates by owning the precious metal ETFs and selling covered calls. CNBC and the WSJ tell investors to stay away from gold and silver because they do not pay a dividend or earn a profit. Simply not true. There are a number of ways to capture yield by lending your position to others, and get paid interest for that right.

I think a major move higher in silver is getting near, so I would like to retain more upside than a stock market index. By staying shorter in time duration and further out in strike price selection, we can accomplish a bullish stance and still generate solid income. The $18 strike leaves about 11% of upside the next two months (basis the $16.21 close and August 21st expiration) and provides a premium of $0.37. Multiplying $0.37 by 6x delivers an annualized return from writing calls of +13.7%! That’s demonstrably better than earning zero yield from savings and cash-like investments. Plus, you may eventually receive another +11% over a 2-month span, when silver decides to move higher. At the very least, this strategy will offset any silver drop over time, reducing a loss total by 2.3% each 2-month period.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

A caveat about silver/gold ETFs or mining related equities and option strategies: precious metals are primarily included in portfolio construction to hedge against declines in the non-correlated financial asset classes of stocks and bonds. When the monetary metals spike without warning, be careful not to have significant hedges on your hedges. That would defeat their purpose in your portfolio design. Maybe sell covered calls on just half your total position in silver/gold to leave open potential benefits from big price gains.

Apple

Another example, using a hot individual equity, is Apple (AAPL). I wrote a story last week about the extended nature of the company’s valuation and momentum picture. One angle for long-term owners with oversized capital gains to lock in some money and hedge against a period of price decline is through the writing of covered calls. Below is a table of the options I would consider, expiring on September 18th.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

Apple investors can pocket $19.55 at the $360 strike price, slightly out-of-the-money. Today’s closing price of $351.59 still leaves about 2.5% of upside the next three months, but we are capturing an extra +5.5% upfront. Investors are effectively trading potential upside for a big payday upfront. Plus, an Apple long keeps the position at prices under $360 and collects regular dividend payments (1.0% annual yield). Again, we could theoretically execute the covered call position 4x in a year, using a 3-month time duration, for a +22.3% annualized number, if the stock quote did not fluctuate at all.

IBM

International Business Machines (IBM) is an undervalued pick under heavy accumulation, mentioned several weeks ago here. IBM is a little different in that it pays out a large portion of earnings as a dividend. The current yield on indicated payout rates is 5.3% per annum. To a degree, it has much lower volatility than other high-technology selections, and the pricing on call options is somewhat lower than Apple as a consequence.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

Since I am more bullish on IBM, like the silver ETF, I am contemplating writing a covered call expiring in three months on September 18th. The $135 strike price is about 9% out-of-the-money against today’s $124.16 close. Receiving $3.40 in premium equates to +11% annualized, multiplying the time period 4x. In addition, we would get 5.3% in regular dividends the next year. And we can still earn $10.84 (+8.7%) if/when a sharp price gain appears. In other words, there a bunch of avenues to earn short-term and long-term profits with this strategy without the actual stock price rising significantly.

Final Thoughts

In this low-to-no interest rate environment, the appeal of selling covered calls on stocks is hard to ignore. Why not use the stocks you already own to produce substantial income and yield? Heightened volatility and economic uncertainty in 2020 are new reasons to study the pros and cons of writing calls to hedge potential downside in stocks. All told, the backdrop for call writing is about as convincing now as it has ever been.

The only period better for writing calls I can remember appeared in the months following the 1987 stock market crash. Experienced old-timers told tales of selling “naked” calls out-of-the-money (traders never owned the underlying securities), netting millions from the super-high and irrational pricing of calls during late 1987. Everyone believed the 1987 market swoon was a mistake caused by computer-driven selling and futures arbitrage (both new to the marketplace). Surely, a rapid reversal higher was in the offing, like we just experienced during the 2020 rebound from the coronavirus financial panic. Because stocks recovered slowly in late 1987 and 1988, out-of-the-money calls expired worthless. In the end, a vast majority of calls sold were amazingly profitable.

A little bit of research on the call option pricing in your specific holdings could reveal annualized returns of 5%, 10%, 15% or more are sitting on the table. Why not grab the yield and provide a hedge for your gains without giving away too much potential upside or liquidating your positions? There are a variety of option strategies you can employee right now to help you sleep better at night when the next large market sell-off arrives. My suggestion is to prepare while you can think clearly and stock advances are flattening.

Without doubt, the near elimination of option trading commissions by online brokers in late 2019 makes covered call writing strategies even easier and more profitable for small investors to execute.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.