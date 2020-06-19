Partnerships With Giants

Like so much in investing, it is impossible to generalize because each situation is unique. I encourage readers to reach their own conclusions. Happy hunting!

There are so many things to consider when analyzing investments. Among them, I look at shareholder composition. An investment determination should stand on its own. It should be attractive to the analyst on a risk-adjusted basis. I would never recommend making a decision based solely on the composition of shareholders or the fact that some other shareholder is involved. However, for the eight or nine of us that consider shareholder composition an interesting issue, here are a few thoughts.

Something that happened last year got me thinking harder about this issue. At the time, for the most part, I regarded the presence of a large controlling shareholder as a slight negative factor. On the one hand, the large controlling shareholder could transfer valuable processes, IP, or provide some balance sheet support. On the other hand, it would likely do so at arm’s length conditions or worse. In the particular case I was looking at, the big off-putting item was the unlikely involvement of an activist fund. I regarded the company under study as trading at a discount to intrinsic value and otherwise a potential target for activist funds.

I bought Aircastle (AYR) anyway, in the spring of 2019, at a 20% discount to book value mainly because I regarded the dividend yield was good and the downside, low. Aircastle is an aircraft lessor with a somewhat differentiated strategy of focusing on single-aisle and used planes (airline traffic grows reliably you know…duh!). Its fleet age averages 9 to 11 years, with a diversified portfolio of lease counter parties (those airlines going through a world of pain now). Aircastle´s largest shareholder is Marubeni Corporation (OTCPK:MARUY); the "giant" conglomerate/trading house based in Japan; at the time owning just shy of 30%.

Aircastle no longer trades. In November of last year, Marubeni teamed with a Japanese financial institution tendered for the shares at a modest premium to book value. They took it private last March. Obviously, I had no idea at the time how lucky (and unlucky for Marubeni) the timing of this tender would turn out to be. Other aircraft leasing companies, like AerCap Holdings (AER) are trading at 50% of BV today. I sold that same day in November for about 30% return in six months (incidentally, also proceeded to invest on something else that has subsequently struggled anyway).

Regardless of the fortunate timing, the experience got me thinking. Instead of considering the downside of lack of activist involvement, and risk of concentrated positions (see below); maybe there is an offsetting factor to this particular shareholder composition. It may be possible to assess the probability of the controlling group closing a perceived valuation gap. After all, they have intimate knowledge of the business and its value beyond the possibility of any outside activist or private equity investor looking in. If so, under certain conditions, the presence of a strong controlling shareholder could effectively provide a “soft put” on the stock price.

What could some of those conditions be? I believe the following are relevant factors to consider and there may be many others:

1. Is the controlling shareholder in the same business?

It will be easier to use a specific example to illustrate. Take Imperial Oil (IMO), the Canadian oil sands company, 69% owned by Exxon Mobil (XOM). On the positive side, I think IMO has largely benefited from the relationship. XOM has outstanding project management skill, R&D, and EHS performance and you can see these being transferred down on IMO´s innovation and operating KPIs. Also, XOM has a deep management bench from where to select IMO management. None of these things are available to IMO competitors.

On the negative side, the activist block unlikely to be offset by a “soft put” as in the Aircastle example. This is because if/when value of IMO drops below intrinsic value, it is likely that XOM is also be under pressure (like the current situation). This positive correlation is especially important in cyclical/commodity businesses and I think it substantially lowers the probability of having this potential downside protection. Maybe if something specific and intrinsic to IMO is happening, XOM could step in, but not likely in an oil price downturn. One exception that could present itself is - if the value of the “parent” is so large relative to the value of the “subsidiary”, that this positive correlation is negated by low materiality to the parent. Each case is unique and needs to be studied accordingly.

2. Is the controlling shareholder publicly traded?

Similar to the correlation issue just discussed; if the controlling shareholder is not publicly traded, then it might be more insulated to a market crash and therefor in a better position to tender for shares than if it were listed.

3. Less float

Having a large controlling shareholder also means having less free-floating shares than otherwise would be the case. This fact by itself may exclude a company from inclusion to an index (and therefore passive investments like ETFs). In the eyes of a true value analyst, technically there is nothing wrong with this because less “demand” can enhance mispricing.

There is also a risk that sales pressure from a divesting large shareholder can temporarily depress share prices. Despite the company being undervalued, such sale pressure can come at any time, and maybe in a particularly bad time in correlated situations like IMO. Studying the likelihood of “parent” distress causing share liquidations is useful in this instance (i.e. XOM has too strong a balance sheet to be a worry for now).

Concluding remarks

My intent here is just to provide a framework to approach this one narrow issue. Public markets provide the otherwise unavailable opportunity to effectively “partner” with large corporations on specific ventures. However, if you come across a situation such as the one described here, I believe it is worthwhile to take a closer look at your larger partner.

One note of caution - in developed markets, minority shareholder protection laws have developed to become strong enough that potential conflicts are largely kept under control. This may not be the case in some emerging markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.