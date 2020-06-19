The Housing Market Is Alive And Well
30-yr fixed-rate mortgage rates are back down to record-low levels: a bit less than 3.4%, according to the nationwide average calculated by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
After a sharp drop in sales in March and early April, applications for new home mortgages have surged to levels last seen almost 12 years ago.
The housing market is responding to incentives in a healthy fashion.
30-yr fixed-rate mortgage rates are back down to record-low levels: a bit less than 3.4%, according to the nationwide average calculated by the Mortgage Bankers Association (see Chart #1). And they could fall further, given that the spread between current yields and the 10-yr Treasury yield is exceptionally wide. If past norms were to return, 30-yr fixed-rate mortgages could be trading at 2.4-2.7% (see Chart #2, which shows mortgage rates and 10-yr yields on the top portion, and the spread between the two on the bottom portion).
Chart #1
Chart #2
After a sharp drop in sales in March and early April, applications for new home mortgages have surged to levels last seen almost 12 years ago (see Chart #3). The housing market is responding to incentives in a healthy fashion. The economy is still weak, but home prices needn't fall much, if at all, thanks to the positive impact of low and falling mortgage rates, and given the reasonable expectation that the economy will eventually return to normal.
Chart #3
As further evidence of the housing market's resilience, the Bloomberg index of homebuilders stocks is now up year to date, though still about 14% below its February high (see Chart #4).
Chart #4
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.