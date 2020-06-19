What Credit Spreads Are Pricing In Is Not Realistic

In terms of valuation, at around 464bp the High Yield Non-Financial index under Figure 1, the 1yr implied default rate at 7.6% computes to a 5yr default rate at some 33%. Looking at what is being priced into Investment grade indices taking the Investment grade Non-Financial index as the spread level of 115bp we use to compute implied default rates, we ascertain that 1yr implied default is priced at 2% and 5yr at no less than 9%. However, in investment grade financing, routes through bond markets are well and truly open, assuring liquidity and business continuity according to our and rating agency expectations.

Looking back at what European High Yield markets are pricing into their synthetic indices identifies that the current iTraxx index and the Crossover index at 100bp and 407bp, respectively, entails a 1yr implied default rate at 1.2% and 6.8% respectively. Similarly in the US, the CDX IG and CDX HY are pricing in spread levels of 71bp and 470bp respectively, which computes 1yr implied default rates of 1.2% and 6.6%, respectively.

This crisis has one big difference in terms of financing compared to the GFC and dot.com bubble - markets have not been closed. In fact, we have seen substantial investment grade corporate supply, already reaching €261 billion YTD, versus €177 billion YTD in 2019. Bond markets have been guaranteeing liquidity for many challenged issuers. Bank balance sheets too are stronger and will be able to absorb more, and let’s not forget, government support measures (not just QE) are also dis-similar to the GFC and will also offer some bankruptcy protection. Hence, as stated before, we feel comfortable with default rates approaching 10% but not getting to GFC levels.

In conclusion, we do expect a rise in default rates, as poor earnings and liquidity issues and, of course, rating migrations add more default risk. Therefore, we expect default rates to rise to between 7% and 10%. We are seeing significant support across the investment grade space in both euro and USD, from the ECB and Fed. Although European high yield is not supported as directly, corporates can still meet their refinancing needs, albeit at high levels.