The NAIL ETF offers a high risk/high reward product. The upside may be a multi-bagger, and the downside may be 100% capital loss. Suitable for sophisticated investors only.

The U.S. home construction sector should start to recover as the US COVID-19 lockdowns ease, especially with interest rates at record lows. Timing an entry will be the key.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on May 21, 2020; therefore all data is as of this date.

As US activity begins to recover after the lockdowns from COVID-19 I am expecting the home construction sector (including renovation & repairs) to do well, buoyed by record low interest rates. The negative is the damaged consumer and very high unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns, and perhaps a decline in home improvements as everyone goes back to work.

A look at recent stats on US construction

Construction spending in the US has actually been up during Q1, 2020; however COVID-19 did not really impact the US until later in March.

Trading Economics quotes:

Construction spending in the US rose 0.9 percent from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of USD 1.360 trillion in March 2020, rebounding from an upwardly revised 2.5 percent fall in the previous month and beating market expectations of a 3.5 percent decrease. Investment in public construction projects increased 1.6 percent (vs -0.6 percent in February) and those on private construction went up 0.7 percent (vs -3.1 percent). Considering the first quarter of the year, construction spending surged 6.7 percent over the same period of 2018. Year-on-year, construction spending advanced 4.7 percent.

United States Construction Spending

Source

Note: The April US construction spending stat will be out June 1, 2020.

A May 19 Reuters report stated:

Coronavirus hammers U.S. homebuilding; permits tumble. Housing starts tumbled 30.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000 units last month, the lowest level since early 2015.

Note: US permits for construction in April also fell heavily, Trading Economics quotes:

Building permits in the United States fell 20.8 percent from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.074 million in April 2020, the lowest level since January 2015 and compared with market expectations of 1 million.

So the construction sector may still weaken in the next few months.

During COVID-19 many people had time to improve their homes

The home improvement sector has been doing very well, as many workers have been stuck at home and have taken the time to improve their home.

On May 20 CNBC reported:

Lowe’s same-store sales surge 11.2% as coronavirus restrictions spark home improvement spending. For the first quarter ended May 1, Lowe’s reported a beat on earnings and revenue as Americans stayed at home and invested in improving their homes. Lowe’s was able to keep its stores open because they were deemed essential as the coronavirus pandemic hit the spring season, the home improvement industry’s busiest time of year.

On May 19 CNBC reported:

Home Depot sales rise 7% but higher coronavirus-related costs drag down earnings. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $28.26 billion from $26.38 billion a year earlier, topping analyst expectations of $27.54 billion. Home Depot’s same-store sales grew 6.4%, beating expectations of 4.4%.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) - Price = USD 22.07

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares - 5 year price chart

Source: Bloomberg

Purpose

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. The fund should not be expected to provide three times the return of the benchmark’s cumulative return for periods greater than a day.

Fund Profile

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (DJSHMBT) measures U.S companies in the home construction sector that provide a wide range of products and services related to homebuilding, including home construction and producers, sellers and suppliers of building materials, furnishings and fixtures and also home improvement retailers. The Index may include large, mid or small capitalization companies.

Source

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares - Top holdings and sector allocation

The key sector weighting by far is home building with a 66.46% weighting.

Source

Top holdings (from Wikipedia)

DR Horton Inc. is a home construction company incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Since 2002, the company has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States. The company operates in 90 markets in 29 states.

is a home construction company incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Since 2002, the company has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States. The company operates in 90 markets in 29 states. Lennar Corporation is a home construction and real estate company based in Miami, Florida. In 2017 the company was the largest home construction company in the United States after its purchase of CalAtlantic Homes. The company operates in 21 states and owns Rialto Capital Management, the sponsor of six private equity funds that invest in real estate and an originator commercial mortgage loans for securitization. The company also developed and retains ownership interests in 53 apartment communities.

is a home construction and real estate company based in Miami, Florida. In 2017 the company was the largest home construction company in the United States after its purchase of CalAtlantic Homes. The company operates in 21 states and owns Rialto Capital Management, the sponsor of six private equity funds that invest in real estate and an originator commercial mortgage loans for securitization. The company also developed and retains ownership interests in 53 apartment communities. NVR Inc. is a company engaged in home construction. It also operates a mortgage banking and title services business. The company primarily operates on the East Coast of the United States. The company typically does not engage in land development; it acquires finished land lots that are ready for building, which mitigates risk. NVR currently constructs homes in 14 states and 32 metropolitan areas. As of 2019, the company is the 4th largest home construction company in the United States based on the number of homes closed.

As shown below the NAIL fund return for the past 1 month was +68% due to the recovery in the sector represented by the DJSHMBT Index. The YTD return was -74% driven by the severe falls due to COVID-19.

NRGU performance since inception

NAIL fund details

Source

Valuation

ETF.com quotes a fund value PE of 14.85, which I assume is based on the underlying index. They also quote a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Note of caution

This investment is more suited as a shorter term trade rather than a long term buy and hold, due to the leverage set-up. It is also suited to sophisticated or professional investors who understand the risk.

Risks

The US Homebuilders & Supplies sector may not perform well. April building permits in the United States fell 20.8%, and US construction is forecast to fall 6.6% in 2020. Home improvements may slow once everyone returns to work.

Bankruptcy risk - Homebuilders can carry debt and can go bankrupt during tough times, especially if sales dry up. At least for now rates have dropped.

COVID-19 may get worse, and lockdowns may return.

The NAIL is suited to sophisticated investors only, and suitable for shorter term trading. The 3x leverage magnifies both positive and negative returns of the underlying index by approximately 3 fold, on a daily basis.

100% loss of capital is possible in a short time frame should the underlying stocks have several bad days in a row.

Timing risk - The NAIL fund's underling index has rallied sharply the past 4 weeks, so a pull back is possible.

The NAIL fund may trade above or below its Net Asset Value [NAV] due to market sentiment. Today it is at a USD 0.03 discount.

Management and currency risk. The fund is in USD and managed by Direxion.

The usual stock market risks - Liquidity, volatility, sentiment.

An alternative US construction ETF with no leverage

Note: For those investors not wanting to take the risk of a 3x leverage fund could play the same theme more cautiously using the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB), which trades on a current PE of 12.29, with a 0.65% yield.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF top ten holdings

Source

United States - Economic Forecasts - 2020-2022 Outlook

Source

Further reading

NAIL is a 3x leveraged bet on the performance of the US home construction and producers, sellers and suppliers of building materials, furnishings and fixtures and also home improvement retailers.

Conclusion

After a great January (up 2.6%), a poor February (down 2.5%), March saw US construction spending rise 0.9%. Then we had April US home starts down 30.2% YoY, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 that started in the US in the second half of March. US construction is forecast to fall 6.6% in 2020. Meanwhile Lowe's reported a sales surge of 11.2% as coronavirus restrictions sparked home improvement spending.

Looking ahead one month as the US eases restrictions and employment picks up things should improve quickly. Given that the Fed has reduced US interest rates from 1.25% all the way down to 0.25% during COVID-19, that should be a very strong tailwind for the home improvement and construction sector.

On the negative side US unemployment (currently at 14.7%) and financial pressures due to COVID-19 will act as a shorter-term brake on the sector as many household's finances have been damaged. Also the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (DJSHMBT) on which the NAIL ETF is based has recently had a sharp recovery, so may fall back somewhat on any weak data.

The NAIL ETF offers investors a high risk/high reward product. Investors should limit their exposure to invest no more than you can afford to lose (or use stop-losses and monitor closely).

Timing will be the key and I would hold off buying just now and wait a better entry point in the next month or two. The sector can definitely recover fast once things get back to normal. Or for those not wanting to time or the 3x leverage the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF [ITB] on a PE of 12.29 is worth consideration.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.