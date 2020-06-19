Retirement Advisor: More Important Than 'Time In The Market' (Podcast)

Look no further than Japan if you assume that “time in the market” is a salve for investors.

We have become conditioned to expecting the market to do the heavy lifting for us.

As obvious as this sounds, investors must define their goals and work toward achieving them.

Investors need to step up and do the hard work of saving their own capital for retirement.

This podcast (6:02) suggests that the calendar, that is to say the passage of time, is a less reliable guide to success than human effort and accomplishment.

