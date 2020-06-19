Most other energy companies will also be required to take significant writedowns because the value of their reserves are lower than what is reflected on their financial statements.

On Friday, June 5, 2020, energy supermajor BP p.l.c. (BP) announced that it has amended the agreement between itself and Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) for the sale of the Andrew Area and Shearwater assets in the U.K. North Sea. In particular, BP announced that it is cutting the price of those assets. This certainly reflects the impact of the new low oil price environment that has been plaguing the markets. This could unfortunately prove to be a negative for the earnings of oil companies going forward and not just for BP, since it indicates that the value of their assets may be lower than what their respective balance sheets represent. This could result in significant writedowns across the industry, which would be a drag on earnings.

About The Assets

As already mentioned, the two areas that BP has offered to sell to Premier Oil are the Andrew Area and the Shearwater play. The Andrew oilfield is a relatively small oilfield located about 140 miles north east of Aberdeen:

Source: 2B1ST Consulting

In addition to producing oil from a single platform, the Andrew oilfield is also the central hub for the Kinnoull, Cyrus, and Farragon subsea developments. This means that these developments pump the resources that they produce to the Andrew oilfield, from which they are then transported to the shore. The announcement itself does not state whether or not these auxiliary fields are included in the asset sale or not. However, a look at BP's description of the Andrew Area implies that they will be.

As already mentioned, the Andrew field is not a particularly large one. At the time of its discovery, it had about 150 million barrels of oil in place. This does qualify it as a high-impact discovery, but it is certainly nowhere near the size of many other fields that have been discovered in the North Sea. The field has been producing since 1994, so it certainly has less oil in it now. Thus, Premier Oil is undoubtedly obtaining a quantity of oil that is much less than the 150 million barrels that the oilfield originally had.

The Shearwater oilfield is located in the central part of the North Sea (and shown on the map above). Unlike the Andrew Area, BP is not the operator of this field. Rather, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) serves as the operator of the oilfield, while BP is serving as a partner with a 28% stake. It is this partner stake that BP is selling to Premier Oil. The company, unfortunately, does not state or otherwise provide an estimate of how much oil is in the field, but it does state that it should be able to continue operating into the 2020s. Thus, Premier Oil is not getting a significant amount of production out of this acquisition, but it will certainly get some.

The Acquisition Deal

In January, Premier Oil announced the signing of an agreement to acquire these assets for a total cash consideration of $625 million. The transaction is scheduled to close in the third quarter of this year. The timetable for the closing of this transaction has not changed despite the price reduction.

An oilfield is generally valued based on the value of the resources that it contains. Thus, the original consideration of these acquisitions was determined based on the value of oil and gas prices at the start of the year. As I have noted in many previous articles, the price of both oil and natural gas has fallen significantly since the start of the year, but oil prices fell significantly more. As we can see here, the price of a barrel of Brent crude was $66.25 at the start of the year but is down to $42.45 per barrel today:

Source: Business Insider

This naturally had a negative impact on the value of these fields. This is because the lower price of oil makes the quantity of oil in the fields as well as the expected production from them less valuable. As a result, BP was essentially forced to halve the price of the fields to $210 million plus another $115 million in payments dependent on the fields hitting certain production targets.

Premier Oil will need to raise money to complete this transaction, which is something that is not necessarily easy to do in the current environment. That is likely one reason why it is conducting a special share offering to its largest creditor in order to raise the money. It is rather nice to see that its creditor is supporting it in this endeavor, which is likely because the credit is getting the shares at a discount and expects these acquisitions to stimulate growth for Premier Oil as the price of oil gradually returns to normal. The two oil companies do not appear to expect this, though, as evidenced by the steep decline in the sale price of the assets.

Writedowns

This reduction in the sale price of BP's North Sea assets indicates that the value of all oil and gas assets is likely lower than what they were at the start of the year. This could, unfortunately, serve to be a drag on the earnings of energy companies over the next few quarters. This is because energy companies must use mark-to-market accounting on their assets. Thus, accounting rules would require them to change the value of their assets as listed on their balance sheets whenever there is no reason to expect that the asset values will return to their previous levels in the near future, as is the case today. This requires the company to take a charge against its income that is equivalent to the amount that it had to decrease its assets by. Thus, it seems likely that numerous integrated and other upstream companies will have to take fairly extensive writedowns over the next few quarters, which will be a drag on the earnings of these companies.

We have, in fact, already started to see this. On June 15, BP announced that it will take an estimated $13-$17.5 billion in writedowns during the second quarter. As already mentioned, this is because the company does not expect the economy to return to a state of normalcy anytime soon. I do agree with BP here, which is especially true with regard to oil prices. This is because any return to the previous price level will likely require the oil supply glut to clear up, which will likely require travel and cruise conditions to go back to what they were prior to the coronavirus outbreak. This may not happen as long as many people are afraid of catching the disease.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the fact that BP recently had to reduce the selling price of its oil assets could have implications that affect the entire energy industry. This is because it could be a sign that the reserves that these companies have are almost certainly worth less than the value that is listed on their respective balance sheets. The writedowns that the companies will have to take in response to this will serve to be a drag on the earnings and balance sheets of numerous companies over the next few quarters.

