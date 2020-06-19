Similar to many US-listed Chinese companies, Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares have sold off since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China five months ago. After peaking at $40 on January 13, 2000, shares have dropped over 50% before stabilizing around the $20 level during the past three months. Consolidation near multi-year support levels sets the stock up for a recovery bounce. The combination of technical bullish divergences, peer group performance, and low valuation increases the odds for a recovery rally for Momo shares.

This article will focus on a bullish case for Momo based on technical indicators in combination with a brief fundamental review. Other articles have already gone more in depth regarding Momo's businesses which will not be discussed here. In short, Momo operates a Chinese-based social media platform involving online video streaming. The company also operates an online dating platform.

Technical Case

Without a doubt, MOMO's technicals are extremely bearish. The stock is currently under all three key, 50-, 100-, and 200-day, exponential moving averages. Earlier this week, MOMO retested to the penny a multi-year low of $18.47 initially set three months ago during the COVID-19 induced sell-off. The retest also came on the highest volume day of the year and was followed up with a gain that reversed most of the losses incurred earlier in the week. The positive out of this week's movement is a potential double-bottom setup.

(Daily chart for MOMO with 50-, 100-, and 200-day exponential moving averages shown in green, blue, and red, respectively. MACD indicator is shown below the chart. Source: Thinkorswim).

Although MOMO has lagged market indexes during the past three months as it retested its lows, downward momentum has abated. The chart above shows a significant bullish MACD divergence during this week's retest. Although this does not predict a reversal, it does indicate the potential for a reversal has increased. MOMO also posted a bearish MACD divergence in January as new highs were made. In hindsight, this bearish divergence foreshadowed an extremely sharp 50% correction that took place within the following two months.

MOMO's volume profile is also constructive for the long case. As the next chart below shows, MOMO is currently trading very close to its point of control. This level should be a turning point which in MOMO's case would represent a support level after an extended selloff. If the stock could rally above this point of control and past its first major technical resistance at the 50-day EMA currently near $21.50, the low volume profile in the mid-$20s indicating low resistance could fuel a very quick rally towards $30.

(Daily chart for MOMO with 50-, 100-, and 200-day exponential moving averages shown in green, blue, and red, respectively. MOMO's volume profile is shown on the right side of the chart with its point of control in red. Source: Thinkorswim).

On a weekly time frame, a positive MACD crossover could take place if MOMO closes this week and/or next week strong. This would reverse a bearish crossover that took place in January. Again, traders who used simple buy/sell rules based on MACD signals could have been spared most of this year's selloff. Since the weekly chart is in a longer time frame, reversal signals could fuel a prolonged recovery rally lasting weeks instead of days.

(Weekly chart for MOMO with 50-, 100-, and 200-week exponential moving averages shown in green, blue, and red, respectively. MACD indicator is shown below the chart. Source: Thinkorswim).

Although the weekly chart above shows a bearish break of a multi-year support near $20, the breakdown has not been confirmed with lower lows so far. MOMO's support between $18 and $19 during the past three months also coincides with a low made at the end of 2016. As long as the stock maintains a weekly close above $18, MOMO's recent consolidation above this level could be viewed as a constructive bottoming pattern.

In isolation, reversal signals cited above would be enough to enter into a long position with a tight stop on a weekly close below $18. Entries made this week would thus incur a potential 4-8% stop loss. A simple target would be a retest of the 200-day EMA from below. If this occurs, potential gains would be 25-30% depending on the speed of the recovery rally since the moving average is down-trending. The potential payoff of 5x reward to risk is in my opinion extremely worthwhile.

In addition to the bullish case made above, US-listed Chinese stocks often trade in tandem. Of course there will be outliers, but over time, if fundamentals do not greatly diverge, performance gaps are often closed. Below is a group of US listed Chinese technology companies that have some form of online video streaming business. As the chart below shows, JOYY (YY), Bilibili (BILI), and DouYu International (DOYU) have all rallied substantially and almost in unison after bottoming in mid-March. Even iQIYI (IQ) which lagged the group finally popped since late last week. MOMO would have to rally anywhere from 30% to 80% just to catch up in performance relative to these direct peers.

(Daily chart for MOMO with comparison performances shown for JOYY[blue], DouYu[purple], Bilibili[brown], and iQIYI[yellow]. Source: Yahoo Finance).

Basic Fundamentals

Revenues And Earnings

The first fundamental point that should be made is Momo makes money and quite a bit of it. In fiscal 2019, Momo posted a $427 million GAAP profit. On a non-GAAP EPS basis, which excludes share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, Momo printed an annual EPS figure of $2.91. At the recent share price, the stock is trading at under 7x last year's earnings.

Secondly, the company has been growing both the top and bottom line at an impressive rate. Over the past five fiscal years, the company has grown its top line at a CAGR of 78.7%. Revenue growth did slow last year but was still respectable at 27%. As the chart below shows, non-GAAP EPS has also kept pace with revenue growth.

(Data compiled from Momo's quarterly results. Revenue figures in millions.)

On a negative note, first-quarter 2020 revenues did decline by 3.5% year over year. Adjusted non-GAAP net income declined by over 19%, but non-GAAP EPS was still respectable at $0.47 and ahead of analysts' expectations. Of course after COVID-19 hit China in mid-January, the country was essentially shut down for over 70% of the first quarter.

Whether China's freeze on the economy should have impacted Momo's social media businesses is debatable, but it would be hard to argue a 3.5% annual decline in revenues under the circumstances as disastrous. The current high liquidity state of the stock market has been discounting future recoveries for businesses hit far worse than Momo. Should investor sentiment change, it would not take much for bulls to argue Momo's businesses have outperformed given the extremely negative macroeconomic factors. At the very least, investors should wait until China's economy regains growth momentum and evaluate Momo's relative business performance under more positive circumstances.

Cash and Cash Flow

At the end of Q1 2020, Momo had a positive $1.88 billion in shareholders' equity, or $8.30 per share book value. Of these assets, the company has a net cash position of $1.51 billion. If the rest of Momo's assets are worthless, the floor on the stock should be its net cash of $6.67 per share. While Momo isn't the most intrinsically discounted US listed Chinese stock, its rational floor is not much lower than current levels. The company's high cash position also lowers its enterprise earnings multiple which could translate to tangible shareholder value through future stock repurchases and/or dividend payouts. In the first quarter of 2020, Momo announced a special dividend payment of $0.76 per share which would put its dividend yield close to 4% if no further payouts are made this year.

Perhaps the strongest point of Momo's fundamentals is the high free cash flow nature of its businesses. In fiscal 2019, the company posted a free cash flow total of $756 million, of which $126 million was distributed to shareholders in the form of a dividend payment. On a per share basis, Momo's annual free cash flow is $3.34 per share. Thus at its recent stock price, Momo is trading at under 6x free cash flow. Adjusted for its net cash position, current enterprise valuation is at under 4x free cash flow. For a company that has been growing much faster than the broader stock market averages, Momo is extremely cheap on a free cash flow basis.

Final Thoughts

Investors should keep in mind US-listed Chinese stocks have historically been much more volatile than their US counterparts. This has especially been the case during the past two years as tensions between the US and China have increased. The outbreak of COVID-19 further increased uncertainty not only economically but also politically as global backlash may not have fully played out. Needless to say, only investors with a higher risk tolerance should venture into the realm of US-listed Chinese stocks and even then total exposure should be limited to a small percentage of one's portfolio.

That said, higher volatility has also meant greater sentiment swings among US-listed Chinese companies. At any given point in time, it may appear only fools would buy a US-listed Chinese stock. Then suddenly just weeks later, sentiment totally reverses and rallies could be substantial. Momo's weekly chart shown in the previous section is a perfect example. In the past three-plus years, Momo has ranged between $20 and $40 with occasional spikes above $50. Just trading the stock between these levels could have yielded 100% returns every 12-15 months.

Other examples include Momo's video-based peers. Despite a myriad of negative headline news against China and its companies, Momo's four company peer group of IQ, BILI, DOYU, and YY have returned on average over 92% so far from lows made within the past three months. I only held small positions in two of those names and was prepared to hunker down for the very long term given the extreme pessimism during the second quarter. Suddenly and without significant incremental news flow, some US-listed Chinese stocks have been doubling in quick succession to reach my long-term targets in just weeks rather than years.

Only time will tell whether Momo follows its peers in the coming weeks, but at least bulls have some technical indicators slowly turning in their favor. If market sentiment reverses, the apparent capitulation in labeling Momo's low valuations as a value trap rather than an investment opportunity could fuel a recovery rally. With a trading stop below $18 and exit points potentially above $24, long-side traders have a fairly attractive risk reward trade with MOMO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO, DOYU, BILI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.