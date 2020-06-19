Image source

The disruption in retail caused by COVID-19-related shutdowns around the world was perhaps best seen in the luxury space. Obviously, during times of economic duress, luxury apparel and accessories aren't exactly at the top of the list for consumers, and the brands that sell them tend to suffer as a result. Couple that with mandatory store closures around most of the world, and you have a recipe for disaster.

That's what happened to luxury retailer Capri Holdings (CPRI) earlier this year, as shares fell from nearly $40 at the beginning of 2020, to just over $5 by the middle of March. That decline is absolutely epic and while shares are about three times higher today than they were at that nadir, they are still a fraction of their former value. While I think Capri and other luxury retailers have a long road ahead of them, I also think Capri is pricing in more bad news than is present today. As a result, it looks like a potential buy for value investors.

Already slow growth, and then COVID-19

To be clear, Capri was not some hot growth startup before COVID-19 took hold. The company has been struggling to produce growth with its brands for years, and while recent results had improved, even so, growth was lumpy and spotty.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Capri has seen starts and stops in revenue growth over the years, as we can see above. Part of this is due to acquisitions, examples of which can be seen in First Factory, and Versace in recent quarters. Capri has tried to build some scale by combining niche luxury brands, which is a well proven strategy in many industries, so I get it. However, there is more to growing profits than buying top line growth, as we'll see below.

Here's a look at the company's comparable sales for the past few fiscal years, as well as estimates for this year and next year.

Source: TIKR.com

Because Capri's fiscal year ends in March, the impact of COVID-19 will largely be seen in fiscal 2021 results. The good news is that with the store base essentially back open, we should see a relatively muted impact from closures for the rest of the fiscal year, although Q1 promises to be pretty ugly. Still, current estimates are for a 3% decline in fiscal 2020, and interestingly, a small decline next year.

This is more or less in line with Capri's consistently negative same store sales numbers of past years as the company has struggled to stay relevant to a large degree in the rapidly-changing world of luxury fashion.

Longer-term, I think it is prudent to build in an annual headwind to the top line from same store sales as Capri simply hasn't proven its ability to do any better than that. Acquisitions have helped mask its poor same store sales performances in the past, but there are only so many acquisitions it can do that fit strategically.

The other problem is that in recent years, net debt has been soaring. Five years ago, net debt was -$1 billion. Today, after leveraging up to make acquisitions and steel itself against the COVID-19 crisis, that number is up to $4 billion. That's more than 10 times operating earnings last year, so to put it politely, that's a lot of debt. Given that, I'm quite concerned the company won't have the financial firepower to continue to acquire brands as it works to pay down debt in the coming years.

Valuation is key

The good news is that despite all the cautiousness I just conveyed, the stock is pricing in a lot of bad news. In fact, I see it as pricing in so much that Capri doesn't even need to recover its former levels of earnings to be attractive today.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Capri has earned well in excess of $4 per share in each of the past five fiscal years, with last year coming in at essentially $5. The just-completed fiscal 2020 should see about $4 - with a minor impact from COVID-19 built in - while fiscal 2021 will see a much more pronounced impact from store closures and general weakness in spending.

These estimates aren't exactly bullish but what is bullish is the valuation. Capri has traded at an average price-to-earnings multiple since 2016 of ~11 by my calculations, which used average closing price for the year and the EPS numbers listed above. Thus, if we assume a fair value for Capri is 11 times earnings, that would imply the current share price of $16.53 is pricing in $1.50 in EPS.

Fiscal 2021, which should contain all the worst bits of COVID-19, has current expectations of $2.47 in EPS, which is miles ahead of what I believe the stock is pricing in. Given this, either the stock is pricing in an inevitable earnings decline to $1.50 or so from the current $2.47, or the stock is simply too cheap.

I happen to think it is the latter given Capri has plenty of time to recover from COVID-19 during this fiscal year. Its stores are open and retail sales numbers are rebounding all over the place, so while I don't think Capri is out of the woods, the valuation is pricing in a much larger decline in earnings than I see as reasonable.

Even if I'm wrong and Capri sees a massive decline in earnings this year, the rebound into fiscal 2022 should see EPS back towards the $3 or $4 area once more. In other words, there is no reason to think Capri is permanently impaired by COVID-19, so why should the valuation of the stock?

The bottom line

The bottom line here is that while Capri has its fair share of problems - debt, sluggish comparable sales, COVID-19 - the stock is simply pricing in too much bad news. Just like a great business can be too overpriced to buy, an average business can be too cheap to ignore. Capri is too cheap to ignore today, and I'm cautiously bullish for that reason.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.