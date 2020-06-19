Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted yesterday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: You’re listening to The Razor’s Edge. I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Co-Host of this podcast, along with Akram’s Razor, Seeking Alpha author. Each episode of The Razor’s Edge features the discussion about the markets and specific investment ideas.

We usually start with ideas that Akram has been studying or investing in personally and is part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service, also called The Razor’s Edge, which builds on its two decades plus of trading and investing experience, including some of the best deep dive research you can find on this video.

I then bring my generalist take from a decade of investing and years of reviewing ideas on Seeking Alpha and seeing how they play out. So we start there and look into the specific ideas, how they might play out, what research went into them and whatever else may catch our attention is useful for investors’ consideration.

If you're interested in more of those ideas, as well as up-to-date developments and the chance to swap ideas with Akram and other investors directly, you can check out Akram's Marketplace Service by typing Akram's Razor or the Razor's Edge on the search bar on Seeking Alpha for going to the Marketplace.

Our standard disclaimer and disclosure. The Razor’s Edge is a Podcast on Seeking Alpha’s, The Investing Edge Channel. The views discuss belong to either Akram or me, respectively, or to our guests when we have them. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. We’ll disclose our positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast or during our introduction to a given episode.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Hi, everybody. Today, we’re talking the bankruptcy market, which would mean something different in just about every period I’m aware of in market history until the past couple of weeks. We’re recording this on Monday, June 15, a day that may live on an infamy, at least for market observers.

Hertz filed to offer $500 million worth in equity, despite filing for bankruptcy three weeks ago, and having what appears to be a clear negative equity position versus the most prominent example of the day trading bankruptcy phenomenon, perhaps a trendsetter and there’s a lot more going on in terms of the broader economy.

So to make heads of this, we’re speaking with Sam Zughayer, Managing Director of Berenson, investing banking and private equity firm, that participates in restructuring and investing and emerging from bankruptcy stocks. We’re asking him about what he’s seeing and hearing, and how he explains as much as anybody can what’s going on right now.

So, Sam, Good morning.

Sam Zughayer: Good morning.

DS: Let’s just start – I guess, give us a little bit of background first, what exactly is Berenson’s role normally in this process? Where do you guys usually come into the bankruptcy restructuring scene?

SZ: Sure. So Berenson & Company is a merchant banking platform, headquartered in New York. So it’s a traditional kind of investment banking practice on the advisory side. In the main, it’s an M&A advisory firm, but we also have a financing practice, as well as a restructuring practice, which I oversee.

In the restructuring practice, we usually get involved on the advisory side with our clients when companies start experiencing sides of duress, or hopefully on the – in the early stages, where you can actually negotiate some type of out-of-court settlement with the various stakeholders from the senior creditors down to the bondholders. And we’re usually bought in by the company or the equity, in lots of cases, it’s the private equity sponsor who brings us in.

And so the – in the last 10 years, during the bull market run, I would say, most if not all, 95% of “restructurings were done out-of-court”. There was some type of settlement amongst the stakeholders and it didn’t go into bankruptcy. In this last cycle, years obviously see a lot more bankruptcies, is the weight of this COVID-19 trauma and it collapses a lot of these businesses.

And so we then, in those instances, will shepherd our clients through the bankruptcy process, prepetition kind of getting organized for bankruptcy and then going again getting your financing in order for things like debt financing. And then while you’re in just prosecuting the bankruptcy, whether that is organizing a sale through a 363 process or a plan or reorganization process and then eventually exit. So that is what we do in terms of helping our clients kind of get through the entire process.

DS: So you said this, but just to draw it out. You’re normally aligned with management and equityholders sort of, by definition, those are your – usually your…

SZ: Yes. You are and I don’t know how wonky you guys want to get here. But there’s fiduciary obligations that shift, as the company starts experiencing distress. When you’re a healthy company, your fiduciary obligation is to your shareholders and to drive as much value as possible for your shareholders.

When you enter what’s called a zone of insolvency, where you start getting to the point where you can’t meet your short-term obligations, your fiduciary obligation part of the law shifts towards your stakeholders, and that includes your debt, employees, vendors, so on and so forth.

So as an advisor, our fiduciary obligation shifts along with that. And as you go into bankruptcy, your fiduciary obligation is really towards driving value to service the absolute priority rule bankruptcy, and we can get into that as much detail as you like.

So we start off trying to preserve value for the equity. But as things deteriorate, then your focus starts shifting on preserving value for the enterprise, it’s – even if it’s at the expense of the equity.

DS: Okay, got it. And I think there will be opportunities to jump back into that later.

Akram’s Razor: Is there any example, though, where you’re actually – where you’re hired by the actual creditors?

SZ: Yes. Look, in the large bankruptcy, so lately, I know we’ll talk about Hertz (HTZ). So let’s take Hertz. Everybody advises up. So we, for the most part, Berenson exclusively advises company side, we don’t do creditor work. But there’s half our industry, investment bankers, lawyers, restructuring practitioners advise the creditors more than half, because you have multiple creditor classes.

So, if we advise the company, the likely the senior secured creditors, the banks will hire their own advisor, and the unsecured, the bondholders will hire their own advisors and so on and so forth. And so when you get into bankruptcy, you want to be deemed to be an official class by the judge, which then allows you to have your legal and financial fees and financial advisory fees reimbursed by the state. Yes.

So when you go into these cases, you – it’s the Wild West. You’ll have multiple sets of investment banks advising multiple constituencies depending on where they sit in the absolute priority waterfall.

DS: So we were talking before we started recording about just how different this scene is. And again, obviously, the case of Hertz and all these bankruptcy stocks kind of go into the moon is one part of that. But I think, you’re getting at a more general, there is a lot different about this time as other cycles. Could you just talk a little bit more about what you’re seeing and how this 2020’s bankruptcy cycle stacks up versus other recent cycles?

SZ: Sure. So, look, if you kind of superimpose the business cycle on to what’s happened in here, this one is a bit different. So I’d say, I’ll kind of rewind back. If you look at what happened in the early 90s, in 2000, 2001, 2008, a lot of the restructuring cycle is kind of – it’s a slow bleed into a restructuring.

The economy starts softening. And then the plane is descending from 70,000 to 50,000 to 30,000 feet, and you kind of see it coming and you kind of prepare for it. And then it just kind of – the business cycle kind of plays out. And there’s more of an opportunity to prepare for it. And they tend to be more targeted, focused on certain industries, depending on what’s happening at the time.

So in 2001, obviously, it was the dot-com bubble. In 2008, it was the financial crisis. And so you can manage it. It’s manageable in a sense that, you’ll have a spike in unemployment, you’ll have all of the characteristics of what happens in the restructuring cycle and kind of a – in a distress – the two to three distressed part of the business cycle. This one is different in that one – at an 11-year unprecedented bull market we’re on.

So you have a whole generation of investors that know nothing, but bull market, companies that have done nothing, but grow. And then, the – everything was going great record unemployment and then boom COVID-19 hits on this blunt force trauma inflicted on the broader economy.

And so, as I was saying, companies that were perfectly fine in February, lots of cash flow growing nicely, we’re implementing their long-term strategic plans, all of a sudden are finding themselves with the steps of the forecast. And so you just can’t turn the spigot off for a quarter. And a lot of these businesses went from 50% to 100% reduction in revenue and then kind of shakes that off.

Now some, there’s going to be some winners, for sure, I mean, lots of large tag. Other spaces, there’s some – there’s going to be some losers. But this one, in particular, has – I don’t think I – we – I’ve seen this in my career, certainly, and it’s still a lot of uncertainty in terms of how we’re going to come out of it.

And I caution people about getting too enthusiastic about whatever job numbers come out in the summer leading into the fall, or how the stock market improves, because I still think we don’t know the extent of the damage until companies really start turning back on furloughed employees start coming back, what’s happened to the consumer? What’s happened to savings? What structural damage has been done to balance sheets during this process? So this one is unique, and that I think this has the potential to have a real long-term blow to the economy with large.

AR: I mean, Sam, you’re basically, I mean, in my opinion, like a financial, Swiss Army Knife type of guy. And I mean, when you think about the current environment before we get into Hertz and Chesapeake (CHK), for example, the two being in focus, those are actually two industries. Well, you can make the argument, E&P, Shale has been a frickin’ mess on and off from the last decade.

And Hertz ride sharing, rental automotive, low interest financing, all that other crap that contributes to their problems. But when you think about the big picture macro-wise, you usually have – the unemployment numbers have obviously been a headline and you just kind of hit on something.

And I mean, like the focus of this conversation isn’t meant to be macro, but you’ve got 40 million unemployed or whatever it is, continuing claims around 22 million. You have a Federal Reserve that in a span of, let’s call it, nine to 10 weeks has almost doubled their balance sheet. It’s up like 75%.

You have this unemployed – unemployment situation, where the headlines come on, people get on CNBC, they talk about it or whatever. But effectively, speaking to the median person filing an unemployment claim, which is what they’ve been tracking and people get excited about it in the market, is earning 130% of his previous wage right, through August 1.

I don’t know if you saw this morning, Larry Kudlow, is out being like 100% replacement rate creates a disincentive to work and thank him the White House economic adviser. But I mean, typically, for you in something like this, like you were saying, there’s companies that like an Uber or the airlines, I mean, I saw the numbers last week, American Airlines is down 90% revenue year-over-year.

And I mean, I know you’ve done airline restructuring is personally in the past and whatnot, you have some experience there. But when you look at these businesses, they’re being underwritten. When we were looking at Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) and the announcements came out like a month ago that PIF and whatever invested, it basically was like, “Hey, we have enough liquidity to be at zero revenue for 12 months.” That was the measuring stick in late March, early April.

So you, as a distressed person, who kind of like in this type of environment, it’s usually – extremely busy opportunities to make money. But like there’s these weird disincentives here. Like you said, structurally, we don’t know what happens here. This is a big social sciences experiment as far as what the Fed has done and what’s going on in stimulus.

But in the immediate near-term, the perception is, well, it’s stimulus. And as long as no one thinks about the long-term cost, it’s so seismic in near-term cost that it actually causes, let’s call it consumption expansion. Because when I tell you you’ve lost your job, you’re not supposed to have a wage that goes up to 130% of what you were making before. And you have all your free time and you can sit at home and shop on Amazon (AMZN) and watch Netflix (NFLX) and order food and get yourself a Kamado grill.

When you think of it from that standpoint, would you say as this has been playing out and companies have gone through issues, is essentially your focus like when companies contact you, how can we get liquidity support from our banks? How do we get covenant relief? Is everyone just punting?

SZ: So, look, there – if you look at, I try to segment things So the large-cap companies that are sitting amounts of cash, put them to the side. That’s – this is not an issue for them. It’s really a question of how they position themselves. It’s the companies that have leverage or even the companies that don’t have leverage, both have gone through kind of a zero revenue environment and close to it.

So if you focus on the company’s kind of closer to the core of the nuclear reactor, take the businesses and travel – in its travel space and SMB, go down the list of the companies directly impacted by COVID. The government learned their lesson from 2009, where the stimulus, I think, in retrospect, everybody agrees wasn’t big enough.

And so they’re now – the pendulum has switched as shifted to. We’re going to make sure it’s big enough. It’s 75 – the balance sheet has increased by 75, it’ll likely double. And so there’s….

AR: Yes. But just sorry to interrupt you there, but like, I mean, 2009 and I mean, obviously, you went through that in detail from when we start New Century Financial filed for bankruptcy in January of 2007. The Berenson’s hedge fund mortgage nonsense whatever was like summer of 2007.

We were in a 2.5-year cycle. I mean, like strippers with 60 Pinterest only loans, nobody felt bad for them. There was a real legitimate moral hazard argument constantly that perpetuated. We should count a lot of weak hands before it got to systemic overleveraged in the banking system.

But this time around, you talk to a person like there was that Monty Burns [sic], who Ashford Realty Trust (AHT). And he wrote, he’s like, he wants to sue the Chinese, because he basically believes they’ve crippled his hotel business and he is a very overleveraged business beforehand.

Any single person who had any problems with their business if you talk to them today, you showed up at somebody’s house like actually can’t find a job or this isn’t my fault. You told me, I can’t work. You forced me to close this. This is what’s happening.

So like, when we talk about like the Fed learning their lesson from 2009, I think, 2009. 2008, 2007 was very reflective and dynamic. But like it was also balanced in the consistent debate we’d had through up until that point. This is the exact opposite, right, isn’t it?

SZ: It is. Look, I only say in a sense that they learned that you can’t limp into this. You got to go strong at it. So there, they threw money at this situation. One, I think, because they were scared. This isn’t targeted. I don’t think these stimulus packages, while I think stemmed some of the tide, right. It was a tourniquet that was put on.

So if you take the PPP program, which is a Payroll Protection Program, and there was a lot of uncertainty around it. A lot of, for example, private equity businesses took it and then returned the money, because there was no guidance, no guidelines around who should and who should not take it. You look at the Main Street Lending program. A lot of guys aren’t taking that. It’s not forgivable that it’s onerous terms, you got to pay it back.

So putting the consumer side, because I think it’s a much longer discussion in terms of what’s been done to help the consumer. I think, for companies, especially the SMEs and the middle market low or mid-market type companies, those are the ones that, I think, once the stimulus stops coming, are going to be in real trouble, right. That’s who I’d like to see it.

I’m curious to see how the – how this damage has impacted them. I think a third – you take Manhattan, I live in Manhattan. I think the third of these restaurants are not going to rid. I think there’s going to be fundamental changes in how corporates run their practices with respect to how they consume real estate and how they consume services around real estate.

So I think there’s going to be a fundamental shift that in the long run may be a positive thing. But in the short to intermediate-term, I think, is going to be very painful, which is why I can’t reconcile that – what’s happening in the stock market to – you can argue V-shaped recovery all you want.

But if you’re a dry cleaner that – or a nail salon or a barber that lost their lease, not going to open again, it just – it’s going to have a material impact on this economy, which is why I always follow the credit markets, not the equity markets when I want to get a sense of what the future looks like.

AR: Okay, I mean, that’s fair enough. So like, if you rewind that a second, specifically, when you’re advising, for example, in this environment, like you said, there’s structural issues and a lot of question marks around V and if you lost your lease or whatever. Do we have a rule of law problem right now?

Because this is something I haven’t actually gotten a chance to talk with you about, like if you’re dealing with a company are you going to the landlord and be like, because I know you personally sit on other ends of this. You have your own investments and whatnot, like his attendant like, I don’t want to pay you. But at the same time, are you sitting with a company that you’re advising and being like, let’s go get relief from the landlords?

SZ: So let’s take real estate as a specific example. As far as I know, there’s no federal law that’s mandated how landlords should behave vis-à-vis their tenants and prescribing a release to the tenants. But what you’ve had is massively something like 30%, 40% of commercial and real estate – retail tenants have either not paid their rent or have tried to defer their rent. That number is usually 3% to 5%.

And so it’s – so while the law still is intact, it’s Lord of the Flies out there, because there’s no – the system is overwhelmed. Can you imagine what would happen to the court system and how these things are adjudicated, if all of a sudden you had millions of claims come in from landlords and/or tenants.

So what happens in these situations is, there tends to be a fundamental reset and out-of-court reset, where I think landlords just start cutting whatever deal they can. If that space is desirable, I suppose they’ll kick out the tenant or begin that process. But again, they have to go through the court ordered process to kick them out and they’re all backlogged. And so…

AR: But that goes back to the labor employment situation as well. You couldn’t change the replacement rates. So you come up with a $600 to get the average to $100. You still actually don’t have the IT systems to handle the processing of the claims without changing the replacement rates?

SZ: The system is – our financial system is designed to move slowly. We turn cruise ships and it takes a long time to do that. What happens in this environment is, it requires a nimble kind of rapid fire response across sector and we’re just not equipped to do that. Like the market figures it out eventually, the government is just throwing money at the situation. But the market will figure it out, but it won’t be without turmoil and a lot of heartache for, especially small – the small business owners.

AR: Make sense, Daniel. Should we try to get into these – start with one of the two big ones, Hertz and Chesapeake. Like you want to just – have you been following what’s going on in the equity market, Sam, as far as these stocks?

SZ: Yes.

AR: Okay. And, obviously, it’s probably entertaining for you guys?

SZ: It is indeed.

DS: Are you surprised they got the approval to issue shares last week? Like was that a…?

SZ: So yes, I – the short answer is yes. Yes, I’m surprised. But look, I think it’ll help, too, because I think bankruptcy is such – this is arcane thing in people’s minds. I think it is helpful to kind of explain the process and why some of the stuff could be happening and why it is surprised.

So take – let’s take Hertz. So Hertz has $14 billion of vehicle debt and $6 billion of corporate debt. The debt is trading at a massive, massive discount to par. So clearly, the debt is what’s called the fulcrum security here. And the way bankruptcy law works in the main is, we have this rule of absolute priority. And it’s a pretty simple law that basically says no creditor shall see any value unless the creditor ahead of them is made whole. That’s what drives bankruptcy. That’s bankruptcy in one sentence.

So when you talk about equity, for equity to have any value in any of these bankrupt companies that our trading, goes through the list, whether it’s Hertz or Whiting (WLL) or Pier 1 (OTCPK:PIRRQ) or all of these guys that have had active trading in their equity. They’re violating the laws of physics, at least, as described by the Bankruptcy Code.

So when you have a Hertz, that is clearly – the equity is clearly worthless. And I could understand – I’ll get to Chesapeake in a second. I could understand if there’s something on the horizon in the next month or two, that could change the prospects of this business and then it’s just rockets out of bankruptcy, because it doubled its value. But Hertz is not – that’s not going to happen with Hertz. It’s an old stodgy business, that’s 100% reliant on business travel in the main.

AR: Is there no argument that if you’re – like somebody was trying to make the case to me, that was like Hertz can go in and argue before the bankruptcy judge that continued to stall and be like, we’re holding our breath, we’re not dead. This is temporary and we’ll make it through. It’s a stall tactic?

SZ: Well, yes, I understand also, the second point about this is the Bankruptcy Code is in the U.S. unlike Europe and lots of other jurisdictions around the world is designed to rehabilitate companies. It’s biased towards rehabilitation of companies.

Unlike if you, let’s say, went to receivership in the UK, those Bankruptcy Codes in the main are designed to liquidate companies. Under the thesis that, it’s law – it’s survival of the fittest. And hey, if you’re in bankruptcy, guess what? You didn’t survive. And then it’s more efficient to liquidate you and let the market. In the receivership laws, it’s a liquidation of companies.

Here, it’s a little bit screwy, right, because it’s debtor-friendly, company-friendly. And so what you’ve seen is, companies that go into bankruptcy, go out and then go into bankruptcy again a year later go out. So you have these Chapter 22s and Chapter 33s of these companies that clearly should not be – clearly should not exist, haven’t proven themselves and able to compete in the marketplace. But our bankruptcy laws are designed to rehabilitate companies, and so that’s what we got.

So judges who oversee these bankruptcies are biased towards allowing more flexibility in service of rebuilding these companies. So when you ask me if I’m surprised that Hertz is effectively allowed to go out and commit fraud, which is what is doing by placing this equity in the marketplace, knowing under absolute priority that the debt is way underwater, they’re taking advantage of these Robin Hood type traders or these retail traders that don’t understand the fundamentals of how this works.

But the judge is first – the judge – so the judge in this case is saying, “Okay, I’m trying to help rehabilitate this company and bring it as much value to the state as possible.” So if the stocks trading at whatever, and these guys think they can really place $0.5 billion of equity, let them go out.

They’re not worried about, “Okay, who are they trumps that are buying this stuff? And are they going to get wiped out?? That’s not the bankruptcy judges mandate. If he have a kind of an overall concern about the economy, then they’d say no, you – this doesn’t make any sense. But – so in that regard, I think, that’s why the judge did it. But I’m nevertheless surprised that it happened.

AR: You call it a mandate. Is it similar to, you mentioned, the priority of bankruptcy is that whoever is higher ranks in the debt chain has made whole before anybody gets valued? Does the judge – do judges in these cases have leeway to make the common sense adjudication that you or I might? Or are they kind of required to just do their job by the law and say, “Well, my job is to rehabilitate the debtors and so go nuts?”

SZ: Well, look, I think that what the – what was probably argued to the judges, hey, we need financing to fund this bankruptcy. The debt financing is going to be very expensive, it’s likely going to have to prime the existing lenders. And look where the stock is, we think and Jefferies, I think is doing the placement here.

We’re pretty confident that we can go out in places. And if the equity market wants to buy it, that’s not our business. And so we’re just going to go on and raise this capital. Whoever buys that equity should write it down to zero day one. I mean, they’re buying an option. That is way, way, way out of the money, that’s going to expire in a month or two.

But I think the bankruptcy court’s view and again, there’s no precedent for this, because I can’t remember, at least, since I’ve been doing this and I’ve actually went back and looked at it where, in any instance, where a company tried to fund its case with an equity offering, I’ve never seen it. So this is a kind of a strange new world we’re in.

AR: So this doesn’t have anything to do with like, for example, like there’s always argument that the people who are long the credit are also have had somewhat with short the stock capital structured play. Like is – have they gotten together with management and been like listen, it’s beneficial to us to issue some equity here, because we’re getting some piece on our short…

SZ: No.

AR: Okay.

SZ: No, no. So, look, the structure arbitrage has existed forever. You have these hedge funds, company goes into bankruptcy. You short the equity, you go long the bond. And in the pre, let’s say, Robin Hood late-stage capitalism days, that work, because there’s efficiency to it. You didn’t have guys going in and buying the equity and blowing up your trade, which is what’s happened now. I’m sure some of the bounce was the short covering on Hertz and some of these other guys. But structure arbitrage…

AR: I mean, these are like freak – these are freak show trades, right, though, because at the end of the day, like you just said, how much debt does Hertz have? The most equities got into like $700 million, $1 billion maybe tops versus $20 billion in debt. Like I mean, another one where like, I’ve discussed this, which I follow like, we talk a lot about media space on here. Daniel is a big Disney (DIS) guy, and we’ve talked about AMC (AMC) a lot.

You have a lot of people who trade at AMC. And I mean, AMC’s equity has been oscillating, whether the stock goes from one to seven and back to five or whatever 7, 8x, it’s still like $100 million to $700 million on a company that has $5.5 billion in debt outstanding and like $4.5 billion in off-balance sheet lease obligations?

SZ: Yes. Look, there’s two different things here. One, if you adjust the trading strategy of the structure arbitrage, one only works if the market is somewhat rational. And I’m not sure, I don’t know who is going to employ this strategy now in a world where you have a lot of these – the democratization of trading and you have platforms that allow people to go in and say dollar – stocks dollar, I think that’s cheap, I’m going to buy it.

So you have to take that into account. When we talk about the AMCs and other businesses directly impacted by this to have massive obligations, you’re just making– again, you’re buying an option on the business, making a bet that somebody is going to fund the business through this period just kind of fund the troughs until it turns around and you could potentially do it on the cheap.

But without massive haircuts of debt on these businesses, I just don’t see how you make that math on the equity work. You’re still way behind a monster amount of obligations, and you’re trying to predict what happens in a post-COVID environment.

So take airlines or theaters. The airlines have talked about, we’re going to remove the middle seat. We’re going to remove the middle seat. Well, okay. I think that – that’ll make travelers more comfortable. But 80% of your costs are fixed. Your fuel is fixed. Your maintenance is fixed. Your labor costs are fixed. You still need to pilot.

So you have two things happening. You still have massive obligations on these businesses and you have a structural change in how they generate revenue, and is by definition going to be lower. So taking AMC, you’re talking about having people see and sit in every other seat, or reconfiguring the theaters to allow for more space. Well, that’s less revenue, that’s less volume.

AR: Well, what they said, it was just funny. They had the – I think it was the Cinemark (CNK) CEO was on TV. And he’s like, “Well, look, our typical occupancy on average is 30%, because like Monday through Friday and all those screen times, the theater is mostly empty.” So he’s like, all we got to do is manage to shift people who are watching together in the weekend more into those other slots?

SZ: Yes. Look, it’s just to make the math work on that. And I think what the equity – so well, the reason I look at the credit markets versus the public equity markets, is the credit markets are guys that do deep dives. It’s less –there’s no Robin Hood among the guys that buy bonds. It is less democratization of it.

You’re focused on finance professionals that look at this stuff and really try to price in the risk. And so you see it in the price of bonds and how they’re trading. Where the equity market, there’s so much noise in it, that it’s hard to kind of put your finger on what the real value should be. And it’s important – you’re going to have a perfectly good thesis that’s blown up by all of the noise that you see in trading equities.

AR: Yes, it’s crazy.

SZ: But going back to Hertz, look, yes, what’s Jefferies going to say in the prospectus? A company is in bankruptcy, bold, underlined, exclamation point, exclamation point? That’s the first time in an equity offering prospectus, they’re going to have to say, this company is in bankruptcy. And oh, by the way, they also have to say that the New York Stock Exchange at the end of May commenced delisting proceedings. So you’re buying the bankrupt stock that’s about to be delisted. It’s very odd…

AR: Full disclosure, full disclosure.

SZ: Right, full disclosure.

DS: Well, it’s right there in the page one of the prospectus in bold. We’re in the process of reorganization under Chapter 11, or of Title 11, or Chapter 11 of the United States Code or Bankruptcy Code, which is caused and may continue to cause our common stock to decrease in value, or may render our common stock worthless. So it’s in there. I think, our premise is that the people who are going to buy this are not the sorts who are reading the prospectus.

SZ: Obviously.

DS: And obviously in this case, $500 million, if they managed to sell all the shares, is going to waterfall into the real proceedings. Are you seeing other signs of other – you just talk about this being unprecedented. But the question is, will this be a precedent? And is it affecting normal real bankruptcy proceedings? Because there’s this sort of wild, its market spirits gone to another level?

SZ: Well, for sure. I think, others are going to try this. If you have actively traded stock, whether Chesapeake and GNC (GNC) and others go through, and the stock continues to trade, and it’s as frothy as Hertz was, is somebody going argue, “Hey, let’s explore the equity markets, because Hertz set a precedent.” I’m sure you will see that.

But I think that it’s not substantive. Bankruptcies need to get financed and they typically get financed through debt that primes other debt. It’s got to be super secured debt. You’re not going to lend to a bankrupt company unless you’re first in line to get your money out. That’s going to continue to be how distressed companies or bankrupt companies continue to get funded here.

DS: The only other thing that occurs to me here is, there is – Akram has talked about the Fed doubling its balance sheet. It’s gone into buying ETFs – bond ETFs, and I haven’t paid full attention to the Fed as far as what action they’re taking now, but…

SZ: I mean, you should – that’s just – that’s the only thing you should be paying attention to. You should just print the New York Federal Reserve’s Treasury purchase schedule, and that’s your liquidity indicator. But yes.

DS: But the question is, I guess, just, that’s probably affecting somebody earlier in the line than Hertz. But does that – are you seeing companies sort of hanging on? I don’t think Chesapeake has actually filed yet. I think they’re reporting.

AR: I mean, I – just to cut in here, Daniel, I think, Sam made a good point, where he was going earlier reminded me, like I had been talking to Jamie about this kind of, like macro situation. And he is like, what’s the hotel at 50%? It’s a bankruptcy. What’s the restaurant at 50% occupancy? It’s a bankruptcy. What’s an airline like Sam was saying with the spacing at 50% or spaced out? It’s a bankruptcy.

In your mind, Sam, when you look at this, does something change in pricing in – like the airline space, for example, without a doubt, no matter what happens structurally right now, businesses are not doing travel expenses this year. Anyone I’ve talked to in any sector, it’s just like, that is off the table.

No events are being scheduled. We can watch Vegas and see the people coming in and getting standing ovations entering the Bellagio, but no one is set scheduling a major conference right now for still, there is a vaccine, that’s off the table. These people – 2020 is a write-off. So this flying get more expensive, because I’m not getting subsidized by teeny. I mean, like in your business, for example, like have you guys just determined like you travel a lot? Like what – like how does that change?

SZ: So look, I think, there’s a broader issue. So clearly, nobody is going to be traveling in 2020. Or if they do, it’s going to be sparse. So any event-driven type business, anything that relies on travel and leisure, whether it’s airlines, hotels, convention space, the services that feed into that, all of them are going to be – it’s going to be difficult, right, unless there’s a vaccine where things start to normalize. But to me, I look at.

So what happens when you have an extended period of trauma like this, is I think the market takes over. The guys that are highly leveraged are going to go away quicker, but those are the ones that are going to go to bankruptcy. The ones that have little or no leverage, then it’s a question of how much cash runway do you have? And can you shelf? Can you mothball your business in a way where it comes to say, spring of 2021, or whenever there’s a vaccine. Can you – can that cocoon burst open and there’s a butterfly come out.

And so what will happen is, the market will solve for that. And the market will rationalize sector-by-sector. So we have way too many airlines. We have too many planes. We have too much competition. And what will happen is, the government threw a ton of money at airlines. So it’s hard to see how any of them go bankrupt now, given what they’ve done, but some are going to go away.

We have too many, everything. So the bankruptcy process will cleanse the market. And then what will happen in turn is, you’re going to have less companies. There’s going to be more consolidation by the bigger guys with bigger balance sheets. It’s going to be less competition. And then you’ll see that the benefits of that hyper competition in terms of keeping prices down, competition for wages, keeping wages up, that’s going to go away.

So I think there’s going to be structural damage to – long-term structural damage to the economy in that regard until this thing cycles through. But this was like a big cleansing moment. Anybody that had five, six, seven times leverage, just can’t survive it. And a lot of these guys did in – at least in the middle market. And anybody that where there was 10 competitors in the same space, and they’re all fighting and there’s margin compression, half of those guys are going to go.

So there’s going to be a massive process of rationalization that’s going to be painful. And with that goes the jobs, I think, you’re going to have sustained high unemployment because of that.

And look, the other thing, I think, psychologically is, people figured out that, “Hey, maybe we didn’t need to travel as much. Maybe this Zoom and BlueJeans and all these technologies that are improving, maybe,” – so I think that this was a paradigm shift in terms of how folks are going to consume travel.

And I just think that even – putting aside all the tangible structural things, I just think people are shifting the way they’re going to do business. I think, commercial real estate is going to be in for a tough 10 years, because people figured out, “Hey, this whole myth of what we need to have everybody in one place because of corporate culture, and other reasons that kept folks together.” Things are just as people are figuring out now, this is all right. There’s there’s an efficiency to working from home, removing the travel to work and all the inefficiencies that come with people congregating.

So look, I’m curious to see how this plays out. I don’t have a crystal ball. But I think in the long run, I don’t – again, I can’t reconcile what’s happening in the equity markets, except for the last two trading sessions, too. What I think is going to happen coming out of this, it’s just – it’s – I’m more curious than anything else.

AR: You made some good points here where like I thought was to push back you a little bit. Let’s take a space that you – Sam, I know you know well, and we’ve talked about Chesapeake, E&P, energy, shale, et cetera. I’d read something, I mean, I haven’t messed with it since frac sand or whatever shorting in 2016 end up $15, $16.

But we did actually do a podcast recently with J Mintzmyer, who is like exclusively covers the shipping space. And they’ve had this crazy storage, trade and all this stuff, and the shipping stocks was got interesting. We had negative oil and all this other stuff.

But one thing that’s interesting about that space is, if you look at it closely, and I remember the speech from last year by like before COVID talking about the $200 billion in debt restructured in the last couple of years in the sector, and the fact that the EQT, which is the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., CEO, basically saying that no industry paradigm shift, technological innovation has been worse for the people in the industry than what happened in Shale.

Equityholders, it’s like they lost their shirts several times over. It’s just like our recycle, it goes on and on and I know you more about this in detail from a process standpoint. But if you look at that space and like for someone like me and maybe Daniel who aren’t in the weeds, and we look at it and we’re just like this is just keep – how do we get to producing 14 million barrels when it’s got this CapEx treadmill and there isn’t a single equityholder making money.

And the U.S. government doesn’t own the sector. This is private capital, is a lot that happens in that space. Do they just have to rollover at lower rates and maintain a certain level of production and it’s secured by that? Is there some sort of thing in the Bankruptcy Code that has actually perpetuated this deflationary pressure essentially speaking, in shale production? Because like, we talk about some areas where there has been excess, that’s good. But is this one where it’s been financialized?

SZ: Yes, look, it’s a good question. The problem with the Chesapeake’s and the Whiting’s and all of these guys that even before COVID, if you look at the distressed logs that we all keep 80% of it was in the space. There’s macroeconomic pressures on this and obviously, the price of oil and their break-even cost of operations, they just – they were breaching that.

So they’re all operating a deficit, massive CapEx businesses. And so it was just unsustainable from just an operating cash standpoint. And then you layer on to that the massive amounts of leverage they had. I think it’s as simple as being overleveraged, and it’s an issue of your incoming revenues could not meet that your cost of your expenses and the CapEx that you were required to maintain the business.

And so here, take all of these guys, whether it’s upstream, downstream, midstream, especially the upstream guys. The numbers should haven’t worked for a long time and it’s just not sustainable. They just all ran out of gas. And the idea here is, well, how can we survive long enough for there to be a bounce in oil prices.

So Chesapeake, $9 billion of debt. And just the start of June, there’s a rally in crude and then the stock rally and then it came crashing back down. We all knew Chesapeake was going to file for bankruptcy. I’m surprised, they were able to hold out this long. There was just no way. They would have to get back up to $80 to $100 a barrel for a sustained period of time to make this business – to get enough escape velocity to dig out of this mess. They clearly need a massive reduction in debt. And the only way to do that is through the core process.

So the guys that were buying the equity were just simply mispriced – buying the equity in June of Chesapeake, as oil was rallying. We’re just simply didn’t have to understand basic mathematics and then looking at, “Okay, what is oil really need to be for how long for there to be any meaningful equity value here?” And there’s still a chasm that exists.

So it’ll file. The stock will continue to trade and the stock is going to get wiped out, because the bondholders are going to end up equitizing for almost all the equity and take Whiting. Whiting filed in April. There’s $2.2 billion of debt that was exchanged for 97% of the equity.

So the pre-petition equityholders, shareholders got 3%. And that’s pretty normal in bankruptcy. They get a tip of the hat or something – they’re not even entitled to that 3%, but they’re given that just to kind of make them go away. That’s what’s going to happen in Chesapeake. By the way, that’s what’s going to happen in Hertz, is that the bondholders or the debtholders are going to equitize their debt and take all of the equity. And I think that’s what people that trade these stocks are missing.

I do want to note, it’s not without precedent that companies emerge from bankruptcy with value to their pre-petition equity. So American Airlines (AAL), when they went into bankruptcy the first time around, did the merger with US Air. And because of that merger and how synergies were calculated, the prepetition equity actually did have value.

So there was an event that happened in bankruptcy that allowed for the prepetition equityholders to get meaningful equity value. Same thing happened with General Growth. So it happens every so often, but you can price that in. You could pull out your calculator and do the math on that. Everything else whoever’s listening to this, I would encourage them to – unless they’re employing some sophisticated structural arb strategy, don’t buy bankrupt stock equity.

AR: That’s a great stock advice.

DS: Nothing on here is investment advice. (Laughs)

SZ: I never – I know, yes, I know, yes. I never thought I’d have to say that. Like I never thought I had to say that. It’s like when I told my son don’t put your finger on that flame, because it will hurt. You just – it’s just a – it’s just very odd. It’s unfortunate to see a lot of people losing a lot of money, because they’re just chasing the shiny object over the slow stock price for iconic name like it’s so cheap, I got to buy it.

AR: So is there actually like an unhealthy issue? I mean, that was kind of a little bit where I was going. Maybe we missed kind of that point, where with like what’s happened in the energy space? Like you said, the system is kind of designed to rehabilitate. But at what point does rehabilitation just be like the zombie element, keeping the dead alive?

I look at an AMC and I’ve seen what’s going on with it. And I’m like, look, I understand Chapter 11 is not Chapter 7, it’s not liquidation. What perpetuates holding on? Like AMC raised $500 million in liquidity. They have a foreign shareholder, Chinese. It’s complicated issues that control 75%. Silver Lake had kind of a disastrous investment in there. They’re a very smart firm.

You look at it and you’re like, why isn’t this thing just like, why aren’t we finishing it with it here? Why is this not like, all right, this needs a debt reduction. Like, why does it get pushed out?

SZ: Well, look, again, I go to the U.S. model versus the European model, is that it shouldn’t be – well, someone should come in and say guys, “Okay, there’s a fundamental flaw here and let’s fix it once and for all.” The other problem is, there’s too much “rescue capital” out there. There’s too much capital that’s been raised to go in and specifically target these situations.

And so if you could come in and invest a slug of pref that has a 2 or 3x liquidation preference prime all of the other lenders, well, then you just pile on top and everybody else gets pushed down. So there’s a lot of play here as to why this keeps getting perpetuated. Look, this is not to diminish that – a thesis that someone may have as to why this thing is going to turnaround and how they’re pricing in their risk.

But you have a combination of a system that won’t allow things to die, like the natural order of things can’t prevail here. And you have a market awash in rescue capital, that’s ready to kind of be deployed into – in these situations. And who ends up getting killed here is always, obviously, the equity and the junior bondholders, the unsecured debts.

DS: Do you think this is, I guess, first of all, you mentioned freezing perfectly good companies earlier, because we’re talking about unhealthy sectors. The Shale, as you said, Chesapeake. Hertz, you could argue that that’s a business that would have been impaired, had a decent amount of debt and just not it had threats from Uber, it’s AMC, also, I think, had bankruptcy talk around it well before COVID.

Do you have an example yet of a company that you think – a public company you think that shouldn’t have if I can use that phrase? And we’ll file – if you’re not comfortable saying that, is that something that we should be watching for in the quarters to come?

SZ: Yes. Look, I have to be careful about saying specific names here, just given kind of what we’re doing. But yes, look, I think that there’s companies and unfortunately, again, we’re perfectly healthy in February. That just can’t sustain a prolonged zero revenue environment or 90% reduction or 80% reduction. There isn’t enough government stimulus to build them out. And you can’t find your payroll, you got to file. So I think you’re going to see a wave of that come in.

AR: I mean, you saw what’s it called this morning, 24Seven Fitness.

SZ: 24Seven, yes. A lot of those guys, like 24Seven Fitness, I assure you would not have filed, had it not been for covid. There’s probably – my guess is, when it’s all said and done, you’ll have a few hundred that end up having to file. You just – it’s just the law of gravity.

And the first one still go, it’s like the folks that are kind of elderly with preexisting conditions, where the ones most susceptible to COVID, the actual virus. Well, here the preexisting condition is high debt or in operating margins. If you had high debt, you’re just not going to have enough cash runway or can’t borrow. We were at a problem to get off the other side.

If you had thin margins to begin with, you’re just – you’re not going to be able to figure out how to marshal enough cash to get you through. I mean, even after you furloughed all your employees and try to cocoon a mothball of business, you still – a lot of these guys had two to three months of runway. The PPP program helped a little bit. Some people are taking Main Street Lending. Unless the government comes out with another stimulus program, you’re going to see…

AR: I mean, they’re going to.

SZ: …and look, this is the rationalization I was talking about earlier, is a lot of these companies that were either having difficulty competing or were highly leveraged, are going to get wiped. And you’re going to see the bigger guys consolidate spaces, and then you’re just going to have less competition in the short to intermediate-term, which is going to have an impact on prices and consumer spending on unemployment.

AR: So I mean, okay, so philosophically, then, you’re actually touching on something that’s interesting. You’re talking about company’s margins and you’re talking about companies that were high debt What about stock buybacks? Because I mean, on two ends of the equation when it comes to the airlines, on one side, it’s like, oh, they didn’t save for a rainy day.

But then I’ve talked to some friends, one notable one, Captain Twilio, who would kind of argue that airlines should be paying out as much as possible. A bad recession puts them under, 9/11 puts them under. There’s nothing wrong with their buyback strategy, short of reinvesting excess cash flow in developing vaccines on demand for coronaviruses. There was nothing they could have done.

So like it’s absolutely asinine in a capitalistic environment to be faulting them for not having the ability to weather two months of no revenue, no airline can weather no revenue?

SZ: Well, look, I disagree with that. So if you look at the history of airlines, the government airlines are the first to get. I think you have to price in government support for airlines whenever something goes wrong. They got a massive stimulus package back in the way. They got a massive one now. They were the ones that were first protected. And so you had airlines now that arguably are doing.

From a – just from a cash standpoint, I’ve had most of their losses offset. So using it for an airline that has massive, massive fixed cost structure and a high operating leverage hurdle, using any liquidity to buy back stock is insane to me. There’s so many things that go bump in the night in airline. Unless you have load factors in the low to mid-70s, your airline is struggling. In the long run, airlines have never made money. You can make money in windows.

So there’s so many shocks that can hit the airline space. You do want to have as much liquidity as possible to survive it until the cavalry comes in the government stimulus. And so, yes, I don’t – I’ve heard that argument before for the airline and other spaces and I just don’t buy it. I just think stock buybacks are a horribly inefficient way use of capital, give that money back to your investors going to issue dividends fine, but using it to repurchase your stock is nuts to me.

AR: It’s early to say, but are you seeing any signs of – we are – we were already towards the end of the cycle. It was a cycle of a lot of share buybacks, activist campaigns run a lean that whole philosophy of maximizing your return on equity, et cetera.

Do you – maybe this is just a cyclical thing maybe in 2009 and 2010 and 2011, we were all believers in keep of Fort Knox balance sheet and then all of a sudden that fades as you get further and further away from the trauma. But are you seeing any or do you have any thoughts on whether companies are going to react to that sort of come up it’s that you’re describing for airline?

SZ: Yes. Look, I think, in general, commercial institutional memory is very short, but people do react to this. I think, you’re going to have less leverage. I think that’s par going to be driven by less lending. Lenders are not going to go away from contract like covenant-light type deals.

And so you’re going to have lower leverage coming out of the box, which is what you saw in 2009. You saw average leverage – you have adopted three and a halves and then sort of slowly, but surely creeping up until we’re almost at five now. So you’ll see that and you’ll see people kind of streamline a lot of these plays that were furloughed just on coming back, because companies realized they were bloated.

So you’ll see that. But then institutional memory is short, and it’ll start creeping back up and creeping back up and then will normalize again. I think behavior will change for sure, at least, in the short run, depending on how bad this is. I – if history is any guide and if you look at prior cycles, people forget about thing.

If there’s a vaccine in February of next year, this will be – people forget about COVID all together and it’ll go back to where we were, I think, fairly quickly.

Ok guys, I’m going to have to run here.

AR: No problem. That’s more than enough. Thank you. That was excellent.

DS: Yes, really fascinating stuff. Thanks so much for joining us.

SZ: My pleasure, guys. All right, take care.

DS: Take care.

AR: Take care.

SZ: Bye-bye.

DS: Disclosures quickly. I’m long Disney, which Akram brought up, though, not a big Disney guy the way he said it. No positions for Akram or Sam. Also, Akram mentioned Monty Burns, but Monty Bennett of Ashford companies, great Freudian slip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long Disney.

Akram's Razor and Sam Zughayer have no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.