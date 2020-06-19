It's been a busy year thus far for M&A in the gold sector, and the emerging theme is Chinese firms like Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) and Shandong Gold being the most eager bidders. Following Shandong Gold's proposal to scoop up Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF), this will be Shandong's second proposed acquisition in two months, as it previously offered to acquire TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) in early May. Meanwhile, Zijin Mining has also been busy, with two takeovers in the past six months, including out-bidding Silvercorp (SVM) for Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) recently, and scooping up a high-grade Colombian asset with Continental (OTCQX:CGOOF) last year. While investors would assume that the strong gold (GLD) price would help in fetching higher takeover offers, this is not the case, as the gold price continues to trend up while the amount paid per ounce for non-producing assets sinks. Based on this divergence, investors should be careful paying for more than US$60.00/oz for non-producing assets. The last bull market cycle may have been littered with generous deals and occasional bidding wars, but suitors don't seem interested in making the same mistakes they did in 2006-2012.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Shandong Gold is the most recent name to go hunting for deals in the sector, proposing an all-cash offer for Cardinal Resources on Thursday. The deal values Cardinal Resources at A$310 million on an enterprise value basis, or US$211 million, a small price to pay for an explorer with a mineral resource inventory of 7 million ounces of gold. Of the eight takeovers in the sector for the past six months, Chinese firms have been involved in half of them, suggesting that there's significant demand for Canadian and Australian miners from China. While this certainly has kept the M&A train rolling on as we have two new bidders in town gobbling up small and micro-cap gold companies, it hasn't helped the price paid per ounce, as all of the deals completed in the last year are getting away with near highway robbery given the gold price. Let's take a closer look at what I mean, and the Cardinal deal below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Cardinal Resources is a gold developer focused in Ghana, with its flagship Namdini Project boasting a resource estimate of 7 million ounces of gold at grades of 1.14 grams per ton. The project is located in northern Ghana, just south of the Burkina Faso border, with exceptional infrastructure as it's less than 10 kilometers from the White Volta River and within 25 kilometers of a sealed national highway. The recently completed Feasibility Study has projected average annual gold production of over 280,000 ounces with an exceptional strip ratio of 1.90 to 1.00, and a mine life of 15 years. All-in sustaining costs are projected to come in 10% below the industry average at $895/oz and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$776 million at a conservative gold price of $1,450/oz. Outside of the less attractive jurisdiction and relatively high initial capex of US$390 million, this is a solid project that could easily command a valuation of US$50.00/oz. However, it looks like we're going to see the company scooped up for a mere US$30.57/oz, more than 50% below the 5-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for non-producing assets. This continues to reinforce my belief that overpaying for assets is not a great idea, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 jurisdictions, as it's clear that suitors are bidding low and hoping to get away with it, vs. bidding high in the past cycle (2006-2012) to deter rival bidders from getting any ideas. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart below, the 5-period moving average of the price paid per ounce in junior miner acquisitions (blue bars) was sitting at US$71.70/oz before this deal, and Cardinal is being offered just US$30.57/oz. This has pushed the 5-period moving average down to US$68.81/oz, assuming this deal goes through. This figure is 20% lower than the US$85.73/oz in December of 2019, at the same time that the price of gold was 15% lower, closer to $1,480/oz. Therefore, the gold price is clearly not dictating what suitors can pay for assets in this market as suitors are taking advantage of other miner's reluctance to go shopping and snapping up deals in what is very clearly a buyer's market. This divergence is evident in the chart below, where I've drawn a clear downtrend (red line), and a clear uptrend (green line) under the gold price.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors in Cardinal Resources might look at this data and come to the immediate conclusion that a rival bidder will emerge and fork over for money to take over the company. While the data would undoubtedly infer this, real-world examples would suggest differently, as we have only seen one bidding war in the past twenty deals that I am aware of. This occurred with Guyana Goldfields most recently, with Silvercorp Metals, Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF), and Zijin Mining all taking a stab at acquiring the company's Aurora Gold Project in Guyana and surrounding tenements. However, when there's only a 5% or less chance of rival bids coming in and a bidding war heating up, I believe the risk-averse move is to sell into the takeover offer. This is because there is always a risk that the deal falls through or is blocked, and this would quickly erase the premium built Cardinal Resources, assuming a successful takeover.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While a higher gold price should be leading to massive premiums like we saw in the past cycle, this is clearly not the case as the data above shows. I cannot count the amount of times I've heard in the past year that past precedents for takeovers are useless as they occurred at lower gold prices, and deals will be much higher as we're now above $1,700/oz. Logical yes, truthful; no. In fact, we're seeing compressed multiples at a higher gold price. Therefore, investors should get used to this buyer's market, and be rigid in what price they're willing to pay for junior gold names, and not pay more than US$60.00/oz. The risk to overpaying is that we will see what's happened to Exore, Cardinal, and others, which is being acquired for 25% or more below their 2016 highs, despite a 30% higher gold price. The only exception to this rule is if juniors are very clear outliers to the average, and while there are about twelve of them, they are few and far between. Two examples of these that come to mind would be Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF).

